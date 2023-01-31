Dan Soder Net Worth:

What is Dan Soder's Net Worth?

Dan Soder is a stand-up comedian, actor, and radio personality who has a net worth of $2 million. Dan Soder is known for his many appearances on the reality comedy television series "Guy Code" and for his role as Dudley Mafee on the drama series "Billions." He also co-hosts the Sirius XM Radio show "The Bonfire" with fellow comic Big Jay Oakerson. Among his other credits, Soder appeared in the 2019 film "Drunk Parents."

Early Life and Education

Dan Soder was born on June 24, 1983 in Hartford, Connecticut and was raised in Aurora, Colorado. He is of Irish ancestry. When Soder was a teenager, he lost his father to an illness and his sister in a car accident. For his higher education, he went to the University of Arizona, where he began performing as a stand-up comic. Soder graduated in 2005 with degrees in political science and journalism. He subsequently moved to New York City.

Television Career

Soder started appearing regularly on television in 2013. That year, he began his frequent appearances on the MTV2 reality comedy series "Guy Code," a show featuring pop culture figures discussing topics related to straight men. During his three seasons on the show, Soder appeared alongside Andrew Schulz, Charlamagne Tha God, Chris Distefano, Donnell Rawlings, Jermaine Fowler, and Jon Gabrus, among many other celebrities. Soder also appeared on the short-lived spinoff "Guy Court." Also in 2013, he was featured in the first episode of the second season of Comedy Central's "The Half Hour," a stand-up comedy series. Beginning in 2014, Soder made multiple appearances on the sketch comedy series "Inside Amy Schumer."

In 2016, Soder took on his first major acting role when he was cast on the Showtime drama series "Billions," starring Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti. Soder plays the recurring role of Dudley Mafee, a hedge fund employee. Other actors on the show include Maggie Siff, Toby Leonard Moore, David Costabile, Jeffrey DeMunn, and Kelly AuCoin. Also in 2016, Soder had his first hour-long stand-up special, "Not Special," on Comedy Central. Among his other credits, he was featured in the first season of the Netflix series "The Standups" in 2017. A couple years after that, he had his first HBO comedy special, "Dan Soder: Son of a Gary."

Film Career

On the big screen, Soder had a bit part in the 2015 romantic comedy "Trainwreck," directed by Judd Apatow and written by and starring Amy Schumer. He had a relatively bigger role in the 2019 comedy "Drunk Parents," starring Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek.

Radio and Podcasts

Beyond television and film, Soder is a regular radio personality, having appeared as a frequent guest on "Opie and Anthony." After Anthony Cumia was fired from the latter show, Soder continued being a frequent guest on the new "Opie with Jim Norton." In 2015, Soder began co-hosting the two-hour live radio talk show "The Bonfire" with fellow stand-up comic Big Jay Oakerson. The program first aired on Sirius XM Radio's Comedy Central channel, and then on Sirius XM's Faction Talk channel. Soder has also made appearances on podcasts, including "Cum Town" and "The Anthony Cumia Show."

Personal Life

In 2020, Soder began dating former ESPN personality Katie Nolan, who hosted the television program "Always Late" and the podcast "Sports?" Before that, she hosted "Garbage Time with Katie Nolan" on Fox Sports. The couple got engaged in December of 2022.