What is Finesse Mitchell's Net Worth?

Finesse Mitchell is an actor and stand-up comedian who has a net worth of $1 million. Finesse Mitchell rose to fame as a cast member on the NBC sketch comedy television show "Saturday Night Live" from 2003 to 2006. He has also appeared on such variety and stand-up comedy shows as "Showtime at the Apollo," "Comic View," and "Late Friday." Among his other credits, Mitchell had recurring roles on the television series "A.N.T. Farm" and "Roadies" and a main role on the short-lived Fox sitcom "Outmatched."

Early Life and Education

Finesse Mitchell was born Alfred Langston Mitchell on June 12, 1972 in Atlanta, Georgia. For his higher education, he attended the University of Miami, where he played football and belonged to the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity.

Television Career

Mitchell made his television debut in 1999 on the BET stand-up comedy show "Comic View." With his routine, he quickly gained a following. Mitchell subsequently made a number of appearances on the talk shows "The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn" and "Late Night with Conan O'Brien." He became more widely known in 2003 when he became a featured player on the long-running NBC sketch comedy show "Saturday Night Live." After two seasons, Mitchell was promoted to a full cast member; however, he was given little screen time following the promotion. In September of 2006, it was announced that he was being dropped from the cast alongside fellow members Horatio Sanz and Chris Parnell.

Mitchell has been on various shows since leaving "Saturday Night Live." From 2008 to 2009, he served as a guest correspondent on NBC's "The Today Show" and as a guest panelist on "Tyra" and "Chelsea Lately." In 2010, Mitchell appeared on the Comedy Central sketch comedy show "Nick Swardson's Pretend Time." The following year, he began playing the recurring role of Darryl Parks on the Disney Channel teen sitcom "A.N.T. Farm." Mitchell went on to participate in an episode of the short-lived Fox dating game show "The Choice" in 2012. Later, in 2016, he played the recurring role of Harvey on the short-lived Showtime series "Roadies." Mitchell appeared on another short-lived series, Fox's "Outmatched," in a main role in early 2020. A couple of years later, he served as a judge on the Netflix cooking competition show "Is it Cake?"

Film Career

Beyond his work on television, Mitchell has also acted in some films. In 2007, he appeared in the comedy "Who's Your Caddy?," and in 2008 had a role in the crime comedy "Mad Money." Later, in 2015, Mitchell played a school principal in the action comedy "Barely Lethal," starring Hailee Steinfeld.

Other Work

In other work, Mitchell released a stand-up comedy DVD called "Snap Famous." He also authored the book "Your Girlfriends Only Know So Much," which was published in 2007. In it, Mitchell offers dating advice to African-American women.

Personal Life

Mitchell married his first wife, Jessica Santos, in 2008. The couple eventually divorced in 2011. Mitchell went on to wed Adris DeBarge in 2013. Together, they have two daughters.