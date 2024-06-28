Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Richest Comedians Net Worth: $3.5 Million Birthdate: Nov 14, 1962 (61 years old) Birthplace: Toronto Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 1 in (1.87 m) Profession: Actor, Screenwriter, Comedian, Author, Artist, Voice Actor, Film director, Illustrator, Radio personality, Visual Artist Nationality: Canada 💰 Compare Harland Williams' Net Worth

Harland Williams is a Canadian American comedian, author, illustrator and actor who has a net worth of $3.5 million. Harland Williams began his career in stand-up comedy in the late 1980s before transitioning to film and television in the 1990s. He has appeared in dozens of films and television shows, notably comedic films such as "Dumb and Dumber" (1994), "Half Baked" (1998), "There's Something About Mary," (1998) and "Sorority Boys" (2002). Beyond acting, Williams has voiced characters in animated series and films, written and illustrated children's books, and released comedy albums.

Early Years

Harland Reesor Williams was born on November 14, 1962 in Toronto, Canada to attorney John Reesor Williams and Lorraine Mary (O'Donnell), a writer and social worker. Harland Williams grew up in the Toronto neighborhood of Willowdale. In 1983, he entered Sheridan College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning, a public polytechnic institute partnered with a private Canadian college, where he studied animation and media arts. While in college, Harland Williams was employed as a forest ranger in the town of Fort Frances in Northwestern Ontario.

Television

Harland Williams began doing stand-up comedy in 1984 while he was attending college. He relocated to Los Angeles, California in 1992 where he performed stand-up comedy and appeared as a guest performer on the television show "Late Night with David Letterman" in 1993.

Harland Williams went on to perform his stand-up comedy routines on additional late-night talk shows such as "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" and "Late Night with Conan O'Brien.

Harland Williams has appeared in small roles in numerous television shows as well as recurring roles in others. He appeared in 21 episodes of the American sitcom series "Simon" in 1995 and 1996 and 22 episodes of the America sitcom television series "The Geena Davis Show" from 2000 to 2001.

In 2007, Harland Williams portrayed Sherriff Roscoe P. Coltrane in "The Dukes of Hazzard: The Beginning," a made-for-television comedy film based on the popular weekly television show.

Harland Williams voiced several characters in animated television productions such as that of Sam's father in a 2001 episode of "Family Guy" and as Professor Corenelius Q. Quibblefingers in one 2011 episode of "Robot Chicken." Harland Williams's longer stints at voice work included six episodes of "Jake and the Never Land Pirates" between 2011 to 2015 and 19 episodes of "Skylanders Academy" in 2016.

The children's animated television series "Puppy Dog Pals," was created by Harland Williams and debuted on Disney Junior in 2017. The series aired until 2023.

Film

Harland Williams made his film debut as a state trooper in the 1994 comedy film "Dumb and Dumber," which starred Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels. In the years that followed, Harland Williams would secure small roles in dozens of films such as 1998's "There's Something About Mary" in which he portrayed the uncredited role of a hitchhiker.

Animated Films

Harland Williams voiced several animated film characters including the giraffe in 2008's "Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa" and Norman Pickering in 2019's "The Adams Family."

Books

Harland Williams has written and illustrated several children's books. His series about Lickety Split the dinosaur includes "Lickety Split, School's Cool," "Lickety Split Meets the Fire Puffin" and "You've Lost Your Marbles, Lickety Split." Among other children's books written and illustrated by Harland Williams are "The Things You Don't Know You Don't Know," "The Kid with Too many Pets," "Hawaii Pug-O" and "Crazy Creatures."

Harland Williams has written several short collections for adults, including "Crave: A Collection of Short Stories," "Journeys: A Collection of Short Stories," "Don't Look Under the Bed: A Collection of Short Stories" and "Sex, Sin & Satan: A Collection of Short Stories."

Podcast

Harland Williams has a bi-weekly podcast called "The Harland Highway," a show of comedy and commentary.

Accolades

Harland Williams won the award for "Best Improviser" on a 2007 episode of NBC's primetime show "Thank God You're Here," a partially improvised comedy television series presided over by a judge.

In 2010, Harland Williams was nominated for two Bonehead Awards for "Fudgy Wudgy Fudge Face," a film he wrote and directed about an unidentified flying object crashing on earth and its occupant meeting the dumbest man in the world. The following year, he and the cast of "Dahmer vs. Gacy" won an Action on Film Award for Outstanding Cast Performance.

In 2013, Harland Williams was nominated for two Behind the Voice Actors Awards for the animated film "Robot and Monster" – one for Best Male Lead Vocal Performance in a Television Series and one for Best Vocal Ensemble in a New Television Series.

Personal Life & Real Estate

Harland Williams previously married actress Wendi Kenya. On January 23, 2001 he filed a marriage dissolution lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Harland's brother of Steve "Spaz" Williams is special effects artist, film director and animator who worked on such films as "The Hunt for Red October" and "Jurassic Park." Harland and Spaz's cousin is Kevin Hearn, keyboardist in the Canadian rock band "Barenaked Ladies."

Harland Williams became an American citizen in 2009.

In February 1998, Harland paid $784,000 for a home in Los Angeles. Today this home is worth around $2 million.