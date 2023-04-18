Ike Barinholtz Net Worth

What Is Ike Barinholtz's Net Worth?

Ike Barinholtz is an American actor, comedian, producer, director, and writer who has a net worth of $5 million. Ike Barinholtz is known for playing characters such as Ivan Dochenko on HBO's "Eastbound & Down" (2012) and Morgan Tookers on the Fox/Hulu sitcom "The Mindy Project" (2012–2017), and he was a writer and cast member on the Fox sketch comedy series "MADtv" (2002–2007). Ike has more than 60 acting credits to his name, including the films "Meet the Spartans" (2008), "Neighbors" (2014), "Sisters" (2015), "Suicide Squad" (2016), "Snatched" (2017), "Blockers" (2018), "Late Night" (2019), "The Hunt" (2020), and "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" (2022) and the television series "Rita Rocks" (2008–2009), "The League" (2010–2015), "Mapleworth Murders" (2020), and "The Afterparty" (2022).

Place of Birth: Rogers Park Height: 6 ft 2 in (1.89 m)

Barinholtz wrote, produced, directed, and starred in the 2018 film "The Oath," and he wrote, produced, and played various roles in the 2023 Hulu limited series "History of the World, Part II." He was a writer, director, and producer on "The Mindy Project," and he produces the animated Netflix series "Chicago Party Aunt" (2021–present). He also voices Mark on "Chicago Party Aunt," which was created by his brother, Jon, and he co-wrote the 2021 episode "Halloweener Circle." Ike co-wrote the 2016 film "Central Intelligence," which starred Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. Barinholtz has lent his voice to numerous animated projects, such as "The Angry Birds Movie" (2016), "Storks" (2016), "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" (2019), "The Awesomes" (2013–2015), "Chozen" (2014), and "Bless the Harts" (2019–2021). In May 2021, it was announced that he had been cast as Jeb Magruder, an employee of Richard Nixon who was involved in the Watergate scandal, in the HBO series "White House Plumbers."

Early Life

Ike Barinholtz was born Isaac Barinholtz on February 18, 1977, in Chicago, Illinois. He is the son of Alan and Peggy Barinholtz, and his brother Jon is an actor known for playing Marcus White on " Superstore" and Wesley on "American Auto." Jon also guest-starred in two episodes of "The Mindy Project," and Ike appeared in the "American Auto" episodes "Charity Dinner" and "Funeral." Barinholtz grew up in a Jewish household in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood, and he has said that his parents are "liberal people with great senses of humor." Alan is an attorney, but he has appeared in several of Ike's projects, such as "The Oath" and "History of the World: Part II." Barinholtz studied at Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School and The Latin School of Chicago, then he enrolled at Boston University. After he dropped out of college, Ike took a job with the Chicago Transit Authority. Barinholtz had initially planned to go into politics, but he was inspired to pursue a comedy career after seeing a comedy show at Chicago's Vic Theatre. Ike then decided to take comedy classes at ImprovOlympic, The Second City, and Annoyance Theatre.

Career

Barinholtz spent two years with the comedy troupe Boom Chicago in Amsterdam alongside future "MADtv" castmates Josh Meyers, Jordan Peele, and Nicole Parker. Ike made his film debut in 2001's "The Shaft," and the following year, he joined "MADtv" as a writer and featured player. On the show, he was known for characters such as Principal Lankenstein and Abercrombie & Fitch model Dutch, and he did impersonations of several celebrities, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Alex Trebek, Dane Cook, Matt Damon, Mark Wahlberg, and Nick Nolte. Barinholtz declined to renew his five-season contract in 2007. Around this time, he appeared in the films "Bunny Whipped" (2007), "Twisted Fortune" (2007), "Meet the Spartans" (2008), "Disaster Movie" (2008), "Lock and Roll Forever" (2009), "How to Make Love to a Woman" (2010), and "For Christ's Sake" (2010). Ike guest-starred on "Rita Rocks" (2008–2009), "Weeds" (2010), "Childrens Hospital" (2011), "NTSF:SD:SUV" (2012), "Drunk History" (2013), "Kroll Show" (2014), "Married" (2014), and "Garfunkel and Oates" (2014), and he had a recurring role as Frank "The Body" Gibiatti in four episodes of "The League" (2010–2015).

In 2012, Ike played Russian baseball player Ivan Dochenko on the third season of "Eastbound & Down," and from 2012 to 2017, he starred as Morgan Tookers on "The Mindy Project," which was created by Mindy Kaling. Barinholtz also wrote for "The Mindy Project," produced the show, served as an executive story editor, and directed the episodes "Confessions of a Catho-holic" (2015), "2 Fast 2 Serious" (2016), "Mindy Lahiri Is a Misogynist" (2016), and "Leo's Girlfriend" (2017). He co-starred with Seth Rogen, Zac Efron, and Rose Byrne in 2014's "Neighbors" and 2016's "Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising," which grossed $270.7 million and $190 million at the box office, respectively. Ike starred in 2015's "Sisters" alongside Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, and the film earned $105 million and a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Comedy. Next, he played Griggs in 2017's "Suicide Squad," and in 2017, he co-starred with Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Joan Cusack, and Wanda Sykes in "Snatched" and appeared in "Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House," "The Disaster Artist," and "Bright."

Barinholtz guest-starred on "Friends from College" (2017), "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (2019), "The Twilight Zone" (2019), "Mapleworth Murders" (2020), and "American Auto" (2021; 2023), and he played Michael Stivic in the "Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons" episode of "Live in Front of a Studio Audience" (2019). In 2018, he starred as Chris Montana in "The Oath," which he wrote, directed, and produced, and he played Hunter Lockwood in "Blockers" alongside Leslie Mann and John Cena. He appeared in 2019's "Late Night," which was written by Mindy Kaling, followed by 2020's "The Hunt," 2021's "Moxie," and 2022's "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent." In 2022, Ike began starring as Brett on the Apple TV+ murder mystery series "The Afterparty," and in 2023, he appeared on Hulu's "History of the World, Part II," which he wrote for and executive produced. Barinholtz became the "Celebrity Jeopardy!" champion in 2023, winning $1 million for the charity Pacific Clinics.

Personal Life

Ike married accountant Erica Hanson in 2009, and they have three daughters. While filming the 2018 film "Blockers," Barinholtz fractured two cervical vertebrae in his neck when he filming a falling stunt. Ike had to wear a neck brace during his recovery, and it was incorporated into "The Mindy Project." Barinholtz told "People" magazine, "After the accident, I talked to Mindy and we agreed that the only option was writing it into the show. Luckily, on 'The Mindy Project' I play a character who could break his neck falling out of his bunk bed and it's completely believable." He added, "Sometimes it takes getting hurt to realize how lucky you are to have great people in your life. My family has been taking amazing care of me, and Mindy and all the folks at the show have been so kind. Also, many friends have sent lots of food which is great — but I can't exercise, so in a way, it's exceptionally cruel."

Award Nominations

In 2013, Barinholtz earned a Writers Guild of America Award nomination for New Series for "The Mindy Project," and in 2017, he shared a BAM Award nomination for Best Cast with his "The Disaster Artist" co-stars. In 2018, Ike received a New Mexico Film Critics Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for "Blockers."

Real Estate

In 2016, Ike and Erica paid $3.3 million for a five-bedroom home in the Hancock Park area of Los Angeles. The home features a backyard measuring nearly 4,000 square feet.