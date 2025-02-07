What Is Fortune Feimster's Net Worth?

Fortune Feimster is an American comedian, writer, actress, producer, and podcaster who has a net worth of $2 million. Fortune Feimster has starred in and executive produced the stand-up comedy specials "Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty" (2020), "Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune" (2022), and "Fortune Feimster: Crushing It" (2024). She made her TV debut on the NBC reality series "Last Comic Standing" in 2010, and she is known for playing Collette Kimball-Kinney on the Fox/Hulu series "The Mindy Project" (2015–2017) and Pam Fox on NBC's "Kenan" (2021–2022). Fortune has more than 70 acting credits to her name, including the films "Office Christmas Party" (2016), "The Happytime Murders" (2018), "Chick Fight" (2020), "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar" (2021), "Yes Day" (2021), and "Family Switch" (2023) and the television series "Mulaney" (2014), "Chelsea" (2017), "Another Period" (2018), "Champions" (2018), "Life in Pieces" (2016–2019), "The L Word: Generation Q" (2019–2020), and "FUBAR" (2023–present). She has lent her voice to several animated TV shows, such as "Bless the Harts" (2019–2021), "Ada Twist, Scientist" (2021–2022), "Firebuds" (2022), "Summer Camp Island" (2018–2023), "Craig of the Creek" (2018–2024), and "Velma" (2023–2024). Feimster also hosts two podcasts: "Handsome" (with Tig Notaro and Mae Martin) and "Sincerely Fortune."

Early Life

Fortune Feimster was born Emily Fortune Feimster on July 1, 1980, in Charlotte, North Carolina. She grew up with older brothers Jay and Price in Belmont, North Carolina, and she attended Belmont Central Elementary School, followed by Belmont Junior High and South Point High School. As a high school student, Fortune played softball, basketball, and tennis. After graduating in 1998, she majored in communications at Peace College in Raleigh, which was a women-only university at the time. There, Feimster played tennis and soccer and served as student body president. When she graduated summa cum laude in 2002, she was chosen to be the student speaker at the commencement ceremony. Actress Emily Procter, a Raleigh native, was the graduation speaker, and Fortune became acquainted with her after the ceremony. After graduation, Feimster moved to Spain for a year, then relocated to Los Angeles to work as Procter's personal assistant and pursue a comedy career. She connected with Procter's neighbor, a "Los Angeles Daily News" journalist, and spent seven years working in entertainment journalism. In 2005, Fortune began studying sketch comedy and improv at The Groundlings Theatre, and four years later, she was selected for the Groundlings' Sunday Company.

Career

After making her TV debut on "Last Comic Standing," Fortune appeared on "After Lately" (2011–2013) and "Chelsea Lately" (2013–2014). Her first film was 2013's "The Secret Lives of Dorks," and she followed it with "Life in Color" (2015), "Social Animals" (2018), "Father of the Year" (2018), and "The Happytime Murders" (2018). She also co-starred with Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston, T.J. Miller, Olivia Munn, and Kate McKinnon in 2016's "Office Christmas Party," which grossed $114.5 million at the box office. Feimster guest-starred on "2 Broke Girls" (2014), "Workaholics" (2014), "Glee" (2015), "Married" (2015), "Nobodies" (2017–2018), "Dear White People" (2018), and "Claws" (2018), and she had recurring roles on "Mulaney" (2014), "Chelsea" (2017), "Life in Pieces" (2016–2019), "Another Period" (2018), and "The L Word: Generation Q" (2019–2020). From 2015 to 2017, she played Collette Kimball-Kinney on Mindy Kaling's Fox/Hulu series "The Mindy Project," and in 2018, she starred as Ruby on NBC's "Champions," which was also created by Kaling. Around this time, Fortune voiced Ava on "Summer Camp Island" (2018–2021), Laura Mercer on "Craig of the Creek" (2018–2022), and Brenda on "Bless the Harts" (2019–2021).

In 2020, Feimster appeared in the films "Deported," "Friendsgiving," and "Chick Fight," and she voiced Counselor Jerry D in Disney-Pixar's "Soul." That year, she also starred in the stand-up comedy special "Sweet and Salty," followed by "Good Fortune" in 2022 and "Crushing It" in 2024. Fortune appeared in the films "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar" (2021), "Yes Day" (2021), "Sex Appeal" (2022), and "Family Switch" (2023), and from 2021 to 2022, she played Pam Fox on the NBC sitcom "Kenan." She guest-starred on "Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens" (2021), "The Morning Show" (2023), and "The Sex Lives of College Girls" (2024), and she voiced Flip and Flap on "Firebuds" (2022) and Olive on "Velma" (2023–2024). In 2023, she began playing Ruth/Roo on Netflix's "FUBAR" alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger. In August 2024, it was announced that Feimster had been cast as Nibbles the beaver in the animated Disney film "Zootopia 2."

Personal Life

Fortune came out as gay at the age of 25. She began a relationship with kindergarten teacher Jacquelyn Smith in 2016, and they got engaged in early 2018. The couple married on October 23, 2020, and their Pomeranian, Biggie, served as their ring bearer. Feimster spoke to "People" magazine about the timing of the wedding, stating, "I'm not going to lie, there were some nerves about the Supreme Court. After Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, all these people started talking about gay marriage again. On the first day of their session, two of the justices brought up gay marriage. I think I had posted something on Instagram, something like, 'Oh man, this is nerve-racking as a gay person.' Especially because we were planning to get married. All these people were like, 'Go get married now.'" Fortune and Jacquelyn own homes in Belmont, North Carolina, and Los Angeles.

Award Nominations

Feimster has earned Critics Choice Award nominations for Best Comedy Special for "Sweet & Salty" (2021) and "Good Fortune" (2023). She received a Queerty nomination in the Comic category in 2023.