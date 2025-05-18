What Is Greg Proops' Net Worth?

Greg Proops is an American actor, stand-up comedian, and television host who has a net worth of $3 million. Greg Proops is probably best known for his work on the improvisational comedy show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" He appeared on both the British and American versions of the show. Proops then began hosting and serving as a guest commentator on various shows, such as "Space Cadets," "Mock the Week," and "Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn." He has also provided voiceover work for numerous projects, including the films "The Nightmare Before Christmas" (1993), "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace" (1999), "Brother Bear" (2003), and "Hell and Back" (2015), the television series "Stripperella" (2003–2004), "Bob the Builder" (1999–2009), and "Star Wars Resistance" (2018–2019), and the video games "Zombieville" (1997), "Star Wars Episode I: Racer" (1999), "MadWorld" (2009), "Skylanders: Imaginators" (2016), and "Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga" (2022). Greg played Max Madigan on the Nickelodeon series "True Jackson, VP" from 2008 to 2011, and in 2019, he had a recurring role as Mr. Granger on ABC's "Schooled," a spin-off of "The Goldbergs."

Proops has hosted the podcasts "The Smartest Man in the World" and "The Greg Proops Experiment," and in 2015, he published the book "The Smartest Book in the World: A Lexicon of Literacy, A Rancorous Reportage, A Concise Curriculum of Cool." He has released several stand-up comedy albums, such as "Houston, We Have a Problem" (2007), "Greg Proops Digs In!" (2010), "The Resistance" (2018), and "French Drug Deal" (2023), and in 2013, he starred in the comedy special "Greg Proops: Live At Musso & Frank."

Early Life

Greg Proops was born Gregory Everett Proops on October 3, 1959, in Phoenix, Arizona. He grew up in San Carlos, California, where he attended San Carlos High School. After high school, Greg enrolled at the College of San Mateo. There, he formed the comedy duo Proops & Brakeman with Forrest Brakeman. He later took acting and improv courses at San Francisco State University.

Career

After leaving college, Greg joined an improv group with Mike McShane, and when producers Mark Leveson and Dan Patterson saw the duo, they were so impressed that they put Proops and McShane on "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" Greg spent four years living in London during his time on the show, and when the American version (hosted by Drew Carey) was launched in 1998, he began appearing on that version as a frequent "fourth contestant." He appeared in every episode of the improv comedy series "Drew Carey's Green Screen Show," and he also was featured on "Drew Carey's Improv-A-Ganza" and guest-starred in three episodes of "The Drew Carey Show." Proops released his first comedy album, "Live," in 1994, and he followed it with "Back in the UK" (1997), "Joke Book" (2006), "Houston, We Have a Problem" (2007), "Elsewhere" (2009), "Greg Proops Digs In!" (2010), "In the Ball Park" (2015), "The Resistance" (2018), "In the City" (2022), and "French Drug Deal" (2023). In 1993, he voiced Harlequin Demon, Devil, and Sax Player in the Tim Burton film "The Nightmare Before Christmas," which was preserved in the Library of Congress' United States National Film Registry in 2023 for being "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant." Proops guest-starred on "Family Matters" (1996), "Men Behaving Badly" (1997), "3rd Rock from the Sun" (1997), "Mike Hammer, Private Eye" (1998), and "The Jamie Foxx Show" (1999), and in 1997, he appeared in every episode of the British panel game show "Space Cadets."

In 1999, Greg voiced Fode in the blockbuster "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace," which grossed $1.047 billion at the box office. He reprised his role in a 2016 episode of the Disney XD series "Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures" as well as in the video games "Kinect Star Wars" (2012) and "Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga" (2022). Proops guest-starred on "Veronica's Closet" (2000), "Just Shoot Me!" (2002), "Ugly Betty" (2006), and "Flight of the Conchords" (2009), and in 2001, he appeared on numerous episodes of "Hollywood Squares." From 2003 to 2004, he voiced Bernard on Spike TV's "Stripperella," and from 1999 to 2009, he provided the voice of Bob on the U.S. dub of the TV series "Bob the Builder" and in the films "Bob the Builder: When Bob Became a Builder" and "Bob the Builder: Built to be Wild." Greg has also lent his voice to the films "Kaena: The Prophecy" (English dub, 2003), "Brother Bear" (2003), "Asterix and the Vikings" (English dub, 2006), "Dr. Dolittle: Million Dollar Mutts" (2009), "Hell and Back" (2015), and "Duck Duck Goose" (2018). In 2007, he appeared in the documentary "Super High Me," and from 2008 to 2011, he played Max Madigan on Nickelodeon's "True Jackson, VP." Proops voiced Tal Merrick in two episodes of the Cartoon Network's "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" (2010) and Jak Sivrak, Garma, and Stormtrooper #1 in seven episodes of the Disney Channel's "Star Wars Resistance" (2018–2019). He has appeared in the films "Bad Actress" (2011), "Shepard" (2020), and "Izzy Lyon: The Unspun Truth" (2020), and in 2019, he had a recurring role as Mr. Granger on the ABC sitcom "Schooled."

Personal Life

Greg married Jennifer Canaga on February 14, 1990. He is a fan of the baseball team the San Francisco Giants, and he began attending baseball games with his father in the late '60s. Proops is a vocal critic of Donald Trump, and shortly after Trump's 2017 inauguration, Greg told the Vermont publication Seven Days, "The address was straight out of the fascist playbook. 'America First' is a famous expression from before World War II for isolationism and racism. It's not a code word. It's a clanging klaxon. It's racism." He said of Trump supporters, "They're hateful and fearful. He's giving them free rein to pursue anti-Semitism and racism, queer-bashing, hassling Muslims. They really feel free to do all this stuff now."

Awards

In 2010, Proops and his "Easy to Assemble" co-stars won a Streamy Award for Best Ensemble Cast in a Web Series.

Real Estate

In 2000, Proops paid $520,000 for a 1,367-square-foot home in Los Angeles. The home includes two bedrooms and one bathroom. Today, this home is worth around $1.8 million.