What Is George Wallace's Net Worth?

George Wallace is an American comedian, actor, writer, and director who has a net worth of $10 million. George Wallace began to make a name for himself in the late '70s, and he became popular for a stand-up routine that featured him as a fictional preacher named The Right Reverend Dr. George Wallace. George has more than 60 acting credits to his name, including the films "Batman Forever" (1995), "Little Nicky" (2000), "Mr. Deeds" (2002), "The Ladykillers" (2004), "Think Like a Man Too" (2014), "The Last Laugh" (2019), and "Hubie Halloween" (2020) and the television series "Tall Hopes" (1993), "Arli$$" (1996–2001), "The Parkers" (2002–2003), and "K.C. Undercover" (2015; 2018). He directed his 2018 comedy special "George Wallace: The Vegas Bootleg," and he also starred in the 2004 special "George Wallace: Large and in Charge." George has published the books "Laff It Off!" (2013) and "Bulltwit – The Online Ramblings of George Wallace" (2020).

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Richest Comedians Net Worth: $10 Million Date of Birth: Jul 21, 1952 (70 years old) Place of Birth: Atlanta Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 2 in (1.9 m) Profession: Actor, Comedian, Screenwriter Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare George Wallace's Net Worth

Early Life

George Wallace was born George Henry Wallace on July 21, 1952, in Atlanta, Georgia. He is the son of Mary Lou and George Wallace Sr., and he has a brother named Napoleon. George is the uncle of Steve Wallace, who played football for the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. George attended Lynwood Park High School, and when he was 16 years old, his mother passed away. Wallace subsequently moved to Ohio, and he took a job with Firestone Tire. The company offered a tuition reimbursement program, and George enrolled at the University of Akron, where he studied transportation, advertising, and marketing.

Stand-Up Comedy Career

Wallace moved to New York City after college to pursue a career in comedy, and he found work as a salesman for an ad agency. One of George's client's launched a comedy club and offered to let him perform there. According to Wallace's official website, "Within a week of leaving the advertising field, he began to perform stand-up comedy and was offered a job writing for 'The Redd Foxx Show.'" When he performed stand-up comedy for the first time, he walked out onstage in a preacher's robe, referring to himself as The Right Reverend Dr. George Wallace and improvising his routine. George spent several years in NYC and lived with his friend Jerry Seinfeld, then he relocated to the West Coast in 1978. He began regularly performing at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood and going on the road as an opening act for artists such as Donna Summer, Diana Ross, and Smokey Robinson.

Wallace got his own episode of HBO's "One Night Stand" in 1991, and in the early years of his career, he appeared on shows such as "The Merv Griffin Show," "The Mike Douglas Show," "The Alan Thicke Show," "Showtime at the Apollo," and "Late Night with David Letterman." In 2004, he began headlining a show at The Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas, and he released the comedy special "George Wallace: Large and in Charge." In 2007, George was injured when he fell off the stage after tripping over loose wires during a performance at a private party at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. He filed a lawsuit against the Bellagio for negligence and was awarded $1.3 million. In 2018, he released the comedy special "George Wallace: The Vegas Bootleg," which he also directed.

Acting Career

George made his acting debut in the 1982 film "Things Are Tough All Over," then he guest-starred on "The Dom DeLuise Show" (1987) and appeared in the films "Punchline" (1988) and "Bert Rigby, You're a Fool" (1989). In the '90s, he played The Mayor in "Batman Forever" (1995), guest-starred on "In the Heat of the Night" (1994), "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" (1995), "Seinfeld" (1996), "Arli$$" (1996–2001), "Moesha" (1998), and "Jenny" (1998), and appeared in the films "A Rage in Harlem" (1991), "Bebe's Kids" (1992), "Meet Wally Sparks" (1997), and "Catfish in Black Bean Sauce" (1999). In 1993, Wallace starred as George Harris on the CBS sitcom "Tall Hopes," and in 1996, he voiced Hawthorne Wingo on the Fox Kids animated series "C-Bear and Jamal." He co-starred with Adam Sandler in "Little Nicky" (2000), "Mr. Deeds" (2001), and "Funny People" (2009), and they teamed up again in the 2020 film "Hubie Halloween." George guest-starred on "The Parkers" (2002–2003), "Wanda at Large" (2003), "Like Family" (2004), "Scrubs" (2007), and "Tyler Perry's House of Payne" (2007), and he appeared in the TV movie "Santa Jr." (2002) and the films "3 Strikes" (2000) and "The Wash" (2001). He also played Sheriff Wyner in the 2004 Coen brothers film "The Ladykillers" alongside Tom Hanks.

Wallace lent his voice to the shows "The Life & Times of Tim" (2011), "K.C. Undercover" (2015; 2018), "Bob's Burgers" (2018–2019), "Mike Tyson Mysteries" (2020), and "Ten Year Old Tom" (2021), and from 2017 to 2019, he served as a panelist in several episodes of the syndicated game show "Funny You Should Ask." He appeared in the films "Shirin in Love" (2014), "Jerico" (2016), "Grow House" (2017), "Just Getting Started" (2017), and "Nappily Ever After" (2018), and he co-starred with Kevin Hart, Regina Hall, Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara, Meagan Good, Taraji P. Henson, and Gabrielle Union in 2014's "Think Like a Man Too" and with Richard Dreyfuss, Chevy Chase, Andie MacDowell, and Lewis Black in 2019's "The Last Laugh." George guest-starred on "Sullivan & Son" (2012), "The Soul Man" (2015), "Gigi Does It" (2015), "Horace and Pete" (2016), "Detroiters" (2017), "Mann & Wife" (2017), "The Premise" (2021), "Atlanta" (2022), and "Everything's Trash" (2022), and he portrayed Bill Russell in the 2015 "Drunk History" episode "Cleveland."

Personal Life

In 1999, George served as the best man at the wedding of fellow comedian/former roommate Jerry Seinfeld. In 2006, Wallace considered running for mayor of Las Vegas and said that if he held that position, he would close the Las Vegas Strip to vehicles, implement a monorail, and expand the road system that's behind the hotels on the Strip.

Awards and Honors

In 1995, Wallace was named Funniest Male Stand-Up Comic at the American Comedy Awards. In 2013, he was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Soul Train/Centric Comedy All-Star Awards.