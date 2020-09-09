Duncan Trussell net worth: Duncan Trussell is an American actor, voice actor, and standup comic who has a net worth of $500 thousand. He is best known for his podcast and Joe Rogan podcasts.

Duncan Trussell was born in Asheville, North Carolina in April 1974. As an actor he starred on the television series Stupidface from 2007 to 2009. Trussell provided voices for the TV series The Midnight Gospel which he created in 2020. He appeared in the 2007 film Teenius. Duncan Trussell has served as a writer and/or producer for several TV series including The Midnight Gospel, Pretend Time, Galaxy Cabin which he created, Stupidface, La La Land, and more. He stars on his The Duncan Trussell Family Hour podcast and also appears on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast and Joe Rogan Questions Everything. Trussell has dated comedians including Mary Lynn Rajskub and Natasha Leggero before getting married in 2018.