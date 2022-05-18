Brian Doyle-Murray Net Worth:

What Is Brian Doyle-Murray's Net Worth?

Brian Doyle-Murray is an American actor, writer, producer, and comedian who has a net worth of $4 million. Doyle-Murray began his performing career with the famed Second City improv company in Chicago in the 1970s. From there, he went on to both perform and write for multiple television and film projects, several of which have starred his brother Bill Murray.

Brian has more than 160 acting credits to his name, including the films "Caddyshack" (1980), "National Lampoon's Vacation" (1983), "Scrooged" (1988), "Ghostbusters II" (1989), "JFK" (1991), "Groundhog Day" (1993), "Waiting for Guffman" (1997), and "17 Again" (2009) and the television series "Saturday Night Live" (1978–1982), "Get a Life" (1990–1992), "Bakersfield P.D." (1993–1994), "Love & Money" (1999–2000), "Yes, Dear" (2001–2006), "The Middle" (2009–2018), and "Sullivan & Son" (2012–2014). He was a writer for "Saturday Night Live" and "SCTV" (1977–1979), and he co-wrote "Caddyshack" with Harold Ramis and Douglas Kenney. Doyle-Murray also produced the TV series documentary "The Sweet Spot" (2002) and the Facebook Watch series "Bill Murray & Brian Doyle-Murray's Extra Innings" (2017–2018), and he has lent his voice to projects such as "Dr. Dolittle" (1998), "The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story" (1998), "SpongeBob SquarePants" (1999–present), "The Buzz on Maggie" (2005–2006), "My Gym Partner's a Monkey" (2005–2008), "The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack" (2008–2010), "The Goode Family" (2009), and "Motorcity" (2012–2013).

Early Life

Brian Doyle-Murray was born Brian Murray on October 31, 1945, in Evanston, Illinois. He added "Doyle" (his grandmother's maiden name) to his name to avoid confusion with another actor named Brian Murray. Brian's mother, Lucille, worked as a mailroom clerk, and his farther, Edward, was a lumber salesman. Doyle-Murray grew up in an Irish Catholic household with eight siblings, and brothers Bill Murray, Joel Murray, and John also became actors. Brian attended Saint Mary's College of California.

Career

Doyle-Murray worked with Chicago's Second City in the early '70s, and he made his film debut in 1972's "Fuzz." He was a writer and performer on the ABC variety show "Saturday Night Live with Howard Cosell" from 1975 to 1976 and on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" from 1978 to 1982. Brian co-wrote the 1980 comedy "Caddyshack" and played Lou Loomis in the film, then he appeared in "Modern Problems" (1981), "National Lampoon's Vacation" (1983), "Sixteen Candles" (1984), "The Razor's Edge" (1984), "Legal Eagles" (1986), "How I Got into College" (1989), and "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" (1989). He reunited with "Caddyshack" star/younger brother Bill Murray in 1988's "Scrooged," 1989's "Ghostbusters II," and 1993's "Groundhog Day," and in 1991, he portrayed Marshall Hunt in "Babe Ruth" and Jack Ruby in "JFK." From 1990 to 1992, he played Gus Borden / Ted Bains on the Fox sitcom "Get a Life," and in 1991, he co-starred with Ryan O'Neal and Farrah Fawcett on the CBS series "Good Sports." Doyle-Murray played Noah Vanderhoff in 1992's "Wayne's World," then he appeared in the films "Cabin Boy" (1994), "My Brother's Keeper" (1995), "Jury Duty" (1995), "Multiplicity" (1996), "Waiting for Guffman" (1996), "As Good as It Gets" (1997), and "Dennis the Menace Strikes Again" (1998). He guest-starred on "Married… with Children" (1992), "Wings" (1992), "Seinfeld" (1992), "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" (1995), "Ellen" (1995; 1998), and "Mr. Show with Bob and David" (1998), and he played Sergeant Bill Hampton on Fox's "Bakersfield P.D." (1993–1994) and Finn McBride on the CBS sitcom "Love & Money" (1999–2000).

From 2001 to 2006, Brian had a recurring role as George Savitsky on the CBS sitcom "Yes, Dear," and around this time, he appeared in the films "Bedazzled" (2000), "Snow Dogs" (2002), "A Gentleman's Game" (2002), "Getting Hal" (2003), "Daddy Day Camp" (2007), and "Love Comes Lately" (2007). He voiced characters on the animated shows "Teamo Supremo" (2002), "Justice League" (2003), "Tom Goes to the Mayor" (2006), "WordGirl" (2010), "Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil" (2010), and "Adventure Time" (2012). Doyle-Murray played Don Ehlert on ABC's "The Middle" from 2009 to 2018 and Hank Murphy on the TBS sitcom "Sullivan & Son" from 2012 to 2014, and he appeared in the films "17 Again" (2009), "Eye of the Hurricane" (2012), and "The Three Stooges" (2012). He guest-starred on "Supernatural" (2011), "Raising Hope" (2013), "2 Broke Girls" (2014), "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" (2016), and "Veep" (2016–2017), and he had a recurring role as Bob Kruger on AMC's "Lodge 49" from 2018 to 2019. From 2017 to 2018, Brian and Bill starred on "Bill Murray & Brian Doyle-Murray's Extra Innings," a reality series in which the brothers "visit Minor League ballparks across the country, immersing themselves in the local culture and interacting with the different communities." The two wrote the show's theme song, "The Thing About Baseball," with Paul Shaffer. Doyle-Murray has voiced The Flying Dutchman on Nickelodeon's "SpongeBob SquarePants" since 1999, and he has also voiced the character in several videogames, including "SpongeBob SquarePants: SuperSponge" (2001) and "SpongeBob SquarePants: Revenge of the Flying Dutchman" (2002).

Personal Life

Doyle-Murray married veterinarian and former assistant director Christina Stauffer on August 28, 2000. Stauffer worked as an assistant director on films such as "The Cider House Rules," "Magnolia," and "Coyote Ugly."

Award Nominations

Brian and his fellow "Saturday Night Live" writers earned Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy-Variety or Music Series in 1978, Outstanding Writing in a Comedy or Comedy-Variety or Music Series in 1979, and Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program in 1980.

Real Estate

In 1993, Brian paid $400,000 for an 1,813 square foot, three-bedroom home in Arcadia, California. In 2010, he purchased a 1,945 square foot home in Mar Vista for $1.225 million, and he sold the home for $1.589 million ($87,000 over the asking price) in 2016.