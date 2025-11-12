What is Diane Amos' net worth?

Diane Amos is an American actress and stand-up comedian who has a net worth of $2.5 million. Diane Amos is best known as "The Pine-Sol Lady", the longtime face of Pine-Sol cleaning products. With her warm personality, bold humor, and unmistakable voice, Amos turned what could have been an ordinary advertising role into an iconic piece of pop culture. Beyond her commercial fame, she is a talented performer with deep roots in San Francisco's stand-up and improvisational comedy scene, as well as an accomplished actress with credits across film, television, and stage.

Early Life

Diane Amos was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, and raised in San Francisco, California. Her mother, Darlene Amos, was a jazz singer and activist who was part of the city's vibrant arts and political scene in the 1960s and 1970s. Diane grew up surrounded by creativity, music, and social awareness, influences that shaped both her comedic voice and her distinctive stage presence.

She attended George Washington High School and later San Francisco State University, where she studied theatre. Her passion for performance blossomed during her college years, when she began performing in local comedy clubs and improv troupes, developing a style that combined observational humor with social commentary and sharp wit.

Career Beginnings

Amos began her professional comedy career in the San Francisco Bay Area during the early 1980s, quickly establishing herself as one of the region's most dynamic stand-up comics. She became a regular at local venues like Cobb's Comedy Club and The Punch Line, performing alongside comedians such as Robin Williams, Paula Poundstone, and Dana Carvey.

Her comedic timing and relatable storytelling also made her a natural fit for television and film work. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, she began appearing in small acting roles, including guest spots on television shows and commercials. Her humor often drew on her experiences as a single mother and African American woman, resonating with audiences for its honesty and charm.

Breakthrough as "The Pine-Sol Lady"

In 1993, Diane Amos was cast as the spokesperson for Pine-Sol, a role that would make her a household name. Her memorable catchphrases—delivered with confidence and humor—helped transform the brand's image and made her one of the most recognizable advertising personalities in the country.

Her tagline, "That's the power of Pine-Sol, baby!", became part of pop culture, referenced in everything from stand-up routines to internet memes. Amos brought authenticity and humor to the role, portraying a cleaning expert who was both down-to-earth and commanding. Her success with Pine-Sol advertising campaigns led to a long-running partnership with the brand that has lasted for more than 30 years, making her one of the longest-serving commercial spokespeople in American advertising history.

Film and Television Work

Outside of her commercial fame, Amos has built a solid acting résumé. She appeared in films such as "Patch Adams" (1998) opposite Robin Williams, "Sweet November" (2001) starring Charlize Theron and Keanu Reeves, and "Nash Bridges" (2000–2001). She also performed in independent projects and stage productions throughout the Bay Area, often balancing her acting career with her ongoing work as a comedian and motivational speaker.

Personal Life

Diane Amos has spoken openly about her experiences as a single mother raising two children while building a career in entertainment. She remains based in Northern California and continues to perform stand-up and host live events. In addition to her work as a performer, Amos is a passionate advocate for creativity, self-confidence, and representation in media, often speaking at schools and community events about perseverance and individuality.

Known for her humor, warmth, and authenticity, Diane Amos has transcended her commercial fame to become an enduring cultural figure—a woman whose natural charisma, comedic skill, and positive energy have made her an icon far beyond the world of advertising.