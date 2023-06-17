Danny Duncan Net Worth

What is Danny Duncan's Net Worth?

Danny Duncan is a YouTuber who has a net worth of $6 million. Danny Duncan is known for his sketch comedy and prank videos. Since launching his account in 2014, he has amassed over four million subscribers and more than 800 million views. Due to his popularity online, Duncan created the merchandise brand Virginity Rocks and co-founded Ketnipz with teenage cartoonist Harry Hambley.

Early Life and Education

Danny Duncan was born as Gary Winthrope on July 27, 1992 in Englewood, Florida. He was raised by his mother, and has a sister and a half-brother. As a teenager, Duncan attended Lemon Bay High School, from which he graduated in 2010. He went on to college but ended up dropping out and working at Walgreens.

Athletics

Both in high school and after graduating, Duncan did long-distance running. In 2014, he gained recognition for running a triathlon and a 5k. Duncan took his experience and volunteered as a coach for the Florida Elite Track Club. Elsewhere in the world of sports, he trained professional skateboarders.

YouTube Career

Duncan launched his YouTube account in early 2014, and often created videos with fellow YouTubers Chris Chann and Andrew Hales. These collaborations helped him gain popularity on the video sharing site. After posting several skateboarding videos, Duncan had his breakthrough with his 2016 video "Falling With 30,000 Pennies," which was his first to surpass one million views. In it, he pretends to fall down while hauling a box supposedly containing 30,000 pennies. Duncan's profile continued to rise thanks to his prank and sketch comedy videos, as well as his vlogs. Some of his other popular videos include "Surprising My Sister With A New Car!," "Grocery Shopping With Danny Duncan 4," and "He Almost Died Pier Jumping." Duncan has amassed over four million subscribers on YouTube.

Controversies

As other social media personalities have learned, showing yourself to the world online can cause many controversies. Duncan has garnered some himself, such as when he uploaded a video of himself driving a pickup truck on the highway with a custom-made pool in the back of the vehicle. He was consequently booked for endangering his and others' safety. Duncan also generated controversy when he jokingly gifted his mother a giant phallic mailbox.

Business Ventures

Leveraging his online popularity, Duncan has made a number of forays into business. His most significant venture has been his Virginity Rocks merchandise brand, which he trademarked in 2018. The name is intended to be both tongue-in-cheek and encouraging toward virgins. Following a successful trial run, the Virginity Rocks brand was picked up by the clothing chain Zumiez. Items include hoodies, T-shirts, shorts, hats, and more.

Previously, Duncan collaborated with the brand Killer Merch, which designs and produces products for various online personalities and real-life celebrities. He also co-founded the clothing brand Ketnipz with Harry Hambley, a digital cartoonist who went viral as a teenager for his illustrations of his signature "bean" character. That character serves as the mascot of the Ketnipz brand.

Real Estate

In 2019, Duncan purchased a mansion in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles for around $3.5 million. The 4,302-square-foot home boasts four bedrooms and six bathrooms, a screening room, a wine cellar, a games room, and a rooftop deck offering panoramic views of the surrounding area.