Danielle Schneider net worth: Danielle Schneider is an American actress, writer, and improvisational comedian who has a net worth of $2 million. Danielle Schneider was born in Atlanta, Georgia in January 1975. She has been a teacher and performer at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York City and Los Angeles. Schneider provided voices for the television series Celebrity Deathmatch from 2001 to 2002 and starred in the TV series short UCB Comedy Originals in 2007. She had a recurring role as Erica on the TV series The Very Funny Show in 2007 and starred as Krista DiMarco on the series Players in 2010. Danielle Schneider starred as Tomato Girl on the TV series short The Back Room from 2010 to 2012. She had recurring roles as Shauna Maducci on the TV series The Hotwives of Orlando in 2014 and as Denise Funt on the series The Hotwives of Las Vegas in 2015. Schneider starred as Shayna on the TV series Champaign ILL in 2018 and as Deb Fox on the series Black Monday in 2019. In 2015 she was nominated for two Streamy Awards for The Hotwives of Orlando.

Danielle and fellow comedian/actor Matt Besser have been married since 2008.