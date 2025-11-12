What is Colin Mochrie's net worth?

Colin Mochrie is a Scottish-born Canadian comedian, actor, and improviser who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Colin Mochrie is best known for his quick wit and masterful timing on the hit improv series "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" Over the course of his career, he has become one of the most beloved figures in North American comedy, known for his sharp improvisational skills, deadpan delivery, and effortless chemistry with fellow comedians like Ryan Stiles and Wayne Brady. Mochrie's success across stage, television, and film has made him a cornerstone of improv comedy and a national treasure in Canada.

Early Life

Colin Andrew Mochrie was born on November 30, 1957, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. When he was seven, his family immigrated to Canada, eventually settling in Vancouver, British Columbia. Initially a shy and quiet child, he discovered his comedic instincts after performing in a high school play, where the audience's laughter inspired him to pursue acting.

After graduating from Killarney Secondary School, Mochrie attended Vancouver's Studio 58, a respected theatre program at Langara College, where he trained in performance and stagecraft. While studying, he was introduced to improvisational comedy, a form that would define his career. He joined the Vancouver TheatreSports League soon after, where he began honing his talent for fast, intelligent humor and spontaneous performance.

Early Career and "Whose Line Is It Anyway?"

In 1986, Mochrie moved to Toronto to join The Second City, one of North America's most influential comedy troupes. There he met fellow performer Debra McGrath, who would later become his wife and creative collaborator. His work with The Second City led to opportunities in television, including writing and performing for sketch shows like "The Comedy Mill" and "The Kids in the Hall."

Mochrie's big break came in the late 1980s when he joined the British version of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" His lightning-fast wit, gift for wordplay, and uncanny ability to turn any prompt into comedy gold made him one of the show's most memorable performers. He frequently appeared alongside other talented improvisers such as Ryan Stiles, Tony Slattery, Greg Proops, and Josie Lawrence, developing the kind of effortless comic rhythm that would define his later work.

When the American version of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" debuted on ABC in 1998 with Drew Carey as host, Mochrie was one of the first cast members invited to join. Alongside Stiles and Wayne Brady, he helped transform the show into a cultural phenomenon, delighting audiences with unscripted games, musical sketches, and sharp banter. The chemistry among the trio—Carey's loose hosting style, Stiles' physical comedy, Brady's musical brilliance, and Mochrie's dry humor—became the heart of the series.

"Whose Line" ran for eight seasons on ABC before being revived on The CW in 2013 with Aisha Tyler as host, where Mochrie remained a central figure. Across both versions, he appeared in more episodes than any other cast member, cementing his legacy as one of the most skilled and enduring improv comedians of all time.

Career Beyond "Whose Line"

While "Whose Line" cemented his international fame, Mochrie has maintained a diverse career in television, film, and live performance. He appeared on shows such as "This Hour Has 22 Minutes," "Murdoch Mysteries," and "Getting Along Famously," which he co-created and starred in with Debra McGrath. He also performed in numerous stage productions and comedy tours, including the long-running "Colin & Brad Show" with fellow "Whose Line" alum Brad Sherwood, where the duo performs live improv across North America.

Mochrie has lent his voice to animated series like "Seven Little Monsters" and appeared in Canadian films including "Men with Brooms" and "Expecting." In 2017, he published his first book, "Not Quite the Classics," a humorous collection of improvised literary twists on famous works.

Personal Life

Colin Mochrie married actress and comedian Debra McGrath in 1989. The couple has one child, Kinley, who came out as transgender in 2016. Mochrie has been outspoken in his public support for his daughter, using his platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ acceptance with warmth and humor.

Known for his humility, kindness, and razor-sharp comic instincts, Mochrie remains a mainstay of live comedy and television. Whether performing improv on stage or cracking audiences up with one-liners on "Whose Line Is It Anyway?," he continues to embody the rare combination of brilliance and decency that has made him one of the most respected figures in comedy.