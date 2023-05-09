What is Bruce Bruce's net worth?

Bruce Bruce is an American actor and comic who has a net worth of $3 million. Bruce Bruce, also known as Bruce Church, grew up in a rough part of town, and began his comedy career performing standup while cooking barbecue at his first job out of high school. He continued to perform impromptu comedy sets while working as a salesman for Frito-Lay, and eventually found his way to the Comedy Act Theater in Atlanta. His performances there led to the chance to audition for BET's "Coast to Coast" series, and the rest is history. Since then, he has appeared as part of HBO's "Def Comedy Jam", and "Showtime at the Apollo", multiple times. He has hosted "Coming to the Stage" and "Comic View" for BET. He has been featured on "Comedy Central Presents", and has released multiple comedy DVDs of live performances. He has appeared in such films as, "Hair Show", "The Wash", "XXX: State of the Union", and "Who's Your Caddy?".

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Richest Comedians Net Worth: $3 Million Date of Birth: Feb 9, 1965 (58 years old) Place of Birth: Atlantic City Gender: Male Profession: Actor, Comedian, Screenwriter Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Bruce Bruce's Net Worth

Early Life and Entry into Comedy

Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Bruce's flair for comedy was evident from a young age. After working as a chef at a popular Atlanta restaurant and a salesman for Frito-Lay, he decided to try his hand at comedy. He began performing stand-up at Atlanta's Comedy Act Theater, quickly gaining a reputation for his humorous observations and charismatic stage presence.

Comedy Central and "BET's Comic View"

Bruce's big break came when he hosted "BET's Comic View" from 1999 to 2001, where his warm personality and hilarious take on everyday life endeared him to audiences. He later appeared on "Comedy Central Presents," further expanding his fanbase. His style of comedy, often drawn from his own experiences and observations, resonated with a wide audience, making him one of the most popular comedians on the circuit.

Film and Television Roles

In addition to his stand-up work, Bruce has also found success in film and television roles. He has appeared in films such as "Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector," "Who's Your Caddy?" and "Think Like a Man," demonstrating his versatility as an actor. On television, he's had guest roles on shows like "The Bernie Mac Show" and has hosted multiple seasons of "Coming In Hot" on BET+.

Stand-Up Specials and Continued Success

Bruce's stand-up specials, including "Bruce Bruce Live" and "Losin' It," have been well-received, showcasing his knack for storytelling and his ability to connect with audiences. His humor, often rooted in his own life experiences, continues to resonate with audiences, ensuring his continued success on the stand-up circuit.

Bruce has also been a regular on the "Just for Laughs" comedy festival in Montreal and has toured extensively, performing in comedy clubs and theaters across the United States. His energetic performances, coupled with his unique comedic style, make him a favorite among comedy fans.