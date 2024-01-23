What Is Dany Boon's Net Worth?

Dany Boon is a French comedian, actor, and filmmaker who has a net worth of $80 million. Dany Boon is one of the most popular and highly paid French actors on the planet, consistently earning $20+ million per year. He has more than 40 acting credits to his name, including the films "Oui" (1996), "Joyeux Noël" (2004), "The Valet" (2005), "La Maison du Bonheur" (2005), "My Best Friend" (2006), "Bienvenu chez les Ch'tis" (2008), "Benvenuti al Sud" (2010), "Un plan parfait" (2012), "Lolo" (2015), "Murder Mystery" (2019), and "Stuck Together" (2021). Boon provided the French voice of Frankie in "Shark Tale" (2004), Horton in "Horton Hears a Who!" (2008), Donald the Monkey in "Zookeeper" (2011), Olaf in "Frozen" (2013) and "Frozen II" (2019), and the title character in "The BFG" (2016). Dany has also starred in several one man shows and plays and has written, directed, and/or produced films such as "Nothing to Declare" (2011), "Raid dingue" (2017), La Ch'tite famille (2018), and Life for Real (2023).

Early Life

Dany Boon was born Daniel Farid Hamidou on June 26, 1966, in Armentières, Hauts-de-France, France. He is the son of a Muslim father from Algeria and a Catholic mother from northern France. Dany's father (who died in 1992) was a boxer, and he worked as a chauffeur. Boon's mother was a homemaker. Dany attended Belgium's Institut Saint-Luc, where he studied graphic arts.

Career

In 1989, Boon moved to Paris and worked on the streets as a mime. He also performed at open mic nights. His stage name was inspired by the American TV series "Daniel Boone." In the early years of his career, Dany starred in one-man shows such as "Je vais bien, tout va bien" (1992), "Chaud mais pas fatigué" (1993), "Dany Boon au Théâtre du Rond-Point" (1995–1996), and "Les Zacros de la télé" (1996). He made his film debut in 1995's "Le grand blanc de Lambaréné," and he followed it with "Sans queue ni tête" (1995), "Oui" (1996), "Le déménagement" (1997), "Paroles d'hommes" (1997), and "Bimboland" (1998), Next, he directed the specials "Dany Boon à s'baraque et en ch'ti" (2003) and "Dany Boon: Waïka" (2006) and the films "La vie de chantier" (2004), "La maison du bonheur" (2006), and "Bienvenue chez les Ch'tis" (2008). "Bienvenue chez les Ch'tis" won several awards and grossed $245.1 million at the box office. In 2004, Boon starred in "Joyeux Noël," which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film of the Year, a BAFTA Film Award nomination for Best Film not in the English Language, and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Foreign Language Film. He then appeared in the films "The Valet" (2005), "My Best Friend" (2006), "De l'autre côté du lit" (2008), "Micmacs" (2009), and "Change of Plans" (2009).

Boon had a cameo in 2010's "Benvenuti al Sud," then he starred in "Nothing to Declare" (2011), "Asterix and Obelix: God Save Britannia" (2012), "Un plan parfait" (2012), "Eyjafjallajökull" (2013), "Supercondriaque" (2014), "Lolo" (2015), "The Jews" (2016), "Radin!" (2016), "Raid dingue" (2017), "La Ch'tite famille" (2018), "Stuck Together" (2021), "Driving Madeleine" (2022), "The Crime Is Mine" (2023), and "Life for Real" (2023). He also wrote and directed "Nothing to Declare," "Supercondriaque," "Raid dingue," "La Ch'tite famille," "Stuck Together," and "Life for Real." Dany co-starred with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in the Netflix films "Murder Mystery" (2019) and "Murder Mystery 2" (2023), and he had his own comedy special on the streaming service, "Des-hauts-de-France," in 2018. He also provided the French voice of Olaf in the massive Disney hits "Frozen" (2013) and "Frozen II" (2019), which each grossed more than $1 billion at the box office. "Frozen" won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Personal Life

Dany welcomed son Mehdi with his first wife in 1997. Boon was married to his "Bimboland" co-star Judith Godrèche from 1998 to 2002, and they had son Noé (born 1999) together. Dany wed Yaël Harris on December 26, 2003, and he converted to Judaism for her in 2002. Boon and Harris have three children, Eytan (born 2005), Elia (born 2006), and Sarah (born 2010). The couple divorced in 2018. In July 2022, Dany revealed that he had been defrauded of €6 million by Terry Birles, a man who claimed to be an "Irish Lord from an ancient family." According to the "Irish Examiner," after Boon discovered the fraud, he "secured a temporary High Court freezing order preventing Thierry Fialek-Birles aka Terry Birles aka Thierry Waterford-Mandeville and several corporate entitles he allegedly either controls or is the ultimate beneficial owner of from reducing their assets below a value of €6m."

Awards and Nominations

Boon has received four César Award nominations, winning the César du Public for "Raid dingue" in 2018. His other nominations were for Best Supporting Actor (Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle) for "Joyeux Noël" (2006) and "The Valet" (2007) and Best Original Screenplay (Meilleur scénario original) for "Bienvenue chez les Ch'tis" (2009). "Bienvenue chez les Ch'tis" also earned Dany a Hamburg Film Festival Audience Award, Seville European Film Festival Audience Award, and Alpe d'Huez International Comedy Film Festival Special Jury Award for Feature Film and a Youth Jury Award as well as nominations from the European Film Awards, Goya Awards, and Gaudí Awards. In 2012, Boon received a CinEuphoria Award nomination for Best Screenplay – International Competition for "Benvenuti al Sud."

Real Estate

In November 2018, Dany and Yaël purchased a $13 million house in Los Angeles. Boon previously bought a home in the Pacific Palisades area of L.A. for approximately $8.2 million in 2009.