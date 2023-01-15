What Is Hal Sparks' Net Worth?

Hal Sparks is an American actor, comedian, musician, director, and producer who has a net worth of $2 million. Hal Sparks hosted the E! network's "Talk Soup" from 1999 to 2000, and he has played Michael Novotny on Showtime's "Queer As Folk" (1999–2005) and Donald Davenport on Disney XD's "Lab Rats" (2012–2016) and "Lab Rats: Elite Force" (2016). Hal has released the stand-up comedy albums "Charmageddon" (2010) and "Wreckcreation" (2018), and he executive produced the "Charmageddon" TV special. Sparks has more than 40 acting credits to his name, including the films "Lost & Found" (1999), "Dude, Where's My Car?" (2000), "Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star" (2003), "Spider-Man 2" (2004), and "Extract" (2009) and the television series "Frasier" (2003), "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (2005), "Las Vegas" (2006), "Fuller House" (2016), and "Grey's Anatomy" (2018).

Hal voiced the title character on the Nickelodeon series "Tak and the Power of Juju" (2007–2009), and he has also lent his voice to the films "Dr. Dolittle 2" (2001) and "Dead Space: Downfall" (2008). He executive produced the 2006 short film "Denial" and the 2009 film "The House That Jack Built," and he directed four episodes of "Lab Rats" and two episodes of "Lab Rats: Elite Force." Sparks has appeared on several VH1 shows, such as "I Love the '70s," "I Love the '80s," "I Love the '90s," "I Love the New Millennium," and "100 Greatest Hard Rock Songs." In 2001, Hal earned an Online Film & Television Association Award nomination for Best Actor in a New Drama Series for "Queer as Folk." Besides his work in films and television, Sparks is also the lead vocalist and guitarist of a hard rock band called Zero 1, and they released a self-titled album in 2006.

Early Life

Hal Sparks was born Hal Harry Magee Sparks III on September 25, 1969, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Hal grew up in the small Kentucky town of Peaks Mill, and he spent his Sundays playing Dungeons & Dragons with his friends at a library in Frankfort, becoming a "de-facto dungeon master" at the age of 11. When Sparks was 14, he moved to Illinois with his father. There, Hal attended New Trier High School near Chicago and got involved in the school's theater department. He started performing stand-up comedy at the age of 15, and two years later, he was named "Chicago's Funniest Teenager" when he entered a stand-up comedy contest that was sponsored by the newspaper the "Chicago Sun-Times." Just over two weeks after graduating from high school, Sparks moved to Los Angeles.

Career

Hal made his onscreen acting debut in the 1987 TV movie "Frog" alongside Shelley Duvall, Elliott Gould, and future "ER" star Scott Grimes, and his first feature film was 1989's "Chopper Chicks in Zombietown." He guest-starred on "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" (1994), "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" (1995), "Signs and Wonders" (1995), and "Night Stand" (1995; 1996), and he appeared in the 1999 David Spade comedy "Lost & Found." In 1999, Sparks was hired to replace outgoing host John Henson on the Emmy-winning show "Talk Soup," and in 2000, he played Zoltan the cult leader in "Dude, Where's My Car?" alongside Ashton Kutcher and Seann William Scott. Hal reunited with David Spade in 2003's "Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star," then he appeared in the films "Lightning Bug" (2004), "Spider-Man 2" (2004), "Denial" (2006), "The House That Jack Built" (2007), and "Extract" (2009). He guest-starred on "Martial Law" (2000), "One on One" (2002), "Frasier" (2003), and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (2006), and in 2008, he independently produced the stand-up comedy special "Escape from Halcatraz."

From 2000 to 2005, Sparks played Michael Novotny on "Queer As Folk," which aired 83 episodes over five seasons and won a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Drama Series. He competed on "Extreme Dodgeball" (2004), "Celebrity Duets" (2006), "Celebracadabra" (2008), and "Famously Afraid" (2019), and he hosted "Video Game Vixens" (2005), "Survival of the Richest" (2006), and "20Q" (2009). From 2012 to 2016, Hal starred as Donald Davenport on "Lab Rats," and he reprised his role in two episodes of the spin-off "Lab Rats: Elite Force" in 2016. He appeared in the short film "Slip Away" (2011) and the films "The A-List" (2015) and "Bachelor Lions" (2018), and he guest-starred on "Breaking Fat" (2014), "Fuller House" (2016), and "Grey's Anatomy" (2018).

Personal Life

Hal has a son, Camden Harrison Sparks, who was born in 2011. Hal is passionate about activism, and he has taken part in events for charitable organizations such as the AIDS Walk, Imagine a Cure, and Farm Sanctuary. Sparks follows a vegan diet, and he has said that he has never smoked, drank alcohol, or tried recreational drugs. He began studying martial arts at the age of 8, and he has earned black belts in taekwondo, karate, and multiple forms of kung fu.

In 2010, Hal performed CPR on a man who collapsed at Los Angeles International Airport. Another passenger assisted Sparks, giving the man chest compressions, and Hal later tweeted, "Just did CPR for the 3rd time in my life. What a night … When they took him away he was breathing on his own … Hope he makes it."

In 2012, the baseball team the Pittsburgh Pirates started using Sparks' "Zoltan" hand gesture from "Dude, Where's My Car?" whenever one of their players made an extra-base hit. Due to a Twitter campaign that encouraged the "real Zoltan" to come to a Pirates game, Hal threw the honorary first pitch when the team played the Chicago Cubs on July 25, 2012. Sparks was initiated as a Freemason at Los Angeles Lodge No 42 F. & A. M. in November 2016.

Real Estate

In 2016, Sparks sold his 2,060 square foot home in Venice, California, for $1.66 million. He bought the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home for $775,000 in 2003.