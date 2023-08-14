What is FaZe Banks' Net Worth?

FaZe Banks is an American social media personality and gaming entrepreneur who has a net worth of $13 million. FaZe Banks has earned his net worth as a YouTuber and the chief operating officer of the gaming group, FaZe Clan. His YouTube channel has more than five million subscribers and over 411 million views. He calls himself an "internet gangster" and is also a music producer, composer, and songwriter. Banks has had feuds with other gamers and social media personalities, including Jake Paul. Banks is 6-foot-5 and is usually seen wearing a hat.

In 2022, it was reported that FaZe Banks' tenure as COO of FaZe Clan came to an end, but he still remains active with the group.

Early Life

Richard Bengtson was born on October 18, 1991, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, but moved to Lowell, Florida, at just seven years old. His dad bought him a Nintendo 64 the day it came out and taught him how to play Super Mario 64, and the rest is history. He attended Lowell High School where he graduated in 2010.

Career

FaZe Banks relocated to Los Angeles, California, and started posting short clips of him playing video games. He joined YouTube in September 2011 under the name "BanksHasBank" before later changing it. His first video, "The Single Greatest SoaRing In Style," released on October 5, 2011, and from there he focused most of his videos on the popular Call of Duty video games.

Banks reached one million subscribers in November 2016 and two million in August 2017. Two weeks later, he jumped to three million subscribers and reached four million in November 2017. He also has three million followers on Instagram under the name @Banks and nearly three million followers on Twitter (now X). Faze Banks reached 100 million views in August 2017 and 300 million a year later. The channel evolved to include content such as pranks, challenges, and reaction videos. His most popular video, "Reacting To My Girlfriend's Vines," has amassed over 16 million views.

FaZe served as the Chief Operating Officer and founder of FaZe clan until 2022, one of the most popular Call of Duty gaming groups in the world. The clan also plays Fortnight, Overwatch and more. The clan is popular among celebrities like Lil Yachty, Offset and Post Malone. Before joining FaZe Clan in 2013, he was the leader of SoaR.

In 2017, FaZe Banks released his first single titled "The FaZe Banks Songs."

Personal Life

Banks began dating Instagram personality Alissa Violet (Jake Paul's ex) in 2017. Later that year, the two were involved in a brawl in Cleveland at renowned bar, the Barley House, in which he claimed he was choked by a bouncer and posted a Snapchat story following the incident. He has the number "68" tattooed on his arm because he once requested his girlfriend to say a number between zero and 100, and they both said it at the same time.

FaZe Banks is known for having a short temper but has always openly talked about his mental health struggles. He has encouraged his viewers to be positive and to take care of their physical and mental health. Banks once blamed Adderall after being embarrassed about his struggles, but later came clean that he was never actually addicted to the drug but had tried it in the past.