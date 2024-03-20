What Is Caroline Rhea's Net Worth?

Caroline Rhea is a Canadian comedian, actress, and producer who has a net worth of $4 million. Caroline Rhea is probably most widely recognized for her work as Hilda Spellman on the ABC/WB series "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch" (1996–2003) and for her three seasons as host of the NBC reality show "The Biggest Loser"(2004–2006), which she also produced. She hosted her own daytime talk show, "The Caroline Rhea Show," from 2002 to 2003. Caroline released the comedy album "What Is It You Can't Face?" in 2005, and she starred in the stand-up comedy special "Caroline Rhea: Rhea's Anatomy" in 2006. She produced her 1999 episode of Comedy Central's "Pulp Comics" as well as the 2011 special "Caroline Rhea & Friends." Caroline has more than 50 acting credits to her name, including the films "Man on the Moon" (1999), "Ready to Rumble" (2000), "Christmas with the Kranks" (2004), and "The Perfect Man" (2005) and the television series "Pride & Joy" (1995), "Sordid Lives: The Series" (2008), "Sydney to the Max" (2019–2021), and "Lopez vs Lopez" (2022). Rhea voices Linda Flynn-Fletcher on the animated Disney Channel/Disney HD series "Phineas and Ferb" (2007–present), and she has served as a panelist on numerous episodes of "Match Game" (2016–2020) and "Funny You Should Ask" (2017–2019).

Early Life

Caroline Rhea was born Caroline Gilchrist Rhea on April 13, 1964, in Westmount, Quebec, Canada. She is the daughter of obstetrician Margery Rhea and gynecologist David Rhea. Caroline has two older sisters, Celia and Cynthia. She attended the all-girls private school The Study, followed by Nova Scotia's Dalhousie University, and the University of Arizona.

Career

After moving to New York City in 1986 to study acting and stand-up comedy at the New School for Social Research, Rhea began to make a name for herself on the comedy circuit and went on to perform stand-up as part of MTV's "Half-Hour Comedy Hour" and "Comic Strip Live." She got her own episode of Comedy Central's "Pulp Comics" in 1995 and "HBO One Night Stand" in 2005. Caroline made her film debut with an uncredited role as Beach Girl #4 in 1986's "Meatballs III: Summer Job," which filmed in Canada. After relocating to Los Angeles, she appeared in the films "The Shot" (1996) and "Man on the Moon" (1999) and the TV special "Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm" (1999) and guest-starred on "The Drew Carey Show" (1996). In 1995, she starred as Carol Green on the NBC sitcom "Pride & Joy," and from 1996 to 2003, she played Hilda Spellman on the ABC/WB series "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," which aired 163 episodes over seven seasons. She reprised her role in the 1998 video game "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch: Spellbound" and two 2020 episodes of Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."

Rhea appeared in the films "Ready to Rumble" (2000), "Happy Birthday" (2001), "The Perfect Man" (2005), "Fast Girl" (2008), and "Love N' Dancing" (2009), and she co-starred with Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Dan Aykroyd in 2004's "Christmas with the Kranks." She starred in the TV movies "Mom's Got a Date with a Vampire" (2000), "To Be Fat Like Me" (2007), and "Larry the Cable Guy's Hula-Palooza Christmas Luau" (2009), and she had a recurring role as Ilsa on the Disney Channel's "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" from 2002 to 2003. During that time, she also hosted the syndicated talk show "The Caroline Rhea Show." Caroline hosted "The Biggest Loser" from 2004 to 2006, and in 2007, she began voicing Linda Flynn-Fletcher on the animated series "Phineas and Ferb." She also voiced the character in 2011's "Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension" and 2020's "Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe."

Rhea starred as Noleta Nethercott on Logo's "Sordid Lives: The Series" and in the 2017 film "A Very Sordid Wedding." She appeared in the TV movies "Sunshine Sketches of a Little Town" (2012), "The Christmas Consultant" (2012), "Bruno & Boots: Go Jump in the Pool" (2016), "Bruno & Boots: The Wizzle War, This Can't Be Happening at Macdonald Hall" (2017), "A Christmas in Tennessee" (2018), and "Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas" (2021), and she guest-starred on "Baby Daddy" (2013), "Maron" (2014), "2 Broke Girls" (2015), and "The Grinder" (2016). From 2019 to 2021, Caroline played Judy Reynolds on the Disney Channel series "Sydney to the Max," and in 2022, she had a recurring role as Jana on NBC's "Lopez vs Lopez."

Personal Life

Caroline was previously in a relationship with fellow comedian Costaki Economopoulos, and they welcomed daughter Ava on October 20, 2008. Not long before Ava was conceived, both of Rhea's parents were diagnosed with cancer only a week apart. David died of lung cancer 10 months after his diagnosis, and Margery died of breast cancer six years after being diagnosed with the disease. Caroline told "People" magazine, "The month after my dad died is when Ava was conceived naturally, at a considerably older age than most people." She added, "She's like my little miracle baby. All the bad stuff, and all the good stuff, it all leads you to the place that you're meant to be. When it's something that results in a child being born, and you get to be a mother, it's all worth it." In 2001, Rhea competed on a special edition of the game show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" and won $125,000 for charity.

Award Nominations

In 2003, Rhea earned an Online Film & Television Association Award nomination for Best Host of a Talk or Service Show for "The Caroline Rhea Show."

Real Estate

In 2002, Caroline paid $915,000 for a condo in New York City. She sold this property in 2021 for $1.85 million. According to real estate records, Rhea paid $2.8 million for a 2,993 square foot Los Angeles home in 2021. The home includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms, and a swimming pool sits on the property. Caroline formerly owned a Los Angeles triplex, which she bought for $1.65 million in 2006. She put the home on the market for $1.795 million in 2015.