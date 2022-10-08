Dom Irrera Net Worth:

What Is Dom Irrera's Net Worth?

Dom Irrera is an American comedian, actor, writer, and producer who has a net worth of $3 million. Dom Irrera has had a career in comedy that many aspiring comedians dream of. Accumulating much of his net worth in the world of live stand-up comedy, Irrera has also been seen in numerous TV shows and films. Dom released the comedy album "Greatest Hits Volume One" in 2003, and he starred in and produced the special "Dom Irrera: Is This Thing on?" in 2009. Dom had a recurring role as James Seamus 'Fitzy' Fitzpatrick on the Showtime series "I'm Dying Up Here" (2017–2018), and he has appeared in the films "Hollywood Shuffle" (1987), "The Big Lebowski" (1998), and "The Bronx Bull" (2016) and the television series "The Golden Girls" (1986), "Seinfeld" (1994), "Damon" (1998), "My Wife and Kids (2002–2005), and "'Til Death" (2010). Irrera voiced Ernie Potts on Nickelodeon's "Hey Arnold!" (1996–2002) and Duke the Dog on the Nickelodeon/Nicktoons series "Back at the Barnyard" (2007–2011), and he has also lent his voice to the films "Hey Arnold!: The Movie" (2002) and "Barnyard" (2006) and the TV shows "Rocko's Modern Life" (1993), "Captain Simian & the Space Monkeys" (1996–1997), "Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist" (1997–1998), "Hercules" (1998), and "Bob's Burgers" (2014). He has hosted the podcast "Dom Irrera Live from the Laugh Factory" since 2015.

Early Life

Dom Irrera was born Domenick Jack Irrera on November 18, 1948, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. According to Irrera's official website, he grew up in a "multi-generational Italian household in South Philadelphia with his mother, sister, grandmother, uncles and cousins all under one very big roof." Dom attended the Florida colleges St. Thomas University and Barry University. As a college student, he was a member of a Children's Theater group and received his Equity card after playing Billy Bones in "Treasure Island." Irrera also played the White Rabbit in a production of "Alice in Wonderland."

Career

In 1986, Dom performed on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson" and "Late Night with David Letterman," followed by appearances on "American Bandstand" (1987), Rodney Dangerfield's "Nothin' Goes Right" (1988), and "The Arsenio Hall Show" (1989). He got his own HBO "One Night Stand" specials in 1989 and 1992, and he hosted "Full Frontal Comedy," which aired on Showtime from 1996 to 1997. Irrera has also performed on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," and "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson," and he was honored with the Herald Award at Scotland's Edinburgh Festival. Dom was ranked #79 on Comedy Central's 2004 list of the "100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time." He made his onscreen acting debut in the 1982 film "Splitz," then he guest-starred on "Scarecrow and Mrs. King" (1985), "The Golden Girls" (1986), "The Magical World of Disney" (1986), "My Sister Sam" (1987), "It's Garry Shandling's Show." (1987–1988), "She's the Sheriff" (1988), and "My Two Dads" (1989). In 1987, Irrera appeared in the film "Hollywood Shuffle," which he co-wrote (uncredited) with Keenen Ivory Wayans and Robert Townsend, and he played a stand-up comic in 1989's "That's Adequate."

In the '90s, Dom had a recurring role in the television series "Room for Romance" (1990), and he guest-starred on "Dream On" (1991), "Parker Lewis Can't Lose" (1992), "Seinfeld" (1994) "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" (1994), "Boy Meets World" (1996), "Caroline in the City" (1996), and "Home Improvement" (1998). He voiced Ernie Potts in 34 episodes of Nickelodeon's "Hey Arnold!" (1996–2002) and himself in 10 episodes of Comedy Central's "Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist" (1997–1998), and he is also credited as a writer of additional material on six of his "Dr. Katz" episodes. He reprised the role of Ernie Potts in 2002s "Hey Arnold!: The Movie" and 2017's "Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie." Irrera appeared in the 1994 film "The Silence of the Hams," and in 1998, he starred as Carroll Fontaine on the Fox sitcom "Damon" (1998) alongside Damon Wayans, David Alan Grier, and Andrea Martin and played Tony the Chauffeur in "The Big Lebowski." Dom guest-starred on "Everybody Loves Raymond" (2000), "Becker" (2000), "The King of Queens" (2000), and "The Drew Carey Show" (2002), and he had a recurring role as Woody Flores on Damon Wayans' ABC sitcom "My Wife and Kids" from 2002 to 2005. He appeared in the films "A Man Is Mostly Water" (2000) and "The 4th Tenor" (2002), and he voiced Duke the Dog in the 2006 film "Barnyard" and the TV series "Back at the Barnyard" (2007–2011). He played a doctor in four episodes of Fox's "'Til Death" in 2010, and in 2016, he portrayed comedian Joe E. Lewis in the film "The Bronx Bull." From 2017 to 2018, Irrera appeared as James Seamus 'Fitzy' Fitzpatrick in nine episodes of Showtime's "I'm Dying Up Here," and in 2018, he performed on the "Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis."

Personal Life

In September 2008, Dom was arrested for DUI in Los Angeles and held on $5,000 bail. He told "Creative Loafing Tampa Bay" in 2011, "I got a DUI, and because of that, I got a lot of material. Even when I was getting arrested, as much as I hated it and it was horrible, I knew there was going to be funny stuff coming out of it. There had to be. The cop actually said to me, as he's lowering my head into a cop car, 'I gotta tell you, I'm a really big fan of yours.' Apparently not big enough."

Awards and Nominations

In 1995, Irrera received two CableACE Award nominations for Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist, winning for Animated Programming Special or Series. His other nomination was for Writing a Comedy Series. He also won a CableACE Award for Best Stand-Up Comedy Special for his first "One Night Stand" special, and "Full Frontal Comedy" earned a CableACE Award for Stand-Up Comedy Special or Series. In 2001, Dom received an American Comedy Award nomination for Funniest Male Stand-Up Comic.