What is Dave Thomas' net worth?

Dave Thomas is a Canadian actor, comedian, and television writer who has a net worth of $1 million.

Not to be confused with the fast food chain founder Dave Thomas, the actor/comedian Dave Thomas established himself as a cornerstone figure in North American comedy through his groundbreaking work on SCTV (Second City Television) and his creation of iconic characters like Doug McKenzie. As both a performer and writer, Thomas helped shape comedy television in the 1970s and 1980s, bringing a distinctly Canadian perspective to mainstream entertainment. His versatility as an actor, writer, director, and producer has led to a career spanning over four decades, during which he has influenced countless comedians and contributed to numerous successful television shows and films, while maintaining his status as one of Canada's most respected comedy exports.

Early Life and Education

Born on May 20, 1949, in St. Catharines, Ontario, Thomas grew up in Durham, North Carolina, where his father worked as a professor of philosophy at Duke University. He later returned to Canada to attend McMaster University, where he studied English Literature. During his university years, Thomas became involved with student theater productions, which would later influence his career path into comedy and performance.

The SCTV Years

Thomas's breakthrough came when he joined Toronto's Second City comedy troupe in 1974. This led to his involvement with SCTV, where he became both a performer and head writer. His collaboration with Rick Moranis produced the legendary McKenzie Brothers, whose "Great White North" segments became a cultural phenomenon. The characters' success led to the feature film "Strange Brew" (1983), which Thomas co-wrote and co-directed with Moranis.

Hollywood Career

Following SCTV, Thomas successfully transitioned to broader television and film work. He appeared in numerous movies including "Stripes" (1981), "Grace Under Fire," and provided voice work for animated projects like "The Adventures of Bob & Doug McKenzie: Animated Series." His work behind the camera increased, as he took on directing roles for various television shows and films, demonstrating his versatility in the entertainment industry.

Writing and Production Work

Beyond his on-screen performances, Thomas has made significant contributions as a writer and producer. He has worked on numerous television shows and films, bringing his sharp comedic sensibilities to various projects. His experience in both Canadian and American entertainment industries has given him a unique perspective that has influenced his creative work.