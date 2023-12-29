What is Bridget Everett's Net Worth?

Bridget Everett is an American actress, comedian, singer, writer, and cabaret performer who has a net worth of $1 million. Bridget Everett began her career in performing in the late-1990s in New York City. She is well-known for appearing on "Inside Amy Schumer" and has had roles in films and shows like "Trainwreck," "Fun Mom Dinner," "Patti Cake$," and "Somebody Somewhere."

Early Life

Bridget Everett was born on April 21, 1972 in Manhattan, Kansas. She was born to Donn James Everett and Frederica Everett and raised with her five older siblings. Her father served in the Kansas State Senate and the Kansas House of Representatives from 1969 to 1978 and then began working as an attorney. Her mother was a music teacher. When Everett was eight years old, her parents divorced though they had already been living apart since she was a young child.

Everett grew up swimming competitively. She also was very musical and participated in traditional and show choir. After finishing high school, she attended college at Arizona State University on a full scholarship to study music and opera. In 1997, Everett moved to New York City and worked as a waitress.

Career

Everett got her Equity card doing a bus-and-truck children's theatre tour of "Hansel and Gretal" ealry in her career. In 2007, Everett starred and co-wrote alongside Michael Patrick King the off-Broadway musical comedy "At Least It's Pink: A Trashy Little Show." She also had a small part in the 2008 film "Sex and the City" During this time, Everett was also performing cabaret and stand-up comedy. In 2009, she went to the Just for Laughs comedy festival and met Amy Schumer. The two became friends and Everett has regularly been opening for Schumer on her comedy tours since 2012.

In 2012, Everett appeared in episodes of "Funny As Hell," "2 Broke Girls," and "She's Living for This." In 2013, Everett began appearing on "Inside Amy Schumer." She appeared in 10 episodes of the show from 2013 to 2016. She also performed original songs at the end of the first three seasons of the show. During these years, Everett also appeared as a guest on shows like "The Meltdown with Jonah an Kumail," "Park Bench with Steve Buscemi," "The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore," and "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson," among others.

Everett has a band, The Tender Moments, with whom she performs frequently. The other band members include Adam Horovitz from the Beastie Boys and Carmine Covelli from The Julie Ruin. Everett and Horovitz performed in a show called "Rock Bottom" that they had co-written. The show won Everett the 2015 Obie Award Special Citation presented by the American Theatre Wing. In 2013, Everett and The Tender Moments released an album with twelve tracks called "Pound It!" She toured with the band throughout 2016 and again in 2017 and 2018. Everett has also performed with Brad Williams in a show called "Down n' Dirty" with Brad Williams at the 2014 Bonnaroo Music Festival.

In 2015, Everett released her own one-hour comedy special, "Bridget Everett: Gynecological Wonder," on Comedy Central. In the special, she performs her signature cabaret-style comedy. Her career continued to take off around this time, as she began auditioning for and landing film roles. In 2015, she appeared in the film "Trainwreck" starring Amy Schumer. Until 2015, Everett had continued working in the restaurant industry in New York as she had been unable to support herself fully just from performing until that time.

In 2017, Everett appeared in "Patti Cake$." For her role, she won the Best Supporting Actress: Film Club's The Lost Weekend Award. The same year, she also appeared in the film's "Fun Mom Dinner," "Permission," and "Little Evil." In 2020, she appeared in the film "The Stand In" as herself. In 2021, she appeared in the film "Breaking News in Yuba County." The same year, she voiced a character in the film "Rumble." In 2020, Everett appeared on the 19th season of "Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition." She was eliminated after four episodes.

In 2022, she began appearing in the series "Somebody Somewhere" as the character Sam. She is a writer and executive producer on the show and also stars in it. The show has received nominations at the TCA Awards, the Independent Spirit Awards, the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards, and the Gotham Awards, among others. Everett's performance in the show has also been recognized as one of the best of her career.

Personal Life

Everett has not been very public with her personal and dating life. She is not married and does not discuss her relationship status, though she has stated in interviews that she has been single for most of her adult life.