Hannah Einbinder Net Worth:

What is Hannah Einbinder's Net Worth?

Hannah Einbinder is a comedian and actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Hannah Einbinder rose to fame for playing Ava Daniels on the HBO Max television series "Hacks." Her work on the acclaimed show has garnered her Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations. Previously, as a comedian, Einbinder made her national television debut in early 2020 performing a stand-up set on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

Early Life and Education

Hannah Einbinder was born on May 21, 1995 in Los Angeles, California to Laraine Newman, one of the members of the original cast of "Saturday Night Live," and Chad Einbinder, a comedy writer. She is Jewish. After graduating from Beverly Hills High School, Einbinder went to Chapman University in Orange, California. There, she earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts in television writing and production.

Career Beginnings

Beginning her career as a comedian, Einbinder appeared in 2019 at the annual Just for Laughs festival in Montreal, Canada. She performed in the festival's New Faces showcase, and was soon named by National Public Radio as one of the ten standout comedians to watch. Einbinder was also listed by Vulture as one of the best up-and-coming comedians of the year.

In March of 2020, Einbinder made her national television debut on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," a significant appearance for a couple of reasons. For one, she became the youngest individual yet to perform stand-up on the show, at the age of 24. Moreover, Einbinder's performance would be the show's last on-stage comedy set for 15 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the show to move out of the Ed Sullivan Theater.

Hacks

Einbinder had her breakthrough in 2021 when she was cast on the HBO Max dramedy series "Hacks." The show focuses on the professional relationship between young comedy writer Ava Daniels, played by Einbinder, and legendary stand-up comic Deborah Vance, played by Jean Smart. It also stars Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus, the COO of Vance's management company.

"Hacks" premiered to rave reviews, and went on to receive numerous Emmy Award nominations for its first season, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Smart, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Einbinder. The show earned those same nominations for its second season; additionally, Einbinder received a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy.

Other Appearances

In 2021, the same year she debuted on "Hacks," Einbinder made her first feature film appearance in Mikey Alfred's "North Hollywood," starring Ryder McLaughlin, Vince Vaughn, and Miranda Cosgrove. However, she only appears briefly in the film as a waitress.

In 2022, Einbinder served as a guest judge on the seventh season of the reality television competition series "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars." Also that year, she continued performing stand-up comedy sets and going on tour.

Influences

Einbinder has mentioned a variety of comedians and actors as being formative influences on her own performance style. Among the names she has cited are Steve Martin, Bo Burnham, Janeane Garofalo, Dana Gould, and Maria Bamford.

Personal Life

Einbinder is openly bisexual. She is in a romantic relationship with fellow stand-up comic Alex Edelman.