Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Richest Comedians Net Worth: $3 Million Date of Birth: Feb 7, 1956 (67 years old) Place of Birth: Chicago Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m) Profession: Comedian, Actor, Entertainer, Screenwriter Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Emo Philips' Net Worth

What is Emo Philips' Net Worth?

Emo Philips is an American comedian and entertainer who has a net worth of $3 million. Emo Philips is known for his unique delivery using a wandering falsetto tone of voice and a childlike delivery. He has recorded a number of the comedy albums, notably 1982's "E=mo2", 1987's "Live at the Hasty Pudding Theatre," 2001's "Emo."

A 2005 online poll ranked one of Emo's jokes the funniest religious joke ever. He was named to E4's 100 Greatest Comedians and was #54 greatest standup according to Channel 4. As an actor, Philips starred in the movies "Journey to the Center of the Earth", "UHF", "Meet the Parents", "Desperation Boulevard", and "Relative Strangers". He also appeared in episodes of the TV series "Miami Vice" and "The Weird Al Show". Philips has also appeared on "The Arsenio Hall Show", and "Late Night with Conan O'Brien".

Early Life

Emo Philips was born on February 7, 1956 in Chicago, Illinois and given the name Philip Soltanec. He grew up with his brother and sister in Chicago. He attended Downers Grove South High School in Downers Grove, Illinois. Philips enjoyed entertaining from a young age and knew he wanted to be a comedian by the time he was in his late teens.

Career

Philips began performing stand-up comedy, adopting the name Emo Philips, in Chicago in 1976. His act was memorable from the beginning, as he adopted a unique look which involved a signature bob-style haircut with bangs and geeky, vaudeville-inspired clothing. While delivering his act, he would fidget often and give off the impression of possibly being mentally disturbed, though he was very intelligent. He also became known for using a falsetto tone of voice and delivering his jokes in a child-like manner.

Over the years, he appeared as a comic on many late night shows, like "Late Night with David Letterman." His first appearance on the program was in 1984. His career continued to take off over the following years and he has since released three original comedy albums. In 1985, he released "E=mo2" which was recorded at Caroline's in Manhattan, New York City. The album won the New Music Award in the Best Comedy album category. In 1987, he released "Live at the Hasty Pudding Theatre." In 2001, he released the album "Emo" and then in 2003 he released his first two albums, "E=mo2 plus the Entire Live at the Hasty Pudding Theatre." In 2006, he performed at the Newbury Comedy Festival and was included in the top 50 list of the "E4" "100 Greatest Comedians" list.

Philips's act has evolved over the years. Throughout much of the 1990s, he took a hiatus from comedy. When he reemerged in 2001, he looked drastically different as he no longer sported his signature hairstyle and clothing. Instead, he wore black active sportswear and spiked gray hair. He also delivered his routine with a much more subdued persona. The change was an attempt to adapt to changing times and comedy preferences. However, he only carried on with this change for a few years before returning to his classic look in 2010. He has experienced a resurgence in popularity since then and has been a featured entertainer on various comedy tours and festivals around the country, like the Moontower Comedy Festival in Austin, Texas. He continues touring around the country and performing at clubs today and makes frequent appearances on "24/7 Comedy," a live, commercial-free radio format.

In 2018, he toured extensively throughout the U.S. with "Weird Al" Yankovic in Yankovic's "Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour." The two again picked up the tour together in 2022.

In addition to his career as a stand-up comedian, Philips has also appeared in a number of feature films. In 1989, he appeared in the film "UHF" as the character Joe Earley, a clumsy high school woodshop teacher who saws his thumb off. Later, 1998, he appeared in "Desperation Boulevard." In 1992, he had a role in the original version of "Meet the Parents." He also served as the executive producer on the film. In 2000, he served as an associate producer on the remake of "Meet the Parents" starring Ben Stiller. He has also appeared as himself in a number of documentary films over the years like "The Aristocrats," "The Seventh Python," and "Dying Laughter."

Philips has also made frequent appearances on television. He has had roles in "Miami Vice" and "The Weird Al Show." In 2006, he appeared on the British television game show "8 Out of 10 Cats." Additionally, he has earned a number of voiceover credits for his work on animated shows like "Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist," "Home Movies," "Space Ghost Coast to Coast," "Adventure Time," and "Slacker Cats." He also has appeared in four episodes of "@midnight" between 2015 and 2017. In 2020, he had a voice role in "Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe." He also lent his voice to the 2015 video game, "Adventure Time: Finn & Jake Investigations."

Personal Life

Emo Philips has been married three times. In 1988, he married Judy Tenuta but they subsequently divorced at an unknown later date. From 2000 to 2002, he was married to Carmi Lynn Raynsford. In 2011, he married actress and screenwriter Kipleigh Brown and the couple have been together ever since.

Real Estate

In February 2000 Emo paid $475,000 for a home in Glendale, California. Today this home is likely worth $1 – $2 million.