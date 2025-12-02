Jack Whitehall Net Worth

What Is Jack Whitehall's Net Worth?

Jack Whitehall is an English comedian, television personality, actor, writer, and producer who has a net worth of $30 million. Jack Whitehall is known for playing roles such as J.P. on the Channel 4 series "Fresh Meat" (2011–2016), Alfie Wickers on the BBC Three sitcom "Bad Education" (2012–2014; 2022–2023), and Sebastian on Apple TV+'s "The Afterparty" (2023). He has more than 40 acting credits to his name, including the films "The Bad Education Movie" (2015), "Mother's Day" (2016), "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" (2018), "Jungle Cruise" (2021), and "Clifford the Big Red Dog" (2021) and the television series "Bounty Hunters" (2017–2019) and "Malice" (2025). Whitehall was a writer and executive producer on "Bad Education," which he created, and he has also produced many of his TV specials. He has released the stand-up comedy specials "Live" (2012), "Gets Around: Live from Wembley Arena" (2014), "At Large" (2017), "I'm Only Joking" (2020), and "Settle Down" (2024). From 2017 to 2021, Jack and his father, Michael, starred on and executive produced the Netflix documentary series "Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father."

Early Life

Jack Whitehall was born Jack Peter Benedict Whitehall on July 7, 1988, in London, England. He is the son of TV producer Michael Whitehall and actress Hilary Amanda Jane Whitehall, and he has two siblings. Michael has appeared in many of Jack's TV programs. Whitehall's parents chose actors Richard Griffiths and Nigel Havers to be his godfathers. Jack attended Tower House School, where actor Robert Pattinson was one of his schoolmates. Whitehall auditioned to play the lead role in the 2001 film "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," but the casting director wasn't impressed because he hadn't read the book. When Jack was seven years old, he was sent to boarding school, then he attended the Dragon School and Marlborough College. After taking a gap year, he studied history at the University of Manchester, but he left after two terms.

Career

As a child, Whitehall made his TV debut in a 1993 episode of "The Good Guys," then he guest-starred on "Noah's Ark" (1997), "Have I Been Here Before?" (2005), "Ruddy Hell! It's Harry & Paul" (2008), and "The World Stands Up" (2008) and appeared in three episodes of the 2008 sketch comedy series "Beehive." From 2009 to 2011, he was a guest panelist in several episodes of BBC Two's "Mock the Week," and in 2010, he became a regular panelist on the Sky One sports-based game show "A League of Their Own." From 2011 to 2016, Jack played J.P. on the Channel 4 series "Fresh Meat," and in 2012, he began starring as Alfie Wickers on the BBC Three sitcom "Bad Education," which aired until 2014 and then returned in 2022. Along with creating "Bad Education," Whitehall produced and wrote for the series, and he wrote and starred in 2015's "The Bad Education Movie." In 2013, Jack had an uncredited voice role as Gothi – Troll Priest in the animated Disney hit "Frozen," and he began a three-episode stint on the Sky Arts sketch comedy series "Psychobitches" and started hosting the talk show "Backchat." He guest-starred on "The Life of Rock with Brian Pern" (2014), "Inside No. 9" (2015), "Drunk History: UK" (2016), and "Walliams & Friend" (2016), and he had a recurring role as Oscar on "Cockroaches" in 2015.

In 2016, Whitehall appeared in the film "Mother's Day" and voiced the title character in the English dub of "Asterix: The Mansions of the Gods." The following year, he played Paul Pennyfeather in the miniseries "Decline and Fall" and began starring as Barnaby Walker on the Sky One series "Bounty Hunters" alongside Rosie Perez. Jack was featured in the 2018 documentary "KSI: Can't Lose," and that year he also played Harlequin in "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms." In 2019, he had a recurring role as Newton Pulsifer / Thou-Shalt-Not-Commit-Adultery Pulsifer on the Amazon Prime Video / BBC Two series "Good Omens," and in 2020, he released the specials "Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking," "Jack Whitehall's Father's Day," and "Jack Whitehall's Sporting Nation." In 2021, he co-starred with Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, and Édgar Ramírez in "Jungle Cruise" and starred as Uncle Casey in "Clifford the Big Red Dog." In recent years, Jack has also had main roles as Sebastian on the Apple TV+ series "The Afterparty" (2023) and Adam Healey on the Amazon Prime Video psychological thriller "Malice" (2025). Whitehall has released several comedy specials, and he was named Best Newcomer at the 2009 Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

Personal Life

In 2011, Whitehall began a relationship with actress Gemma Chan after meeting her on the set of "Fresh Meat." They split up in late 2017. In 2020, Jack began dating model Roxy Horner, and they welcomed a daughter, Elsie, in September 2023. In December 2024, Horner announced the couple's engagement. Whitehall is a fan of the North London football club Arsenal.

Awards and Nominations

Whitehall has received four British Comedy Award nominations, winning for King/Queen of Comedy in 2012. His other nominations were for Best Male Comedy Breakthrough Artist for his work on the panel shows "8 Out of 10 Cats" and "Mock the Week" (2010), the People's Choice Award (2011), and Best TV Comedy Actor for "Fresh Meat" (2011). "Fresh Meat" also earned Jack a Golden Nymph nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2012 Monte-Carlo TV Festival and a Comedy Performance nomination at the 2013 Royal Television Society Awards. Jack received Broadcasting Press Guild Award nominations for the Breakthrough Award for "Fresh Meat" in 2012 and for "Bad Education" and "Fresh Meat" in 2013.

Real Estate

In 2021, Whitehall paid £12 million for a 6,225-square-foot mansion in the Notting Hill area of London. The home includes five bedrooms, a gym, a cinema room, a swimming pool, and a sauna.