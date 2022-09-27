What Is Greg Fitzsimmons' Net Worth?

Greg Fitzsimmons is an American comedian, actor, writer, producer, podcaster, and radio host who has a net worth of $3 million. Greg Fitzsimmons won several Primetime Emmys for his work as a writer and producer on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" (2003–2005), and he released the comedy special "Life on Stage" (which he also produced) in 2013. Greg has written for "The 55th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards" (2003), "Cedric the Entertainer Presents" (2002–2003), "The Man Show" (2003–2004), "Lucky Louie" (2006–2007), and "Crashing" (2018–2019), and he was a producer on "The Man Show" and "Crashing." He published the book "Dear Mrs. Fitzsimmons: Tales of Redemption from an Irish Mailbox" in 2010, and he has hosted the podcasts "Fitzdog Radio" and "Childish" and the Sirius XM Satellite Radio program "The Greg Fitzsimmons Show." As an actor, Greg has appeared on "Crashing" as well as "The Andy Dick Show" (2002), "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (2008), "Louie" (2014), "Comedy Bang! Bang!" (2015), and "Santa Clarita Diet" (2017).

Early Life

Greg Fitzsimmons was born Gregory Sebastian Fitzsimmons on April 5, 1966, in New York City. He is the son of Patricia Marie Judith McCarthy and radio personality Bob Fitzsimmons. Greg was raised in Tarrytown, New York, and he attended Boston University. Fitzsimmons began performing stand-up comedy as a college student.

Career

Fitzsimmons got his own "Comedy Central Presents" specials in 1998 and 2006, and he hosted the MTV game show "Idiot Savants" from 1996 to 1997. Greg has appeared on television shows such as "Premium Blend," "Make Me Laugh," "Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn," "I Love the '80s," "The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn," "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," "Best Week Ever with Paul F. Tompkins," "The Wanda Sykes Show," "Late Show with David Letterman," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "Chelsea Lately," and "Lights Out with David Spade." In 2013, his one-hour special "Life on Stage" premiered on Comedy Central, and "LA Weekly" named it a "Top 10 Comedy Release of 2013." Fitzsimmons appeared on "The Howard Stern Show" more than 50 times, and "The Greg Fitzsimmons Show" aired on Stern's "Howard 101" channel from 2006 to 2018. Greg has also been a frequent guest on "The Joe Rogan Experience" and "The Adam Carolla Podcast," and he hosts the podcast "Fitzdog Radio." In 2018, Fitzsimmons and fellow comedian Alison Rosen launched the podcast "Childish," which "will help you laugh about the struggles and joys of parenthood, grow closer to your children, learn something useful and maybe even put the spark back into your love life." Greg lent his voice to an episode of the Adult Swim series "Aqua Teen Hunger Force" in 2015, and he played himself in two episodes of HBO's "Crashing" in 2018 and 2019. He was featured in the documentaries "Heckler" (2007), "Rock Band Cometh: The Rock Band Band Story" (2007), and "History of the Joke" (2008), and he appeared in numerous episodes of truTV's "How to Be a Grown Up" (2014–2015).

Personal Life

Greg has been married to his wife, Erin, since July 31, 1999. They have two children, son Owen and daughter Jojo.

Awards and Nominations

Greg earned five Daytime Emmy nominations for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," winning Outstanding Special Class Writing and Outstanding Talk Show in 2005 and 2006. He also received an Outstanding Special Class Writing nomination in 2004. Fitzsimmons won a Jury Award for Best Comedian at the 2001 HBO Comedy Arts Festival, and "Idiot Savants" earned a Cable Ace Award for Game Show Special or Series in 1997.

Real Estate

In 2015, Fitzsimmons listed his home in Venice, California, for rent, asking $5,100 per month. The home has been remodeled since it was built in 1946, and the property includes two bedrooms, a detached office, hardwood floors, a patio, and an outdoor shower.