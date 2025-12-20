Bowen Yang Net Worth

What is Bowen Yang's net worth and salary?

Bowen Yang is an American comedian, actor, writer, and podcaster who has a net worth of $4 million. Bowen Yang rose to national prominence as one of the most distinctive voices of his generation on "Saturday Night Live." Joining the show in 2018 as a writer before becoming a featured performer and then a main cast member, Yang quickly stood out for his sharp cultural satire, fearless point of view, and ability to turn niche references into mainstream comedy. Over the course of his run, he earned five Emmy nominations and made history as the first Chinese American cast member in the show's long history, as well as one of its few openly gay performers. His work helped push the series into more self-aware, pop-culture-literate territory, particularly in its digital shorts and political sketches.

Outside of sketch comedy, Yang has steadily built a multifaceted career across film, television, podcasts, and voice acting. He is a co-creator and co-host of the influential pop culture podcast "Las Culturistas," a frequent presence in studio comedies and streaming series, and a rising character actor in major Hollywood productions. By the mid-2020s, Yang had become far more than an "S.N.L." breakout. He emerged as a defining comedic voice whose influence extends well beyond the late-night stage.

SNL Salary

There are 21 episodes in a standard Saturday Night Live season. First-year cast members make $7,000 per episode (approx. $147,000 for the season). Second-year cast members get a raise to $8,000 per episode ($168,000 per season). By the fifth season, cast members typically make $15,000 per episode, which works out to $315,000 per season. The highest salary that can be reached at SNL is for people who have been there the longest or are the most important to the show; they make $25,000 per episode, totaling $525,000 per full season. Bowen Yang joined the cast in Season 45 (2019) and became a breakout star, meaning he likely reached that higher-level salary echelon of $25,000 per episode during his tenure. However, because his resignation was effective as of his final episode on December 20, 2025 (the mid-season finale of Season 51), his earnings for this specific season would be prorated. Instead of the full $525,000, he likely earned approximately $200,000–$225,000 for the roughly 8 to 9 episodes aired before his departure.

Bowen's SNL Earning Timeline (Estimated)

2018 (Season 44): Writer (Separate union salary scale)

2019–2020 (Season 45): First Year Cast ($7,000/ep)

2020–2021 (Season 46): Second Year Cast ($8,000/ep)

2023–2024 (Season 49): Fifth Year Cast ($15,000/ep)

2025 (Season 51): Final Season. As a 7-year veteran and primary star, he likely commanded the top-tier $25,000/ep, but only collected this for the first half of the season.

Early Life

Bowen Yang was born on November 6, 1990, in Brisbane, Australia, to Chinese immigrant parents, and he was raised primarily in the United States. His family later settled in Colorado, where he grew up navigating the cultural tension between tradition and assimilation. Yang has often spoken about the experience of coming to terms with his identity as a gay Asian American in environments where few people looked or sounded like him. Comedy became both an outlet and a survival tool.

He attended New York University, where he studied chemistry before gravitating toward comedy and performance. While at NYU, Yang became involved in improv and sketch groups, sharpening a comedic sensibility rooted in observational humor, pop culture fluency, and a keen understanding of social dynamics. After graduating, he committed fully to comedy, performing regularly in New York's alternative comedy scene and building relationships that would later prove crucial to his career.

Breakthrough at "Saturday Night Live"

Yang joined Saturday Night Live in 2018 as a staff writer, an achievement in itself given the show's notoriously competitive hiring process. Within a year, he began appearing on screen, first in digital shorts and then in live sketches. His performances immediately resonated with audiences, leading to a rapid promotion to featured player and, soon after, full cast member status.

On the show, Yang became known for characters that were both absurd and oddly precise. These included the anthropomorphized iceberg blamed for the Titanic disaster, a flamboyantly proud Oompa-Loompa, and a series of characters that gently but pointedly skewered media tropes and political language. He also shined in pre-taped pieces like "Straight Male Friend" and "Big Dumb Line," where his delivery and self-awareness elevated simple premises into viral moments.

Across his tenure, Yang received five Emmy nominations, reflecting both his individual popularity and the industry's recognition of his impact. In late 2025, he announced that he would depart "S.N.L." following the show's final episode of the year, closing a chapter that spanned seven seasons and coincided with a broader generational shift within the cast.

Film and Television Career

Parallel to his work on "S.N.L.," Yang expanded aggressively into film and scripted television. He appeared in the romantic comedies "Fire Island" and "Bros," projects that placed queer characters at the center rather than the margins and aligned closely with his comedic voice. His performances balanced humor with sincerity, helping both films connect with audiences beyond their core demographic.

Yang also took on roles in television series across multiple platforms, including the HBO comedy-fantasy "Fantasmas" and the Prime Video comedy "Overcompensating." These appearances reinforced his versatility and demonstrated that his appeal translated easily outside the sketch format.

In mainstream studio filmmaking, Yang joined the ensemble of "Wicked" and its sequel Wicked: For Good, appearing alongside major Hollywood stars in one of the most anticipated musical adaptations of the decade. He has also been cast in high-profile animated projects, including an upcoming "Cat in the Hat" feature, further broadening his reach.

"Las Culturistas" and Podcasting Success

One of Yang's most influential platforms has been the podcast Las Culturistas, which he co-hosts with comedian Matt Rogers. Launched before Yang became a household name, the show evolved into a cultural tastemaker, blending humor, sincerity, and encyclopedic pop knowledge. Episodes range from deep dives on reality television to interviews with A-list entertainers.

The podcast's popularity led to the creation of the Las Culturistas Culture Awards, a tongue-in-cheek yet heartfelt sendup of traditional awards shows. The event eventually aired on Bravo and streamed on Peacock, marking a rare transition from podcast concept to televised franchise. The success of "Las Culturistas" cemented Yang's status as a cultural commentator, not just a performer.

Voice Acting and Audio Projects

Yang has also built a substantial résumé in voice acting and audio storytelling. He starred in both seasons of "Hot White Heist," a scripted action-comedy series released on Audible, where his voice work allowed him to explore character and timing in new ways. Animation has become an increasingly important part of his career, offering longevity and flexibility alongside his on-camera work.