Hasan Minhaj Net Worth:

What Is Hasan Minhaj's Net Worth?

Hasan Minhaj is an Indian American comedian, actor, writer, and producer who has a net worth of $4 million. Hasan Minhaj is best known as the Senior Correspondent on the Comedy Central series "The Daily Show" (2014–2018) and the host of Netflix's "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj" (2018–2020). Hasan won Peabody Awards for "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj" and the 2017 stand-up comedy special "Homecoming King," and he hosted the 2017 White House Correspondents' Dinner. As an actor, Hasan has appeared in the films "Rough Night" (2017), "Most Likely to Murder" (2018), and "The Spy Who Dumped Me" (2018) and the television series "The Wanda Sykes Show" (2010), "State of Georgia" (2011), "Arrested Development" (2013), "Getting On" (2013), and "The Morning Show" (2021). Minhaj released his second stand-up comedy special, "Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester," in 2022, and he voiced Rabi Ray Rana in the 2014 video game "Far Cry 4." He produced "Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester" and "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj" as well as the 2016 short "Prom" and the 2018 TV special "Goatface," and he was also a writer on those projects. Hasan wrote the 2012 video shorts "Racist Rap Battle" and "Indian Spider-Man" and the 2012 web series "The Truth with Hasan Minhaj," and he hosted MTV's "Failosophy" in 2013. In 2019, Minhaj was included on "Time" magazine's list of the "100 Most Influential People in the World."

Early Life

Hasan Minhaj was born on September 23, 1985, in Davis, California. His parents, Seema and Najme, are Indian Muslims from Uttar Pradesh who emigrated from India to the U.S. before Hasan was born. After Minhaj's birth, his mother spent eight years in India completing medical school, but she visited the U.S. in 1989 to give birth to Hasan's sister, Ayesha. Minhaj and his father (an organic chemist) stayed in the U.S., and after graduating from Davis Senior High School in 1983, Hasan earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of California, Davis, in 2007. Minhaj is fluent in English, Hindi, and Urdu.

Career

Hasan became interested in comedy as a college student after he watched his first stand-up special, Chris Rock's "Never Scared," and he began regularly driving to San Francisco to perform comedy. He won a "Best Comic Standing" competition put on by the San Francisco radio station Wild 94.9 in 2008, which led to him opening for Pablo Francisco, Katt Williams, and Gabriel Iglesias. In 2009, Minhaj relocated to Los Angeles to take part in NBC's Stand-up for Diversity program. Hasan then guest-starred on "The Wanda Sykes Show" (2010), "The Legend of Neil" (2010), "Arrested Development" (2013), and "Getting On" (2013), had a recurring role on the ABC Family sitcom "State of Georgia" (2011), and appeared in the short films "True Stories from My Crappy Childhood" (2010), "Moving Takahashi" (2011), "Indian Spider-Man" (2012), and "Good Son" (2013). In 2011, he was a cast member on the MTV hidden camera show "Disaster Date," and he hosted "Failosophy" on the network in 2013.

From 2014 to 2018, Minhaj was a correspondent on "The Daily Show," and during his time on the show, he hosted the 2016 Radio and Television Correspondents' Dinner and the 2017 White House Correspondents' Dinner.

In 2015, Hasan starred in the Off-Broadway one-man show "Homecoming King," which he later adapted into his 2017 Netflix stand-up special. He appeared in the films "Rough Night" (2017), "Most Likely to Murder" (2018), and "The Spy Who Dumped Me" (2018), and he was featured in the 2019 documentary "Dads." In 2018, Minhaj guest-starred on "Champions," appeared on "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" and the Comedy Central special "Goatface," and served as a guest judge on "The Final Table." From 2018 to 2020, he hosted, executive produced, and wrote for Netflix's "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj," which aired 40 episodes over six seasons and earned him a Peabody Award. In 2021, Hasan had a recurring role on the Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show," and he released the stand-up special "Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester" in 2022. In September 2022, it was announced that Minhaj had been cast in the Disney film "Haunted Mansion."

Personal Life

Hasan married Beena Patel on January 2, 2015, and they welcomed a daughter in April 2018 and a son in February 2020. Minhaj and Patel met in college, and Beena, a Hindu of Gujarati descent, earned a Doctor of Public Health in 2013 and has worked for MedAmerica as a management consultant. The couple had problems conceiving for years, and when they were trying to conceive their second child, Hasan underwent varicocele repair surgery after a doctor told him, "You have too much blood down there, it's been lowering your sperm count." Hasan is a fan of the NBA team the Sacramento Kings, and he threw his son a Kings-themed party for his first birthday and has thought about becoming an "extreme minority owner" of the team. Though Minhaj identifies as a Muslim, he has described himself as "non-dogmatic" and has said that he struggles with some Islamic practices and beliefs.

Awards and Nominations

In 2019, Minhaj won two Webby Awards, the People's Voice award for Video – Entertainment (Video Series & Channels) for "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj" and a Special Achievement award. "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj" also earned him Online Film & Television Association Award nominations for Best Male Performance in a Variety Program in 2019 and 2020. In 2016, Hasan was named one of the Chhaya CDC Awards' Architects Of Change. In 2015, the "Far Cry 4" voice cast received a Behind the Voice Actors Award nomination for Best Vocal Ensemble in a Video Game, and in 2017, Minhaj earned a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Comedian. In 2018, he received a Legionnaires of Laughter Legacy Award nomination for Best Stand Up Comedian Male as well as a Shorty Award nomination for Best in Comedy for "The Daily Show."