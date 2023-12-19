Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Richest Comedians Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: May 23, 1966 (57 years old) Place of Birth: Worcester Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.68 m) Profession: Comedian, Actor, Voice Actor, Television producer, Screenwriter Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare H. Jon Benjamin's Net Worth

What is H. Jon Benjamin's net worth?

H. Jon Benjamin is an American actor, writer, and comedian who has a net worth of $4 million. H. Jon Benjamin began his comedy career performing as part of a comedy duo with Sam Seder. He spent the next several years performing with comedy groups, and then began branching out into evening-length comedy/theater/music hybrid performances, like his shows "Midnight Pajama Jam" and "Tinkle". He began working as a voice over artist in the mid-90s, providing voices for "Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist", as well as writing for the show. He has continued to work steadily as a voice over artist and writer, working on such projects as "Science Court', "Home Movies", "Aqua Teen Hunger Force", "O'Grady", "Lucy, The Daughter of the Devil", "The Venture Bros.", "Family Guy", and "Human Giant", among many other projects. He has also appeared in such film and television projects as "Happy Accidents", "New York Minute", "Freak Show", "Parks and Recreation", "Jon Benjamin Has a Van", "Suburgatory" and "Ugly Americans".

Early Life

Harry Jon Benjamin was born on May 23, 1966 in Worcester, Massachusetts. He was named "Harry" after his paternal grandfather but his family always called him by his middle name, "Jon." He was raised in a Jewish household by his mother, Shirley, and his father, Howard. His mother was a former ballet dancer who taught dance at a studio while his father was the CEO of an electric company. He attended Worcester Academy for high school, graduating in 1984, and then Connecticut College. He earned his bachelor's degree in 1988.

Career

Benjamin's comedy career began in Boston when he formed a comedy duo with Sam Seder, who at the time was a member of Cross Comedy. Cross Comedy was a comedy team led by comedian David Cross. Throughout his early career in comedy, Benjamin often worked in groups rather than independently. When he did start pursuing solo work, it was often more experimental than traditional styles of stand-up comedy.

Some of Benjamin's live projects include the "Midnight Pajama Jam." The show was performed in New York City with Jon Glasser. He also created "Tinkle," a show which combined stand-up comedy with live music and was co-hosted by Todd Barry and David Cross. Benjamin and Cross also appear together on the comedy album "Invite Them Up."

Benjamin has made a number of appearances in television and film. He was a guest on an episode of "Space Ghost Coast to Coast" in 1999. He has also appeared on the television show "Cheap Seats." He co-starred in Todd Barry's short film "Borrowing Saffron" and also appeared as a can of vegetables in "Wet Hot American Summer." Benjamin made a cameo appearance in "Not Another Teen Movie" as a football trainer and also appeared on the FX Network comedy drama "Rescue Me." He can also be seen in "Turbocharge – The Unauthorized Story of the Cars." The film is a comedy biopic about the 1980s rock band, The Cars. In it, Benjamin plays the role of Cars' manager, Elliot Roberts. In 2014, he has a cameo role in "22 Jump Street" and also appeared in "Jason Nash is Married." In 2015, he appeared in "Creative Control" and in the short film "Limbo"

Benjamin is most well-known for his extensive voice acting work, particularly in adult animated comedy films and television shows. His first role came in 1995 in "Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist." Benjamin worked as a writer on the show and also voiced the character of Ben in addition to various other voices. He remained on the show through 1999 and then returned in 2002, appearing in 80 episodes total. From 1997 to 2000, he voiced Professor Nick Parson on "Science Court" for a total of 29 episodes. From 1999 to 2004, he voiced various characters, including Coach John McGuirk and Jason Penopolis, on the animated series "Home Movies." He was also a writer and producer of the show.

In 2004, he began voicing a number of different characters on "O'Grady." He remained on the show until 2006. Between 2001 and 2009, he voiced various characters on several episodes of "Aqua Teen Hunger Force." He wrote for the show "Lucy, the Daughter of the Devil," from 2005 to 2007 and also voiced the character of Satan. In 2006, he began voicing characters like Carl Graves and Bob Belcher on "Family Guy."

Benjamin can be heard as the character of The Mayor on "Assy McGee," a show that he also helped write and produce. From 2007 to 2015, he voiced characters on "Word Girl." In 2009, he began voicing the title character of Sterling Archer on the animated series "Archer." He remained on the highly popular show through 2023. In 2011, he landed another major voice role when he was cast as main character Bob Belcher in "Bob's Burgers." He also voices additional characters on the show and continues to do so today. In 2014, Benjamin was named the year's best male comedy performer for his work on "Bob's Burger's" and "Archer" by the Vulture TV Awards, which is a digital expansion of "New York" magazine.

Benjamin has also done some work in commercials for the brand Coke Zero. Additionally, he has voiced characters in video games like "Destiny 2" and "Destiny 2: The Witch Queen."

Personal Life

Benjamin has been in a longtime relationship with set decorator Amy Beth Silver. They have a son together named Judah and reside in Brooklyn, New York. Benjamin is an amateur ornithologist. He is also interested in politics. In January 2020, he endorsed Bernie Sanders for president and narrated a series of videos on Sanders's health care proposals. In September 2020, he voiced an animated version of himself to promote the launch video for the Gravel Institute's YouTube channel. The Gravel Institute is a progressive left-wing advocacy group. He also wrote a comedic autobiography called "Failure is an Option: An Attempted Memoir," which was published in May 2018. He narrated the accompanying audiobook. Additionally, he has an interest in music. In 2015, he released a jazz album, despite not knowing how to play an instrument. On the album, he attempted to play the piano and was joined by Scott Kreitzer on the saxophone, David Finck on the bass, and Jonathan Preitz on the drums.