Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Richest Comedians Net Worth: $7 Million Date of Birth: Feb 22, 1983 (40 years old) Place of Birth: Dallas Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.73 m) Profession: Stand-up comedian, Comedian Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Iliza Shlesinger's Net Worth

What is Iliza Shlesinger's net worth?

Iliza Shlesinger is an American comedian who has a net worth of $7 million. Iliza Shlesinger first became well-known after winning the 2008 season of NBC's "Last Comic Standing". She has released a number of specials on Netflix. Her own Netflix sketch show debuted in April 2020.

Early Life

Iliza Shlesinger was born on February 22, 1983 in New York City, New York to a Jewish family. When she was a baby, the family moved to Dallas, Texas where she was raised. She attended the private Greenhill School in Addison, Texas. While there, she joined the school's improv team, which helped her develop her comedic skills. After finishing high school, she studied at the University of Kansas for one year and also participated in the Semester at Sea program. She later transferred to Emerson College in Boston where she majored in film. At Emerson, she joined the school's comedy sketch group, Jimmy's Traveling All Stars.

Career

After college, Shlesinger continued developing her comedy. She performed with ComedySportz Dallas and then moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in stand-up. In a heavily male-dominated profession, Shlesinger was able to become one of the most popular stand-up comedians in the Los Angeles area. She performed at The Improv, the famous Hollywood comedy club, early on in her career.

In 2007, she won Myspace's "So You Think You're Funny" contest and was featured as the G4 network's "Myspace Girl of the Week." In 2008, she competed on NBC's "Last Comic Standing" in the show's sixth season. She became both the youngest and first female winner of the show. She then appeared as a performer in "The Last Comic Standing Tour."

Shlesinger began working with other prominent comedians on a variety of other projects, in addition to her stand-up career. She worked with Lewis Black on the History Channel holiday special, "Surviving the Holidays." She also narrated the 2009 documentary, "Imagine It! The Power of Imagination." In 2010, she released an on-demand comedy video called "Man Up and Act Like a Lady." Additionally, she released a comedy album, "iliza LIVE" on her website. She also began appearing on a comedy video series for "Slate."

During this time, Shlesinger had also been working as a host for "The Weakly News" which streamed on TheStream.tv. She remained in this position from July of 2007 to April of 2012. She also hosted "Excused," a syndicated American reality dating competition series from 2011 to 2013.

In September of 2013, her comedy special "War Paint" was released on Netflix. That year, she also co-starred in the film "Paradise." In 2014, she began hosting her own podcast called "Truth and Iliza" The podcast features celebrity guests and personal friends discussing matters that Iliza finds interesting or bothersome. She continues hosting the podcast today.

In January of 2015, her second comedy special was released on Netflix and titled "Freezing Hot." The following year, ABC's streaming service premiered her new digital comedy series, "Forever 31." Shlesinger created, wrote, and produced the series herself, in addition to starring in it. In 2016, she also began developing a late night show for the cable channel Freeform. The show, "Truth & Iliza," began airing in May of 2017 and ran for six episodes. Meanwhile, she had also released her third Netflix comedy special, "Confirmed Kills," in September of 2016.

Over the next couple years, she continued touring and developed a new special. In July of 2018, her fourth Netflix special, "Elder Millennial," was released. She released a fifth special, "Unveiled," in November of 2019.

Shlesinger starred in the 2020 film "Spenser Confidential." She also starred in, wrote, and produced "The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show" which premiered in April of 2020. She has stated that she has made an effort to develop a diverse writing team so that her comedy appeals to all genders and races, as she was sometimes pigeon-holed as a woman-only comic.

In January of 2021, the film "Pieces of a Woman" was released following its premiere at the 77th Venice International Film Festival. In the film, Shlesinger plays the character of Anita Weiss. She also starred in, wrote, and produced the romantic comedy film "Good on Paper" which premiered on Netflix in June of 2021. Meanwhile, she was also developing her next comedy special. "Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever" premiered on Netflix in October of 2022.

Personal Life

In May of 2018, Shlesinger married chef Noah Galuten in a Jewish ceremony in Los Angeles. They had a daughter together in 2022. Prior to having their daughter, the couple had suffered a miscarriage the year before.

Real Estate

In 2015 Iliza paid $770,000 for a starter home in LA's Laurel Canyon. She sold this home in 2019 for just under $1 million. In September 2019 she paid $2.8 million for a home in the Hollywood Hills. She must not have enjoyed this house because she and Noah put it one the market not-quite a year later for $2.8 million. In September 2020 she and Noah paid $4.25 million for a new home in LA's Laurel Canyon.