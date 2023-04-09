Fred Stoller Net Worth

What Is Fred Stoller's Net Worth?

Fred Stoller is an American actor, stand-up comedian, writer, and voice artist who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Fred Stoller is best known for playing the role of Gerard on the CBS series "Everybody Loves Raymond" (1998–2003). Fred started doing stand-up comedy in the early 1980s and appeared on the TV series "Stand-Up America" and "The Young Comedians Special." Stoller has more than 150 acting credits to his name, including the films "Dumb and Dumber" (1994), "Joe Dirt" (2001), "Austin Powers in Goldmember" (2002), "Little Man" (2006), and "The Change-Up" (2011) and the television series "Murphy Brown" (1991–1996), "Seinfeld" (1995), "Friends" (1997; 2001), "The Nanny" (1997–1999), "The Norm Show" (1999), "Raising Dad" (2001–2002), "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide" (2004–2007), "Wizards of Waverly Place" (2010–2012), "Happy Endings" (2013), "Bones" (2017), and "Modern Family" (2017).

Fred wrote and starred in the 2011 film "Fred & Vinnie," and he wrote the "Seinfeld" episodes "The Soup"(1994) and "The Face Painter" (1995) as well as four episodes of the animated series "Handy Manny" (2006–2008). He also voiced Rusty the Monkey Wrench on the show from 2006 to 2013. He has lent his voice to numerous animated shows, such as "Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist" (1995–1997), "All Grown Up!" (2003–2006), "WordGirl" (2007–2015), "The Penguins of Madagascar" (2009–2011), "Over the Garden Wall" (2014), and "Harvey Beaks" (2015–2016), and he voiced Stanley in the films "Open Season 2" (2008) and "Open Season 3" (2010). Stoller has published the Kindle singles "My Seinfeld Year" (2012) and "Five Minutes to Kill: How the HBO Young Comedians Special Changed the Lives of 1989's Funniest Comics" (2017) and the book "Maybe We'll Have You Back: The Life of a Perennial TV Guest Star" (2013).

Early Life

Fred Stoller was born Frederick Stoller on March 19, 1965, in New York City. He grew up in a Jewish household in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, and he has an older sister named Cindy. After graduating from high school, Fred enrolled at Kingsborough Community College in Brooklyn, but he dropped out before earning his degree in order to pursue a comedy career.

Career

Stoller began performing stand-up comedy in nightclubs in the early '80s, and he made his TV debut on "Late Night with David Letterman" in January 1986. Next, he appeared on "Nightlife" (1986–1987), "Stand Up America" (1987), "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson" (1989), "The 13th Annual Young Comedians Special" (1989), and "Just for Laughs" (1990) and had an uncredited role in 1986's "Crocodile Dundee." From 1991 to 1996, he appeared in six episodes of the CBS sitcom "Murphy Brown," and around this time, he had a recurring role as Sheldon Singer on "Singer & Sons" (1990) and guest-starred on "Amen" (1991), "Living Single" (1993), "Empty Nest" (1993), "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" (1993), "Coach" (1995), "The Drew Carey Show" (1995), "Mad About You" (1995), "Wings" (1996), and "Caroline in the City" (1996). In 1994, Fred played a waiter in the Arnold Schwarzenegger-Danny DeVito film "Junior" and had a small role as "Anxious Man at Phone" in the Jim Carrey/Jeff Daniels comedy "Dumb and Dumber." That year he also began working on the NBC sitcom "Seinfeld," writing two episodes, appearing in two episodes, and serving as a program consultant on 23 episodes.

Stoller appeared in the 1997 Carrot Top movie "Chairman of the Board," then he guest-starred on "The Gregory Hines Show" (1997), "Friends" (1997; 2001), "Jenny" (1998), "The Wonderful World of Disney" (1998), "The Naked Truth" (1998), , "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" (1998–1999), "Jesse" (1998–1999), and "Norm" (1999–2001). He had recurring roles as Hank on NBC's "Suddenly Susan" (1997–1998) and Fred the Pharmacist on the CBS sitcom "The Nanny" (1997–1999), and in 1998, he began a seven-episode stint as Gerard, the cousin of Ray and Robert Barone, on "Everybody Loves Raymond." In 2001, Fred played a chemistry teacher in "Joe Dirt" and a journalist in "The Animal," then he appeared as the "Melon Guy" in 2002's "Austin Powers in Goldmember." He guest-starred on "Scrubs" (2002; 2005), "Monk" (2005), "Drake & Josh" (2005), "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" (2006), "Veronica Mars" (2007), "My Name Is Earl" (2007), "The Sarah Silverman Program" (2007), and "Hannah Montana" (2009), and he played Mr. Lowe on Nickelodeon's "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide" (2004–2007) and Dexter/Gorog on the Disney Channel's "Wizards of Waverly Place" (2010–2012).

Stoller appeared in the films "Rebound" (2005), "Little Man" (2006), "The Change-Up" (2011), "Paranormal Movie" (2013), "Blood Lake: Attack of the Killer Lampreys" (2014), "Trouble Sleeping" (2015), "American Christmas" (2019), "The Call" (2020), and "24 Hours" (2021), and he wrote and starred in 2011's "Fred & Vinnie," which won two awards at the London Greek Film Festival. He guest-starred on "Happy Endings" (2013), "Dog with a Blog" (2014), "Anger Management" (2014), "The Haunted Hathaways" (2014–2015), "Maron" (2016), "Bones" (2017), "Modern Family" (2017), "Broke" (2020), and "Raven's Home" (2022), and he was one of several comedians to voice a character in the 2022 video game "High on Life."

Personal Life

Fred was sued for defamation by Kenny Kramer, the man who was the inspiration for the "Seinfeld" character Cosmo Kramer. Kramer alleged that Stoller's book "Maybe We'll Have You Back: The Life of a Perennial TV Guest Star" alleged that he was homophobic, based on a passage about Stoller taking Kramer's NYC bus tour. Fred wrote about the tour going to Greenwich Village to revisit the 1993 episode "The Outing," which is about a journalist thinking Jerry Seinfeld and George Costanza are gay and famously includes the line "Not that there's anything wrong with that." Stoller wrote, "In the gay-dominated Greenwich Village, I had to hear [Kramer's tour guide] make everyone scream out, 'Not that there's anything wrong with that!'" Fred added that the guide seemed like "some sort of deranged cheerleader." A judge dismissed the case in July 2014, and Stoller told "L.A. Weekly" shortly after, "My book is a lighthearted memoir. The court victory is one of those bittersweet things. Obviously this shouldn't have happened. I never wrote something to get anyone or be mean. I just wanted to tell my story and be humorous and connect to people."

Awards and Nominations

in 2012, Stoller won a Festival Prize for Best Actor for "Fred & Vinnie" at the London Greek Film Festival. In 2015, the "Over the Garden Wall" cast earned two Behind the Voice Actors Award nominations for Best Vocal Ensemble in a New Television Series, winning the BTVA People's Choice Voice Acting Award. Their other nomination was for the BTVA Television Voice Acting Award.