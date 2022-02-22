Horatio Sanz Net Worth:

What Is Horatio Sanz's Net Worth?

Horatio Sanz is a Chilean-born American actor, comedian, writer, director, and producer who has a net worth of $2 million. Sanz first became famous as a cast member of the NBC sketch comedy series "Saturday Night Live" (1998–2006), and he co-founded the famed Upright Citizens Brigade comedy troupe. Horatio has more than 100 acting credits to his name, including the films "Boat Trip" (2003), "Step Brothers" (2008), "Year One" (2009), "Bachelorette" (2012), and "Clifford the Big Red Dog" (2021) and the television series "In the Motherhood" (2009), "Big Lake" (2010), "Are We There Yet?" (2012), "Scorpion" (2016), "Great News" (2017–2018), and "Black Monday" (2019–2021).

Sanz served as a writer and producer on the Comedy Central series "Nick Swardson's Pretend Time" (2010–2011), and he wrote and directed several "UCB Comedy Originals" (2012–2015). Horatio voiced Duncan the doughnut in "Wreck-It Ralph" (2012) and "Ralph Breaks the Internet" (2018), and he has also lent his voice to the TV shows "Fillmore!" (2002–2004), "Gravity Falls" (2012), "Murder Police" (2013), "BoJack Horseman" (2014), "Long Live the Royals" (2014), and "Big Hero 6: The Series" (2019–2021). In 2015, Sanz launched the podcast "The Hooray Show."

Early Life

Horatio Sanz was born on June 4, 1969, in Santiago, Chile. Horatio grew up in Chicago, Illinois, with mother Sylvia, father Carlos, and older brothers Carlos and Steve. His brother Carlos is also an actor, and he has appeared in more than 60 film and television projects, including the 2017 biographical drama "Stronger."

Career

In the early '90s, Sanz co-founded the Chicago-based Upright Citizens Brigade with Amy Poehler, Matt Besser, Adam McKay, Matt Walsh, and Ian Roberts. While living in Chicago, he was also a member of The Second City's ETC theater. Horatio made his film debut in 1994's "Miracle on 34th Street," and in 1998, he became the first Hispanic cast member in "Saturday Night Live" history. He temporarily replaced Tina Fey on "Weekend Update" when she was out on maternity leave, and he was known for recurring characters such as Gobi, the co-host of "Jarret's Room," and Manuel Pantalones, the "Showbiz Grande Explosion" bandleader, as well as impersonations of Aaron Neville, Gene Shalit, Elton John, Rosie O'Donnell, and Billy Joel. Sanz was let go in 2006 due to budget cuts, but he returned for two 2007 episodes and a 2011 episode; he has appeared in more than 150 episodes of the show. During his time on "SNL," Horatio appeared in the films "Road Trip" (2000), "Tomcats" (2001), "The New Guy" (2002), "National Lampoon's Barely Legal" (2003), "Rebound" (2005), and "The Man" (2005) and starred as Nick Ragoni in 2003's "Boat Trip." He co-starred with Billy Bob Thornton, Jon Heder, David Cross, and Sarah Silverman in 2006's "School for Scoundrels," and he had a memorable role as the lead singer of a Billy Joel cover band in 2008's "Step Brothers."

In 2009, Sanz played Horatio on the ABC series "In the Motherhood" and co-starred with Jack Black and Michael Cera in the Harold Ramis-directed film "Year One." He appeared in the films "Freak Dance" (2010), "High Road" (2011), "Bachelorette" (2012), and "The Dictator" (2012), and he co-starred with "SNL" alums David Spade, Chris Kattan, Norm Macdonald, and Chris Parnell in 2011's "Hollywood & Wine." In 2010, Horatio teamed up with Parnell for the Comedy Central series "Big Lake," and around this time, he guest-starred on "30 Rock" (2010), "Players" (2010), and "Girls" (2012) and had a recurring role as Mr. Peterson on the TBS series "Are We There Yet?" (2012). Sanz voiced Duncan in 2012's "Wreck-It Ralph," which brought in $471.2 million at the box office. He reprised his role in 2018's "Ralph Breaks the Internet," an even bigger hit that grossed $529.3 million.

Horatio guest-starred on "House of Lies" (2013), "NTSF:SD:SUV" (2013), "The Hotwives of Orlando" (2014), "Parks and Recreation" (2015), "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (2015), and "Modern Family" (2015), and he appeared in the films "G.B.F." (2013), "Search Party" (2014), and "Don Quixote" (2015). He had a recurring role as Heywood Jahelpme Morris on the CBS series "Scorpion" in 2016 and as Jeff on Netflix's "Love" from 2017 to 2018. Sanz guest-starred on "Bajillion Dollar Propertie$" (2016), "Son of Zorn" (2016), and "GLOW" (2018), and from 2017 to 2018, he played Justin on the NBC sitcom "Great News." He portrayed Francis Ford Coppola in the 2019 film "Zeroville," and from 2019 to 2021, he had a recurring role on Showtime's "Black Monday." Horatio played Mythrol in two episode of the Disney+ "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian" (2019–2020), and in 2021, he guest-starred on "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and appeared in the film "Clifford the Big Red Dog."

Personal Life

In late 2008, Horatio revealed that he had lost 100 pounds. He told "New York Magazine," "I've been eating better. I've been trying to come up with a joke about how I've lost weight and I was going to say, 'I stopped putting nuts in my sundaes.' I never weighed myself when I was at my fattest, because I was scared I might die." During a June 2009 appearance on "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," Sanz said that giving up alcohol helped him lose weight.

Sexual Assault Allegation

In August 2021, a woman filed a lawsuit against Horatio, NBCUniversal, and SNL Studios, alleging that Sanz had sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager. According to the lawsuit, "Saturday Night Live" and NBC "permitted and enabled" the grooming and assault the accuser experienced, and the sexual assault took place in front of other cast members. The woman, identified as "Jane Doe," stated that she had ambitions of someday working for "SNL," and after she launched a Jimmy Fallon fan page at age 15, Sanz began emailing her and inviting her to "SNL" cast parties, where she would drink alcohol and use drugs. Jane told the "Daily Beast," "I felt like I had been sort of groomed by Horatio into thinking that I was more mature than kids my age." She added, "It was such a disgusting, warped thing for him to do. To sort of play to my ambitions, or ego, or whatever it was, to make a child feel like they shouldn't be attempting to seek out friendship with their peers anymore because they're just so 'mature' that they should continue fostering a secret friendship with a 32-year-old adult man."

Horatio's attorney, Andrew Brettler, has denied Jane's allegations, stating, "This individual's claims about Horatio Sanz are categorically false. However often she repeats her ludicrous allegations or tries to rope in other high-profile names to generate media attention, they will always be false. Before filing this lawsuit anonymously, she demanded $7.5 million in exchange for her silence. We, of course, refused and will vigorously contest these totally meritless claims." However, in November 2019, Horatio wrote in a text message to Jane, "If you want to metoo me you have every right. Just believe me I'm not like that anymore."

Awards and Nominations

In 2003, "High Times" magazine named Sanz "Stoner of the Year." In 2009, he earned an ALMA Award nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for "In the Motherhood."