Cazzie David net worth: Cazzie David is an American actress and writer who has a net worth of $500 thousand. She is best known for the web series Eighty-Sixed and for being the daughter of Larry David and the ex girlfriend of Pete Davidson.

Cazzie David was born in May 1994. She graduated from Emerson College and authored the book No One Asked for This: Essays. She is the daughter of Larry David and Laurie David and the sister of Romy David. Cazzie David starred as Remi on the TV mini-series Eighty-Sixed in 2017 which she also created, wrote, executive produced, and directed. Cazzie David wrote, starred in, and executive produced the TV movie Half-Empty in 2019. She appeared in an episode of the TV series Hannah Montana in 2007 and CollegeHumor Originals in 2016. In 2020 she starred in the short Stealing Pulp Fiction. Cazzie David dated Pete Davidson from 2016 to 2018.

