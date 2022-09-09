Brian Posehn Net Worth:

What Is Brian Posehn's Net Worth?

Brian Posehn is an American actor, comedian, voice over artist, writer, director, producer, and musician who has a net worth of $3 million. Brian Posehn has released the stand-up comedy albums "Live In: Nerd Rage" (2006), "Fart and Wiener Jokes" (2010), "The Fartist" (2013), and "Posehn 25×2" (2017) and the music album "Grandpa Metal" (2020). He directed and produced the 2016 special "Brian Posehn: Criminally Posehn," and he produced the special "Brian Posehn: 25×2" (2017). Brian was a writer and performer on HBO's "Mr. Show with Bob and David" (1995–1998), and on Netflix's "W/ Bob & David" (2015), he took on both those roles as well as co-executive producer. Posehn has more than 130 acting credits to his name, including the films "Run Ronnie Run!" (2002), "Sarah Silverman: Jesus Is Magic" (2005), "The Devil's Rejects" (2005), "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" (2007), "The Five-Year Engagement" (2012), and "Uncle Nick" (2015) and the television series "Just Shoot Me!" (1999–2003), "Reno 911!" (2006–2007), "The Sarah Silverman Program." (2007–2010), "Human Giant" (2007–2008), "The Big Bang Theory" (2013–2019), and "New Girl" (2014–2018).

Brian is credited as a writer on "Run Ronnie Run!," "Human Giant," and "The Sarah Silverman Program." as well as the TV series "The Jon Stewart Show" (1995), "The Man Show" (2003–2004), "Nick Swardson's Pretend Time" (2010–2011), and "Metalocalypse" (2009; 2012). He has voiced characters in numerous animated projects, such as "Surf's Up" (2007), "The Haunted World of El Superbeasto" (2009), "Scooby-Doo! Abracadabra-Doo" (2010), "Hell and Back" (2015), "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie" (2017), "Mission Hill" (1999–2002), "Kim Possible" (2002–2007), "Out of Jimmy's Head" (2007–2008), "Sym-Bionic Titan" (2010–2011), and "Steven Universe" (2014–2017). Posehn published the memoir "Forever Nerdy: Living My Dorky Dreams and Staying Metal" in 2018, and he has written several "Deadpool" comics and the 2006 graphic novel "The Last Christmas." He has hosted the podcast "Nerd Poker" since 2012.

Early Life

Brian Posehn was born Brian Edmund Posehn on July 6, 1966, in Redwood City, California. He is the son of Carole Turner and Robert Edmund Posehn. Sadly, Robert died when Brian was 2 years old. Posehn and his mother moved to San Jose in 1971, and Brian attended Sonoma Valley High School, graduating in 1984. He then enrolled at California State University, Sacramento.

Career

Posehn got his own episodes of "Comedy Central Presents" in 2002 and 2008, and he appeared in the 2005 film "The Comedians of Comedy" alongside Patton Oswalt, Zach Galifianakis, and Maria Bamford. The four comedians also starred in a 2005 Comedy Central series of the same name. Brian released his debut comedy album, "Live In: Nerd Rage," in 2006, and he followed it with 2010's "Fart and Wiener Jokes," 2013's "The Fartist," and 2017's "Posehn 25×2." In 2020, he released "Grandpa Metal," a comedy metal album that featured guest appearances from artists such as "Weird Al" Yankovic, Anthrax's Scott Ian, and Slipknot's Corey Taylor. In the early years of his acting career, Posehn guest-starred on "Empty Nest" (1995), "Friends" (1996), "Everybody Loves Raymond" (1997), "NewsRadio" (1997–1998), "Veronica's Closet" (1998), "Seinfeld" (1998), and "Jesse" (1999) and had a recurring role on The WB sitcom "The Army Show" (1998). From 1995 to 1998, he was a writer and performer on the sketch comedy series "Mr. Show with Bob and David," which earned him two Primetime Emmy nominations. In 2015, Netflix revived the series under the title "W/ Bob & David," and Brian was a performer, writer, and co-executive producer on the show. From 1999 to 2002, Posehn voiced Jim Kuback on The WB/Adult Swim series "Mission Hill," and he played Kevin Liotta in 29 episodes of NBC's "Just Shoot Me!" from 1999 to 2003.

Brian had uncredited roles in the films "The Wedding Singer" (1998) and "The Independent" (2000), then he appeared in "Desperate but Not Serious" (2002), "Sorority Boys" (2002), "Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd" (2003), "Eulogy" (2004), "Sarah Silverman: Jesus Is Magic" (2005), "The Devil's Rejects" (2005), "Sleeping Dogs Lie" (2006), "Smiley Face" (2007), "Undead or Alive" (2007), "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" (2007), "Spy School" (2008), and "Sex Drive" (2008). He appeared in the 2002 "Mr. Show" spin-off film "Run Ronnie Run!," which he co-wrote with David Cross, Bob Odenkirk, Scott Aukerman, and B. J. Porter, and from 2003 to 2004, he was a writer and consulting producer on Comedy Central's "The Man Show." Posehn guest-starred on "Becker" (2001), "The Bernie Mac Show" (2004–2005), "Reno 911!" (2006–2007), and "Californication" (2008), and from 2007 to 2010, he played Brian Spukowski on Comedy Central's "The Sarah Silverman Program." The series earned a GLAAD Media Award nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2008, and Brian wrote the 2010 episode "Wowschwitz."

Brian Posehn co-starred with Jason Segel and Emily Blunt in the 2012 romantic comedy "The Five-Year Engagement," and he played the title role in the 2015 holiday movie "Uncle Nick," which he also produced. He appeared in the films "Lloyd the Conqueror" (2011) and "Knights of Badassdom" (2013), and the Paramount+ movie "Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon" (2021), and he guest-starred on "Guys with Kids" (2012), "Newsreaders" (2013), "Anger Management" (2012–2013), "Community" (2014), "Lady Dynamite" (2016), "You're the Worst" (2016), "Teachers" (2018), "The Mandalorian" (2019), and "The Neighborhood" (2020). Brian played Bert Kibbler in 15 episodes of the CBS series "The Big Bang Theory" from 2013 to 2019, and he had recurring roles on Fox's "New Girl" (2014–2018) and Syfy's "Deadly Class" (2019). Posehn has also lent his voice to several video games, including "Off-World Interceptor" (1994), "Star Warped" (1997), "Halo 2" (2004), "Cartoon Network Universe: FusionFall" (2009), and "Minecraft: Story Mode" (2015).

Personal Life

Brian married Melanie Truhett on September 4, 2004, and they welcomed son Rhoads on May 18, 2009. Posehn and Truhett met on New Year's Eve in 1998, and in his book, Brian called her his best friend and described her as the smartest woman he's ever met. Posehn gave up marijuana in 2011, and he told the "Sun Sentinel, "I quit because of my son, and because pot stopped working — I didn't want a crutch and I didn't want to be the stoner dad who's stressed out by a yelling child, goes to the back yard and takes a hit." In the interview, Brian also said that he has been a fan of hard rock since the age of 9 and that "metal is easily [his] favorite thing."

Awards and Nominations

Brian Posehn earned Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Writing for a Variety or Music Program for "Mr. Show with Bob and David" in 1998 and 1999. Brian won a DVD Exclusive Award for Best Original Song in a DVD Premiere Movie for "The Golden Rule Song" from "Run Ronnie Run!" in 2003.