Bobcat Goldthwait Net Worth:

What Is Bobcat Goldthwait's Net Worth?

Bobcat Goldthwait is an American comedian, actor, writer, director, and producer who has a net worth of $3 million. Goldthwait is known for his energetic stage personality, his black comedy, and his gruff but high-pitched voice.

In the 1980s, he gained attention for two televised concert specials: "An Evening with Bobcat Goldthwait – Share the Warmth" (1987) and "Bob Goldthwait – Is He Like That All the Time?" (1988). Bobcat has released the comedy albums "Meat Bob" (1988), "I Don't Mean to Insult You, but You Look Like Bobcat Goldthwait" (2003), and "You Don't Look the Same Either" (2012), and he has directed several comedy specials by other comedians, such as "Patton Oswalt: Tragedy Plus Comedy Equals Time" (2014), "Eugene Mirman: Vegan on His Way to the Complain Store" (2015), "Marc Maron: More Later" (2015), and "Ron Funches: Giggle Fit" (2019). He has also directed episodes of "The Man Show" (2000–2003), "Chappelle's Show" (2003), "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (2004–2007), "Important Things with Demetri Martin" (2010), "Maron" (2013–2016), and "Those Who Can't" (2016).

Goldthwait wrote and directed the films "Shakes the Clown" (1991), "Sleeping Dogs Lie" (2006), "World's Greatest Dad" (2009), "God Bless America" (2011), and "Willow Creek" (2013), and he directed the documentaries "Call Me Lucky" (2015) and "Joy Ride" (2021) and the Comedy Central movie "Windy City Heat" (2003).

He created, wrote, directed, and produced the 2018 truTV series "Bobcat Goldthwait's Misfits & Monsters," and he produced "Windy City Heat," "Sleeping Dogs Lie," and "Joy Ride" as well as comedy specials by Gary Gulman, Morgan Murphy, and Brian Posehn.

Bobcat played Zed in three "Police Academy" films (1985–1987), voiced Mr. Floppy on The WB sitcom "Unhappily Ever After" (1995–1999), and has more than 100 acting credits to his name, including voice roles in the films "Hercules" (1997), "Leroy & Stitch" (2006), and "Henchmen" (2018) and the television shows "Tales from the Crypt" (1990; 1996), "Capitol Critters" (1992–1995), "Hercules: The Animated Series" (1998–1999), and "Skylanders Academy" (2016–present).

Early Life

Bobcat Goldthwait was born Robert Francis Goldthwait on May 26, 1962, in Syracuse, New York. His mother, Kathleen, worked at a department store, and his father, Thomas, was a sheet metal worker. He grew up in a Catholic household and has an older brother, Jim, who has worked as an assistant director on numerous film and television projects.

Bobcat began making his friends laugh at an early age and would regularly host performances for them while attending St. Matthew's Grammar School. In 1980, Goldthwait graduated from Bishop Grimes Junior/Senior High School and formed The Generic Comics comedy troupe with classmate Tom Kenny (the future voice of SpongeBob SquarePants). As teens, the two friends came across an ad for an open-mic night featuring comedian Barry Crimmins, who went by the nickname "Bear Cat."

Bobcat and Tom performed at the open-mic event under the names Bobcat and Tomcat in honor of Crimmins, who later became the subject of Goldthwait's award-winning documentary "Call Me Lucky." During Bobcat's early days in comedy, he wrote with Martin Olson, who is credited as a writer on his first two comedy specials.

Career

Goldthwait made his TV debut on "Lenny Clarke's Late Show" in 1980, and his first film was 1984's "Massive Retaliation." In the '80s, he also appeared in the films "Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment" (1985), "Police Academy 3: Back in Training" (1986), "Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol" (1987), "Hot to Trot" (1988), "Tapeheads" (1988), and "Scrooged" (1988) and performed on "Comic Relief" (1986, 1986, and 1989), "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson" (1986), and "Late Night with David Letterman" (1983, 1984, and 1987).

In 1993, Bobcat toured with Nirvana as the band's opening act, and in 1995, he starred in his own "HBO Comedy Half-Hour" special. He wrote, directed, and starred in the 1991 film "Shakes the Clown," then he appeared in "Encino Man" (1992), "Radioland Murders" (1994), "Destiny Turns on the Radio" (1995), "Back to Back" (1996), and "Dog's Best Friend" (1997) and voiced Pain in the 1997 Disney film "Hercules." In the 1990s, he also guest-starred on "Married… with Children" (1992), "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" (1993), "Herman's Head" (1993), "The John Larroquette Show" (1994), "Dave's World" (1994), "ER" (1995), "Living Single" (1996), and "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch" (1997) and voiced Mr. Floppy on "Unhappily Ever After," which aired 100 episodes over five seasons.

Goldthwait appeared in the films "G-Men from Hell" (2000), "Late Friday" (2001), "Blow" (2001), and "Grind" (2003), and he voiced Nosy in the 2006 Disney movie "Leroy & Stitch." He announced his retirement from stand-up comedy in 2005, then he wrote, directed, and produced the 2006 black comedy "Sleeping Dogs Lie."

Bobcat wrote and directed 2009's "World's Greatest Dad," which starred Robin Williams, and he also wrote and directed 2011's "God Bless America." In 2012, he released his first stand-up comedy special since announcing his retirement, "Bobcat Goldthwait: You Don't Look the Same Either," and in 2013, he wrote and directed the horror film "Willow Creek."

Goldthwait directed the 2015 documentary "Call Me Lucky," which earned him several awards, followed by the documentary short "American Bigfoot" in 2017. Since 2016, he has voiced Pop Fizz on the computer-animated Netflix series "Skylanders Academy, and in 2018, he directed and produced the documentary "Joy Ride," which he starred in with fellow comedian Dana Gould.

Personal Life

Bobcat married Ann Luly in August 1986, and they welcomed daughter Tasha and son Taylor before divorcing in 1998. Goldthwait became engaged to his "Unhappily Ever After" co-star Nikki Cox in 1997, and they split up in 2005. Bobcat then wed Sarah de Sa Rego in October 2009, and they divorced in 2014. In a 2016 interview with "LEO Weekly," Goldthwait said that he has been sober since the age of 19.

Awards and Nominations

In 2015, Goldthwait won Best Documentary awards for "Call Me Lucky" at the Boston Independent Film Festival, Boulder International Film Festival, Gasparilla International Film Festival, Independent Film Festival of Boston, and Lighthouse International Film Festival, and he received the Filmmaker on the Edge Award at that year's Provincetown International Film Festival. "Call Me Lucky" earned him nominations from the Cleveland International Film Festival and the Sundance Film Festival as well, and he also received a Grand Jury Prize nomination in the Dramatic category for "Sleeping Dogs Lie" at the 2006 Sundance Film Festival. Bobcat earned a Festival Prize for "Windy City Heat" at the Just for Laughs Film Festival, and he received a German Independence Honorary Award at the 2013 Oldenburg Film Festival.

He was nominated for a CableACE Award for Performance in a Comedy Special for "An Evening with Bobcat Goldthwait: Share the Warmth" in 1988, and he earned Grand Special Prize nominations at the Deauville Film Festival for "World's Greatest Dad" (2009) and "God Bless America" (2012). "God Bless America" also received a Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award nomination for Midnight Madness and an SXSW Film Festival Audience Award nomination for Festival Favorites.

In 2006, Bobcat earned a Golden Seashell nomination for "Sleeping Dogs Lie" at the San Sebastián International Film Festival, and he received a New Visions Award nomination in the Non Fiction category for "Willow Creek" at the 2013 Sitges – Catalonian International Film Festival.