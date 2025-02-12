What is Brad Williams's Net Worth?

Brad Williams is an American actor and stand-up comedian who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Brad Williams is best known for his stand-up comedy specials "Brad Williams: Fun Size" and "Brad Williams: Daddy Issues." Having been born with a form of dwarfism known as achondroplasia, Williams's comedic skits center on making light of his size and stature and straddling the line between political correctness and incorrectness on a variety of issues. His often sold-out shows have taken him all over the world.

Early Years

Brad Williams, the son of an attorney, was born on January 13, 1984, in Orange, California. He was born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, marked by small size and short stature. Although the condition is caused by a recessive gene, there are no other dwarves in his family, and they have never been able to figure out how it was inherited by him.

The 4'4″ comic was very close to his father. During an interview for the podcast MarcSummerUnwraps, Williams talked about one of his earliest memories when he was five years old. "My dad knew I was not like everybody else," he said. "He knew I would be bullied. So his philosophy was, we are gonna make sure that if anyone bullies you, you bully them back. And we would write come-backs for the playground." After Williams's father passed away in 2022, Williams posted on Facebook, "Everything I am, I owe to him."

Williams graduated from Sunny Hills High School in Fullerton, California, before enrolling at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. He later dropped out to concentrate on his career. At the age of 19, he attended a comedy show where Honduran-American comedian Ned Carlos Mencia was performing. Mencia invited Williams up on stage, where he told a few of his own jokes. Mencia was so impressed with Williams's comic ability that he invited him to come on the road as his opening act. Williams went on to open for Mencia during the Mind of Mencia Tour and the Punisher Tour. He also appeared on the American comedy television series "Mind of Mencia," which aired on the Comedy Central network from 2005 to 2008.

Funny for Money

In 2011, Brad Williams released the full-length comedy album "Coming Up Short." The 49-minute recording features 16 bits, including "Midgets Are Happiness," "I'm Not A Wee-Man," "Fetish Women" and "Racist Beer Commercials."

In 2014, Williams began co-hosting the podcast "About Last Night" with American comedian Adam Ray. The two men engaged in comedic chats with famous musicians, actors, athletes, and other notable people. That same year, he appeared on stand-up comedian Doug Benson's podcast "Getting Doug With High." During the podcast, Williams announced that he had once committed rape by deception. The episode was removed, but clips of it showed up on YouTube in 2019. "I owe you all an apology," he tweeted in 2020 in response to severe criticism. He alleged that the story he told was fictional.

His first comedy special, "Brad Williams: Fun Size," premiered on the Showtime network on May 8, 2015. The following year, on May 20, his second special, "Brad Williams: Daddy Issues," premiered.

Williams has also appeared on the late-night television shows "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" as well as the KROQ-FM morning radio show "The Kevin and Bean Show." He's played himself in dozens of television shows, including 12 episodes of the American series "Pit Boss" and seven episodes of the nationally syndicated television and radio talk show "The Playboy Morning Show." He's also appeared in the supernatural sitcom "Deadbeat" and voiced the role of Harry Lime in the adult animated sketch comedy "Robot Chicken."

In May 2022, Williams starred as the lead comic in the show "Mad Apple" by Cirque de Soleil in Las Vegas, Nevada. The following year, he filmed a commercial for the Cold Case Ice Cream company, in which he mimicked American actor Brad Pitt in an iconic scene from the 1995 crime thriller film "Seven."

In late 2024, Williams set out on his Growth Spurt Tour, with shows scheduled until November 29, 2025.

Bullying Advocate

In 2020, Brad Williams and several other celebrities helped to raise over $470,000 to send a nine-year-old Australian boy, Quaden Bayles, to Disneyland. Bayles had been mercilessly bullied due to his dwarfism and had previously attempted suicide when his mother posted a video of him on social media stating that he wanted to kill himself due to the bullying. The video went viral, and Williams set up a Go-Fund-Me page, announcing, "This isn't just for Quaden; this is for anyone who has been bullied in their lives and told they weren't good enough. Let's show Quaden and others that there is good in the world, and they are worthy of it."

Bayles's family ultimately decided not to take the trip to Disneyland and requested that the money raised be distributed to charities that focus on helping individuals affected by bullying and discrimination. Williams thereby selected six different charities, which would be allotted approximately $66,000 each from the funds: Born This Way Foundation, STOMP Out Bullying, Dolly's Dream, Dwarfism Awareness Australia, Gallang Place, and Balunu Foundation. The rest of the money would go to Bayles to be put toward his medical needs, education, food and housing for his family or for him to donate to charities of his choosing. Bayles's mother said while the Disneyland idea was thoughtful, it was essential not to lose sight of the issue – that of bullying leading to suicide. She explained that there were anti-bullying organizations that needed the funds.

Personal Life

In 2017, Brad Williams married Jasmine Gong in a private ceremony. He first met the 5'7″ black belt and Tae Kwon Do instructor on a dating app. He was new to the city at the time, so he signed up for the app to meet people and was soon matched with Gong. He later said they clicked on the first date. After two months of long-distance dating, she moved in with him.

On January 13, 2020, the couple welcomed a daughter, Elway, who was also born with achondroplasia. The name was a nod to Broncos quarterback John Elway.

The family has two adopted dogs, Daisy and Diego.

In his spare time, Williams enjoys golfing, fishing, and watching professional sports—he is a major Denver Broncos fan.