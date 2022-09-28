Eddie Izzard Net Worth:

What Is Eddie Izzard's Net Worth?

Eddie Izzard is a British stand-up comedian, actress, writer, producer, and director who has a net worth of $20 million. Eddie Izzard is genderfluid and uses "she/her" pronouns. Eddie won two Primetime Emmys for the 1998 comedy special "Dress to Kill," and she has also released the specials "Live at the Ambassadors" (1993), "Unrepeatable" (1994), "Definite Article" (1996), "Glorious" (1997), "Circle" (2002), "Sexie" (2003), "Stripped" (2009), "Live at Madison Square Garden" (2011), "Force Majeure" (2013), and "Wunderbar" (2022). Izzard starred as Wayne Malloy / Doug Rich on the FX series "The Riches" (2007–2008), and she has more than 70 acting credits to her name, including the films "Velvet Goldmine" (1998), "Mystery Men" (1999), "The Cat's Meow" (2001), "All the Queen's Men" (2001), "Ocean's Twelve" (2004), "My Super Ex-Girlfriend" (2006), "Ocean's Thirteen" (2007), and "Across the Universe" (2007) and the television series "United States of Tara" (2011), "Bullet in the Face" (2012), "Hannibal" (2013–2015), "Powers" (2015), "The Lost Symbol" (2021–present), and "Stay Close" (2021).

Eddie has lent her voice to numerous animated projects, such as "The Wild" (2006), "Igor" (2008), "Cars 2" (2011), "Rock Dog" (2016), "The Lego Batman Movie" (2017), "Abominable" (2019), "The Simpsons" (2010), and "Green Eggs and Ham" (2019). She has produced most of her comedy specials, and she directed 2002's "Eddie Izzard: Dress to Circle," a rough-cut of "Dress to Kill" in Paris that was performed in French. Izzard also produced "The Riches" and the films "Lost Christmas" (2011), "Get Duked!" (2019), and "Six Minutes to Midnight" (2020), and she wrote "Six Minutes to Midnight" and the 2003 TV miniseries "Mongrel Nation." Eddie has appeared in Broadway productions of "A Day in the Death of Joe Egg" (2003) and "Race" (2010), earning a Tony nomination for Best Actor in a Play for "A Day in the Death of Joe Egg." In 2017, Izzard published the book "Believe Me: A Memoir of Love, Death and Jazz Chickens." Eddie was ranked #5 on the British TV network Channel 4's "100 Greatest Comedy Stand-ups of All Time" list in 2010.

Early Life

Eddie Izzard was born Edward John Izzard on February 7, 1962, in, Aden, Yemen. Eddie's parents, Dorothy and Harold, were English, and she has an older brother named Mark. Dorothy was a nurse and midwife, and Harold, an accountant, was working for British Petroleum in Aden when Izzard was born. The family relocated to Ireland when Eddie was a baby, and they lived in Bangor until she was 5 years old. They then moved to Skewen, Wales. Sadly, Dorothy passed away from cancer when Izzard was just 6 years old, and when she was ill, Eddie and Mark occupied their time by building a model railway. In 2016, Izzard donated it to Bexhill Museum in East Sussex. Eddie attended Newton's St John's School, Eastbourne's St Bede's Prep School, and Eastbourne College, then she enrolled at the University of Sheffield to study drama. Izzard has said that as a child, she knew she was transgender after seeing a video of girls forcing their brother to wear a dress. She stated, "I must have been four or five, and there was laughter, mocking. I remember thinking, 'That sounds pretty good to me, I'd be quite happy to be a girl, what's going on there?'"

Career

When Eddie was at university, she began performing comedy on the street with her friend Rob Ballard, and in the early '80s, she was a street performer in the U.S. and Europe. Izzard later started performing at Britain's stand-up comedy venues, beginning with London's Banana Cabaret. In 1989, she opened her own comedy club, Raging Bull, at Raymond's Revue Bar in Soho. Eddie had her breakthrough when she performed for the 1991 Hysteria 3 AIDS benefit, which was televised. Izzard speaks French fluently, and she has performed comedy in French, German, Spanish, Arabic, and Russian. In 1994, she played the lead role in a West End production of David Mamet's "The Cryptogram," followed by a starring turn in a 1995 production of Christopher Marlowe's "Edward II." Izzard appeared in the TV movies "Open Fire" (1994) and "Aristophanes: The Gods are Laughing" (1995) and the films "The Oncoming Storm" (1995), "The Secret Agent" (1996), "Velvet Goldmine" (1998), "The Avengers" (1998), and "The Criminal" (1999), and she guest-starred on "Tales from the Crypt" in 1996. In 1999, she co-starred with Ben Stiller, Hank Azaria, William H. Macy, and Janeane Garofalo in the superhero comedy "Mystery Men" and portrayed Lenny Bruce in a production of Julian Barry's "Lenny."

Eddie appeared in the films "Circus" (2000), "Shadow of the Vampire" (2000), "All the Queen's Men" (2001), "Alien Invasion" (2004), "Blueberry" (2004), "Romance & Cigarettes" (2005), "My Super Ex-Girlfriend" (2006), "Across the Universe" (2007), "Valkyrie" (2008), and "Rage" (2009) and the documentary "The Aristocrats" (2005), and she portrayed Charlie Chaplin in 2001's "The Cat's Meow." She played Roman Nagel in 2004's "Ocean's Twelve" and 2007's "Ocean's Thirteen," which grossed $363 million and $311.7 million at the box office, respectively. From 2007 to 2008, Izzard starred as Wayne Malloy / Doug Rich on the FX drama "The Riches" alongside Minnie Driver. The series aired 20 episodes over two seasons and earned a Satellite Award nomination for Best Television Series, Drama. In 2011, she voiced Sir Miles Axlerod in the Pixar film "Cars 2," starred in and produced the BBC film "Lost Christmas," and had a recurring role as Dr. Jack Hattarras on Showtime's "United States of Tara." Eddie portrayed Long John Silver in the 2012 miniseries "Treasure Island," and that year she also played Johann Tannhäuser on IFC's "Bullet in the Face" and Grandpa in the TV special "Mockingbird Lane," which was a re-imagining of "The Munsters."

Eddie appeared in the 2013 BBC One documentary "Meet the Izzards," and from 2013 to 2015, she played Dr. Abel Gideon in six episodes of NBC's "Hannibal." She starred as "Big Bad" Wolfe on the 2015 PlayStation Network series "Powers," and she appeared in the films "Boychoir" (2014), "Absolutely Anything" (2015), "Whisky Galore!" (2016), "Victoria & Abdul" (2017), "Get Duked!" (2019), "The High Note" (2020), and "Six Minutes to Midnight" (2020). In 2019, she voiced Cadia on "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" and Hervnick Z. Snerz on "Green Eggs and Ham," which are both Netflix shows. In 2021, Izzard began starring as Peter Solomon on Peacock's "The Lost Symbol," and she played Harry Sutton on the Netflix Harlan Coben series "Stay Close."

Personal Life

Eddie is a "spiritual atheist" and she has said, "I don't believe in the guy upstairs, I believe in us." She dated singer Sarah Townsend, who she met at the 1989 Edinburgh Festival, and Townsend wrote, directed, and produced the 2009 documentary "Believe: The Eddie Izzard Story." Izzard is a supporter of Crystal Palace FC and became an associate director for the team in 2012. Eddie has described herself as "somewhat boy-ish and somewhat girl-ish," and in 2020, she said that she preferred "she/her" pronouns and wanted "to be based in girl mode from now on." Izzard previously identified as a transvestite and began cross-dressing in public in her early twenties. She told "Interview" magazine in 2014, "I wear whatever I want whenever I want. I don't call it drag; I don't even call it cross-dressing. It's just wearing a dress."

Eddie has received honorary doctorates from the University of East Anglia, Norwich (2003), University of Sheffield (2006), University of Sunderland (2012), and York St John University (2018), and in 2010, she was elected the Sheffield Students' Union Honorary President. In 2009, Izzard ran 43 marathons in 51 days with just five weeks of training to raise funds for the U.K. charity Sport Relief and won a BBC Sports Personality of the Year award. In 2016, she ran 27 marathons in 27 days, raising over £1.35M for the charity. In late 2020, Eddie announced "Make Humanity Great Again: A Run For Hope," in which she would attempt to run a marathon and perform a stand-up comedy gig every day in January 2021 to benefit charities such as Care International, Covenant House, and Walking With The Wounded. The month-long event raised more than £275,000. After unsuccessfully running for a seat on the Labour Party's National Executive Committee in 2016 and 2018, Izzard briefly replaced Christine Shawcroft, who resigned in March 2018.

Awards and Nominations

Izzard earned three Primetime Emmy nominations for "Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill" in 2000, winning Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program and Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Program. Her other nomination was for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special. In 2012, Eddie won an International Emmy for Kids: TV Movie/Mini-Series for "Lost Christmas," and the following year, she was honored with an Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award in Cultural Humanism from the American Humanist Association, the Harvard Community of Humanists, Atheists, and Agnostics, and the Humanist Community at Harvard. In 2005, she earned a Webby Award nomination for Websites – Celebrity/Fan, and in 2007, she received a Satellite Award nomination for Best Actor in a Series, Drama for "The Riches" and a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Movie: Chemistry with her "Ocean's Thirteen" castmates.

In 2008, "The Riches" earned Izzard an Astra Award nomination for Favourite International Personality or Actor, and in 2010, she received a Gold Derby Award nomination for Variety Performance of the Decade for "Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill." In 2018, Eddie was nominated for an Achievement Award in Comedy Social Impact at the Legionnaires of Laughter Legacy Awards. For her stage work, Izzard won a Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Actor in a Play for "A Day in the Death of Joe Egg" in 2003 and a Theatre World Special Award in 1998. She also received a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance in 1997.