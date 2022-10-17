Bryan Callen Net Worth:

What is Bryan Callen's Net Worth and Salary?

Bryan Callen is an American actor and comedian who has a net worth of $2.5 million. Bryan Callen began his career as part of the original cast of the sketch comedy television series "Mad TV." He later had notable roles on such series as "Oz," "7th Heaven," and "Death Valley," as well as on the sitcom "The Goldbergs" and its spinoff "Schooled." Callen has also appeared in numerous films, and is the co-creator and co-host of the podcast "The Fighter and the Kid" with Brendan Schaub.

Early Life and Education

Bryan Callen was born on January 26, 1967 on a military base in Manila, Philippines to American parents Michael and Victoria. Due to his father's career as an international banker, he grew up abroad in such countries as India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Greece. Settling in the United States as a teenager, Callen went to Northfield Mount Hermon High School in Gill, Massachusetts. After graduating in 1985, he attended American University in Washington, DC, earning a BA in history.

Mad TV

Callen got his big break in 1995 when he became one of the eight original cast members of the sketch comedy television series "Mad TV." He appeared alongside David Herman, Orlando Jones, Phil LaMarr, Artie Lange, Nicole Sullivan, Debra Wilson, and Mary Scheer. On the show, Callen was known for playing such characters as motivational speaker Al Casdy and death row inmate Jeremy Anderson. He also did an array of celebrity impressions, including of Robert De Niro, Steven Seagal, Kevin Bacon, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jim Carrey, and Bill Clinton. Callen remained on the show for two seasons before departing in 1997.

Further Television Career

After leaving "Mad TV," Callen made a guest appearance on the sitcom "NewsRadio" and had a recurring role on the prison drama "Oz." Following that, he appeared in episodes of "Frasier," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Sex and the City," and "The West Wing." From 2004 to 2006, Callen played the recurring role of George "Vic" Vickery on "7th Heaven." During that time, he also had a main role on the short-lived Showtime series "Fat Actress." Callen had his next substantial role from 2006 to 2009, playing the recurring character Bilson on the sitcom "How I Met Your Mother." Meanwhile, from 2006 to 2007, he played Rob Rubino in two episodes of "Entourage."

Callen began one of his longest-running television appearances in 2008 on the reality comedy series "truTV Presents: World's Dumbest…," on which he remained until 2014. He appeared on various other shows during that span of time, including "The Secret Life of the American Teenager," "CSI: Miami," and "Californication." Callen also hosted the reality series "Bank of Hollywood," had a recurring role on "In Plain Sight," and starred on the short-lived MTV horror-comedy mockumentary series "Death Valley." In 2014, Callen began two major recurring roles, playing Garo Kassabian on the drama series "Kingdom" and high school gym teacher and coach Rick Mellor on the sitcom "The Goldbergs." He reprised the latter role in a starring capacity on the spinoff series "Schooled," which ran for two seasons from 2019 to 2020.

Film Career

Early on in his film career, Callen appeared in minor films such as "Mail Bonding," "Driven to Drink," and "Live from Baghdad." In 2003, he had bit parts in the hit comedies "Bad Santa" and "Old School." Callen continued to appear in a variety of comedy films over the years, including "Scary Movie 4," "The Hangover," "The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard," and "The 41-Year-Old Virgin Who Knocked Up Sarah Marshall and Felt Superbad About It," in which he starred in the lead role. His other comedy credits have included "Ride Along," "About Last Night," "Walk of Shame," and "My Man is a Loser." Callen also appeared in the 2019 psychological thriller "Joker," playing a coworker of Joaquin Phoenix's titular character.

Podcasting

As a podcaster, Callen launched "Ten Minute Podcast" in 2012 with fellow comedians and actors Chris D'Elia and Will Sasso. Eventually, Callen and D'Elia were replaced by Tommy Blacha and Chad Kultgen. In 2015, Callen created a new podcast, "The Fighter and the Kid," with former professional UFC fighter Brendan Schaub. The pair went on a national tour with the podcast in 2016.

Personal Life

Bryan Callen was previously married to Amanda Humphrey from 2008 to 2021.

Real Estate

In October 2018, Callen listed a home in Venice, California for $1.9 million. He bought the home in 2016 for $1.4 million.