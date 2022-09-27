What is Christopher Titus' Net Worth?

Christopher Titus is an American actor, comedian, writer, producer, and director who has a net worth of $2 million. Christopher Titus is probably best known for starring on the FOX series "Titus" (2000–2002), which he also wrote and executive produced. Christopher has released numerous comedy albums/specials, including "Norman Rockwell is Bleeding" (2004), "Love Is Evol" (2009), "Angry Pursuit of Happiness" (2015), and "Amerigeddon" (2018), and he produced several of them. Titus has also directed and produced the comedy specials "Josh Wolf: Weird Times" (2020), "Fortune Feimster: Wheel of Fortune's Jokes" (2020), "Ron Funches: Awakening" (2020), and "Rachel Bradley: Alpha Chick" (2021). Christopher wrote, directed, produced, and starred in the 2017 film "Special Unit," and he has appeared in the films "Killer Klowns from Outer Space" (1988), "Scar" (2007), "Remarkable Power" (2008), and "Bad Parents" (2012) and television series such as "The Twilight Zone" (2002), "Big Shots" (2007–2008), "CSI: Miami" (2011), and "Rizzoli & Isles" (2015). He has hosted the "Christopher Titus Podcast" with his wife, Rachel Bradley, since 2011.

Early Life

Christopher Titus was born Christopher Todd Titus on October 1, 1964, in Castro Valley, California. He has a younger brother named Dave, and he grew up with an alcoholic father, Ken, and a schizophrenic mother, Juanita. Christopher's mother killed her second husband, who was abusive, and she was acquitted of his murder. A concert pianist and beauty queen, Juanita spent some time in mental institutions and died by suicide in 1994. Titus' sister, Shannon, ended her own life in 2004 after a break-up. Ken passed away in 2001 from cardiac arrest. He had previously suffered at least four heart attacks and blamed the first one on Christopher, who took a part from the engine of Ken's boat to repair his car. Ken was reportedly so upset about it that it triggered a heart attack, and Titus said of the incident, "I got to the hospital and people are going, "Nice job, trying to kill your dad!' I said, "What?' They said, "You messed with his boat!' I said, "Hey, you think it might've been the 30 years of smoking and drinking and womanizing that might've contributed to it?' "No, it was because you took a part off his boat.'" Christopher struggled with drug and alcohol abuse in his younger years until he fell into a bonfire during a night of drinking and nearly died.

Stand Up Career

In his early stand-up comedy career, Titus performed on "An Evening at the Improv" (1993) and "Premium Blend" (1997), and he released his debut album and special, "Norman Rockwell is Bleeding," in 2004. The album was released on Comedy Central Records, as were his next three albums, "The Fifth Annual End of The World Tour" (2007), "Love Is Evol" (2009), and "Neverlution" (2011). "Love is Evol" dealt with Christopher's divorce from his first wife, Erin Carden, and he said in the special that the divorce proceedings turned his ex into "a demon slithering from the fiery depths of Satan's anus." In 2013, Titus released the DVD "Voice in My Head," which was followed by 2015's "Angry Pursuit of Happiness," 2016's "Born With a Defect," 2018's "Amerigeddon," and 2020's "Carrying Monsters." Christopher made his acting debut in the 1988 horror comedy film "Killer Klowns from Outer Space," then he guest-starred on "21 Jump Street" (1989), "Columbo" (1989), "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" (1996), "Union Square" (1997), "Jenny" (1998), "Prey" (1998), "Damon" (1998), and "Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction" (1998). Around this time, he also appeared in the film "Crash Dive" (1996) and the TV movie "Deep Family Secrets" (1997).

TV Career

From 2000 to 2002, Christopher starred on the dark comedy series "Titus," which ran for three seasons on Fox. The series was inspired by "Norman Rockwell is Bleeding," which was loosely based on Titus' real family, and it starred Stacy Keach as Ken Titus, Zack Ward as Dave Scoville/Titus, and Cynthia Watros as Erin Fitzpatrick. "Titus" earned Christopher a Writers Guild of America Award nomination in 2002, and it was cancelled after he got into an argument with executives, who wanted him to end the relationship between Christopher and Erin on the show. Titus felt that it would compromise the focus of the show, "two screwed up people living a normal life," and he was still married to Erin Carden at the time. After "Titus" ended, Christopher guest-starred on "The Twilight Zone" (2002), "Yes, Dear" (2003), "CSI: Miami" (2011), "The Exes" (2015), "Rizzoli & Isles" (2015), "Finding Carter" (2015), and "We're Not Friends" (2018), and he played Brody Johns on the ABC series "Big Shots" from 2007 to 2008. Titus appeared in the TV movie "Future Tense" (2003) and the films "Scar" (2007), "Remarkable Power" (2008), and "Bad Parents" (2012), and he wrote, directed, produced, and starred in the award-winning film "Special Unit" (2017). Christopher also hosted the game show "Pawnography" on the History channel from 2014 to 2015. In 2020, he released "The Titus Family Reunion" special on YouTube. The reunion was set eight years after the 2002 "Titus" series finale, and Christopher wrote, directed, and produced it.

Personal Life

Christopher married Erin Carden on April 17, 1991, and they welcomed daughter Kennie Marie on August 25, 2001, and son Jett Evan on May 8, 2004. After Titus and Carden divorced in June 2006, Christopher married Rachel Bradley on August 11, 2013. Titus founded the charitable organization The Insight Youth Project, and some of the profits from sales of his special "The Voice in My Head" were donated to the charity.

Awards and Nominations

In 2017, "Special Unit" earned Titus a Best Direction Award at the Hope Film Awards and a Best Comedy Feature award at the Los Angeles Film Awards. For "Titus," Christopher received an Online Film & Television Association Award nomination for Best Actor in a New Comedy Series (2000) and a Writers Guild of America Award nomination for Episodic Comedy for the episode "The Pendulum" (2002).

Real Estate

In early 2020, Titus paid $1.61 million for a 3,500 square foot golf course home in Tarzana, California. The home includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms, two balconies, and an open-concept kitchen, and Christopher purchased it for $89,000 less than the asking price.