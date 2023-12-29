What is Dave McCary's Net Worth?

Dave McCary is an American comedian, writer, and director who has a net worth of $5 million. Dave McCary served as a segment director on the late-night sketch comedy television series "Saturday Night Live" from 2013 to 2018, and before that served as the main director of the first two seasons of the YouTube web series "Epic Rap Battles of History." In 2017, McCary made his feature film directorial debut with the dramedy "Brigsby Bear," starring his childhood friend and frequent collaborator Kyle Mooney.

Early Life and Education

Dave McCary was born on July 2, 1985 in San Diego, California to Diane and Gary. Growing up, he was friends with Kyle Mooney, who would go on to become a "Saturday Night Live" cast member. The pair attended the University of Southern California together, although McCary dropped out after his second year.

Good Neighbor

In 2007, McCary joined Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett, and Nick Rutherford to form the sketch comedy group Good Neighbor. The group went on to film a television pilot for Comedy Central called "The Good Neighbor Show," but ended up landing a gig with NBC's "Saturday Night Live" and left Comedy Central.

Epic Rap Battles of History

In 2010, McCary began directing the newly created YouTube web series "Epic Rap Battles of History," which pits historical and pop-cultural figures against each other in the format of a rap battle. The series was created by Internet personalities Nice Peter and EpicLLOYD, who also serve as the songwriters. McCary directed the first two seasons of the series, starting with the very first episode, "John Lennon vs. Bill O'Reilly." His later episodes included "Genghis Khan vs. Easter Bunny," "Dr. Seuss vs. Shakespeare," "Mario Bros. vs. Wright Bros.," "Batman vs. Sherlock Holmes," and "Adam vs. Eve."

Saturday Night Live

In 2013, McCary left "Epic Rap Battles of History" and became a segment director on "Saturday Night Live," starting in its 39th season. He was joined by his fellow Good Neighbor co-founders Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett, who joined as featured players, and Nick Rutherford, who became a staff writer. After five years as a segment director on "SNL," McCary left the show following the end of season 43 in 2018.

Brigsby Bear

In 2017, McCary made his feature film directorial debut with the dramedy "Brigsby Bear." Starring his longtime friend Kyle Mooney, who co-wrote the screenplay with their mutual childhood friend Kevin Costello, the film focuses on a man who has been raised in captivity and has become obsessed with a children's television show made up by his captor. "Brigsby Bear" also features Claire Danes, Mark Hamill, Greg Kinnear, Andy Samberg, Matt Walsh, and Michaela Watkins, among other actors. The film premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, and earned mostly positive reviews from critics.

Fruit Tree

In 2020, McCary and his wife, actress Emma Stone, launched the Los Angeles-based film and television production company Fruit Tree. The first film produced by the company was "When You Finish Saving the World," the feature film directorial debut of actor Jesse Eisenberg, who adapted the screenplay from his audio drama of the same name. Starring Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard, the film premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and was later distributed by A24. Fruit Tree went on to produce the films "Problemista," by Julio Torres; "I Saw the TV Glow," a horror film by Jane Schoenbrun; and "A Real Pain," the second film directed by Jesse Eisenberg, who also stars. The company also co-produced the Showtime television series "The Curse," created and written by Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie and starring Fielder, Safdie, and Emma Stone.

Personal Life

McCary started dating Academy Award-winning actress Emma Stone in 2017. The pair got engaged two years later, and married in 2020. In March of 2021, McCary and Stone had a daughter named Louise.