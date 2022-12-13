Jack McBrayer Net Worth:

What Is Jack McBrayer's Net Worth?

Jack McBrayer is an American actor, comedian, and producer who has a net worth of $6 million. Jack McBrayer first gained national attention for his appearances on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" (2002–2005), and he is best known for his Emmy-nominated performance as Kenneth Parcell on the NBC sitcom "30 Rock" (2006–2013; 2020). Jack created, stars on, and executive produces the Apple TV+ series "Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show" (2021–present), and he executive produced the Adult Swim series "The Jack and Triumph Show" (2015), which he starred on with Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. McBrayer has more than 120 acting credits to his name, including the films "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" (2006), "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" (2008), "The Campaign" (2012), "Cooties" (2014), "They Came Together" (2014), and "Queenpins" (2021) and the television series "Arrested Development" (2005–2006), "The Middle" (2013–2018), "Drunk History" (2013–2019), and "The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret" (2016).

Jack has voiced Irving on "Phineas and Ferb" (2009–2015), Wander on "Wander Over Yonder" (2013–2016), and Fix-It Felix Jr. in "Wreck-It Ralph" (2012) and "Ralph Breaks the Internet" (2018), and he has also lent his voice to the films "Despicable Me" (2010), "Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension" (2011), and "Smurfs: The Lost Village" (2017) and the TV shows "Bob's Burgers" (2011–2020), "Jake and the Neverland Pirates" (2014–2015), "Big Mouth" (2017–2018), "Puppy Dog Pals" (2017–2021), "Amphibia" (2019–2022), and "Our Cartoon President" (2019). McBrayer played Eugene Fodor in a Broadway production of "Crazy for You" (2017) and Ogie Anhorn in a West End production of "Waitress" (2019).

Early Life

Jack McBrayer was born on May 27, 1973, in Macon, Georgia. When Jack was 15 years old, his family moved to Conyers, and he attended Heritage High School there. After graduation, McBrayer enrolled at the University of Evansville in Indiana to study theater administration. When Jack was 18, he suffered a pneumothorax, and he told "Atlanta Magazine" in 2008, "My lung collapsed in 1991. I was 18 years old and it popped like a balloon." He added, "I thought I was having a heart attack. It's a miracle I'm alive." In the interview, McBrayer also said that his parents were teachers at Salem High School and that he has a sister and a brother.

Career

Jack worked at Chicago's Second City and IO Theater from 1995 to 2002, and he met future "30 Rock" creator Tina Fey during his time in the Chicago comedy scene. McBrayer made his TV debut in a 1999 episode of "Early Edition," and beginning in 2002, he appeared in dozens of sketches on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien." Jack's first film was 2004's "Blackballed: The Bobby Dukes Story," then he co-starred with Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, and Sacha Baron Cohen in "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" (2006) and appeared in "Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story" (2007), "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" (2008), and "Spring Breakdown" (2009). He guest-starred on "Weekends at the D.L." (2005), "Arrested Development" (2005–2006), "My Boys" (2007), and "The Electric Company" (2009), and in 2008, he starred in Mariah Carey's "Touch My Body" music video. From 2006 to 2013, McBrayer played NBC page Kenneth Parcell on "30 Rock" alongside Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, and Jane Krakowski. The series aired 138 episodes over seven seasons and won the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2007, 2008, and 2009. In 2020, the cast reunited for "30 Rock: A One-Time Special."

Jack guest-starred on "Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!" (2010), "Portlandia" (2011), "NTSF:SD:SUV::" (2013), "Key & Peele" (2013), "Childrens Hospital" (2013), "New Girl" (2015), "Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell" (2015), "The Amazing Gayl Pile" (2016), "The Big Bang Theory" (2016), "Bajillion Dollar Propertie$" (2016), "Angie Tribeca" (2017), and "Mapleworth Murders" (2020), and he appeared in the 2020 "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" interactive special "Kimmy vs the Reverend." McBrayer had recurring roles as Dr. Ted Goodwin on ABC's "The Middle" (2013–2018) and Doug Whitney on IFC's "The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret" (2016), and he appeared in 11 episodes of Comedy Central's "Drunk History" between 2013 and 2019.

Jack starred on Adult Swim's "The Jack and Triumph Show" in 2015, and he created the Apple TV+ series "Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show," which began airing in 2021. He appeared in the films "Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore" (2010), "The Brass Teapot" (2011), "A Thousand Words" (2012), "Movie 43" (2013), "Savannah" (2013), "The To Do List" (2013), "Cooties" (2014), "They Came Together" (2014), "Bad Night" (2015), "Dude" (2018), and "Queenpins" (2021), and he reunited with Will Ferrell in 2012's "The Campaign." Jack voiced Fix-It Felix Jr. in the Disney films "Wreck-It Ralph" (2012) and "Ralph Breaks the Internet" (2018), which grossed $496.5 million and $529.3 million at the box office, respectively. In 2021, he competed on the Netflix baking series "Nailed It!," on which he was referred to as a "national treasure."

Personal Life

Jack is good friends with fellow actor Alexander Skarsgard, and Alexander brought Jack as his date to the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards, 2018 Golden Globe Awards, and 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards. In 2015, the duo starred in the Funny or Die web series "Jack & Alex Save The Arctic," which followed them as they traveled to the North Pole on a Greenpeace boat.

Awards and Nominations

McBrayer has earned four Primetime Emmy nominations: Outstanding Special Class – Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Programs for "30 Rock: Kenneth the Webpage" (2008 and 2009), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for "30 Rock" (2009), and Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for "Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell" (2016). The "30 Rock" cast received seven Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, winning in 2009. In 2008 and 2009, the cast earned Gold Derby Award nominations for Ensemble of the Year, and Jack was nominated for Comedy Supporting Actor. McBrayer also received a Monte-Carlo TV Festival nomination for Outstanding Actor – Comedy Series (2008) and an Online Film & Television Association Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (2009) for "30 Rock."

Jack earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Performer in a Children's, Pre-School Children's or Family Viewing Program for "Odd Squad: The Movie" in 2017, and in 2022, he received a Children's & Family Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Host for "Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show." The "Wreck-It Ralph" cast won two Behind the Voice Actors Awards for Best Vocal Ensemble in a Feature Film in 2013, taking home the BTVA Feature Film Voice Acting Award and the BTVA People's Choice Voice Acting Award. In 2014, McBrayer and his "The ArScheerio Paul Show" co-stars earned a Streamy Award nomination for Best Ensemble Cast, and Jack received an Indie Series Award nomination for Best Guest Actor – Comedy for "The Amazing Gayl Pile" in 2017.