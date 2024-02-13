What is Dominic Holland's Net Worth?

Dominic Holland is an award-winning English comedian, author, actor, and broadcaster who has a net worth of $4 million. Dominic Holland began his career in comedy in the 1990s, making regular appearances on shows like "The Brian Conley Show," "The Wright Stuff," and "The Des O'Connor Show." He also has published two novels and had parts in films like "The Young Person's Guide to Becoming a Rock Star" and "Tube Tales." In recent years Dominic has probably become best known for being the father of actor Tom Holland.

Early Life

Dominic Holland was born on May 6, 1967 in London, England to parents Teresa and John Holland. His father was from the Isle of Man and his mother was Irish. He was raised in a Catholic household and attended the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School. He later studied textile management at Leeds University.

Career

While in his 20s, Holland began performing stand-up comedy. In 1991 he made his debut at The Comedy Club on Rivington Street in London. In 1993, he was briefly managed by Eddie Izzard. During his first year performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, his one-man show won the Perrier Best Newcomer award in 1993. Later that year, he supported Izzard on his national tour. In 1994, he returned to Edinburgh Fringe and became a regular at the festival. In 1996, his show at the festival was nominated for the Perrier Award. He later would return to Edinburgh Fringe in 2006.

In terms of his comedic style, Holland has been described as the United Kingdom's king of observational comedy. He recorded his first stand-up DVD special at the Court Theatre in Tring in October 2012.

Holland has also taken his comedy to television. He made his television debut in 1993 on Central Television's "After Hours" with Harry Hill. He was also a team captain for two series of "Bring Me the Head of Light Entertainment" for Channel Five with Graham Norton hosting in 1998. In 1999 and 2000, he appeared twice as a guest on "Have I Got News for You." He also was regularly a warm-up act for the show. He also appeared on "They Think It's All Over" and on "The Royal Variety Performance." Additionally, he has appeared on "Rob Brydon's Annually Retentive" and has been a regular panelist on the daytime debate show "The Wright Stuff."

Holland has also made numerous guest appearances on television shows like " The Clive James Show," "The Brian Conley Show," "The Des O'Connor Show," and "Never Mind the Buzzcocks." Holland has participated in the "Richard and Judy Show" as well as on "Boom Bang-a-Bang" and "The National Lottery Draft Show."

Additionally, Holland has experienced success as a writer. He has written for the animated British sitcom "Warren United" produced for ITV by Baby Cow Productions. He has also written material for Bob Monkhouse, Lenny Henry, Harry Enfield, Des O'Connor, Clive Anderson, and many others.

Holland is the author of two comic novels – "Only in America" and "The Ripple Effect." He published a third novel called "A Man's Life" in 2013. For two years, he also wrote the "Funny Money" column for "The Guardian." In January 2013, he published an article called "How Tom Holland Eclipsed His Dad," in reference to his son's stardom. In November 2020, he published "Takes on Life Vol. 1," which contains 31 autobiographical essays on his life.

Holland had a few film roles early in his career. In 1982, he had a small role as a schoolboy in the Channel 4 film "P'tang, Yang, Kipperband." He didn't appear again in film until 1998 when he was cast in "The Young Person's Guide to Becoming a Rock Star." In 1999, he appeared in "Tube Tales." Holland has also written four screenplays, three of which have been sold to producers though not yet made into films.

Additionally, Holland has also worked in radio. His first foray into radio was on hospital radio when he joined North Middlesex Hospital's radio station in 1990. In 2000, he presented "The Small World of Dominic Holland," which he wrote and produced. It featured some of his stand-up work and sketches. The show was first broadcast on BBC Radio 4 and won a Comic Heritage Award. He then had a second radio series on Radio 4 called "Holland's Shorts." This show featured a series of comic monologues written and performed by Holland.

In 2011, Holland appeared on Radio 4's "The News Quiz" hosted by Sandi Toksvig. He also was the co-writer of "Hal," a sitcom commissioned by BBC Radio 4 that starred Hal Cruttenden in which Holland also appeared. He also made regular appearances in the early seasons of BBC Radio 5 Live's comedy sports panel show, "Fighting Talk."

Personal Life

While a student at Leeds University, Holland met his future wife, Nicola Frost. Frost is a photographer. The couple married in 1994 and have since had four children – Patrick, Tom, Sam, and Harry. His son Tom Holland also became an actor and is well-known for playing Spider-Man in six Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films. Holland is a fan of Brentford F.C.