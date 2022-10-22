Bob Einstein Net Worth:

What Was Bob Einstein's Net Worth?

Bob Einstein was an American actor, writer, producer, and director who had a net worth of $6 million at the time of his death in January 2019. Bob Einstein is probably best known for creating and starring as the stuntman character Super Dave Osbourne. Einstein also played Marty Funkhouser on HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (2004–2017) and had a recurring role as Larry Middleman on the Fox sitcom "Arrested Development" (2005–2006). He had more than 40 acting credits to his name, including the films "Another Nice Mess" (1972), "The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave" (2000), and "Ocean's Thirteen" (2007) and the television series "Bizarre" (1980–1985) and "Super Dave" (1987–1991). Bob wrote and directed "Another Nice Mess," and he was a writer and producer on "Bizarre" and several Super Dave projects. He also wrote for "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" (1967–1969), "Pat Paulsen's Half a Comedy Hour" (1970), "The Ken Berry 'Wow' Show" (1972), "The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour" (1971–1974), "The Hudson Brothers Razzle Dazzle Show" (1974), "The Sonny Comedy Revue" (1974), "The Smothers Brothers Show" (1975), and "Van Dyke and Company" (1976). Sadly, Einstein died on January 2, 2019, at the age of 76 soon after being diagnosed with cancer.

Early Life

Bob Einstein was born Stewart Robert Einstein on November 20, 1942, in Los Angeles, California. He was the son of actress/singer Thelma Leeds and comedian Harry Einstein. Bob was the older brother of actor/comedian/writer/director Albert Brooks and younger brother of Clifford Einstein, a founding partner of L.A.'s Dailey Advertising. He also had a half-brother, Charles Einstein (who died in 2007), who wrote for television series such as "Lou Grant" and "Playhouse 90." Bob grew up in a Jewish household, and he contracted polio when he was 6 years old. Einstein attended Chapman University, where he was a member of the basketball team, and he graduated in 1965.

Career

Bob began his entertainment career as a writer and performer on "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour," and he won an Emmy for his work as a writer on the show, along with fellow writer Steve Martin. He would win his second Emmy for "Van Dyke and Company" in 1977; Einstein was a performer, producer, writer, and writing supervisor on the show. Bob debuted Super Dave Osborne, a satirical stuntman character, on "The John Byner Comedy Hour" in 1972, then he played the character several times on "Bizarre," "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson," "Late Night with David Letterman," and "Hollywood Squares." Super Dave also appeared on "The Redd Foxx Comedy Hour," "In Living Color," "The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien," and "Norm Macdonald Live." From 1987 to 1991, Bob starred on Showtime's "Super Dave," which was followed by the animated series "Super Dave: Daredevil for Hire" in 1992. The character then appeared in "Super Dave's Vegas Spectacular" (1995), "Super Dave's All Stars" (1997), "Super Dave's Spike-Tacular" (2009) and the film "The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave" (2000).

Between 2004 and 2017, Einstein played Marty Funkhouser in 22 episodes of Larry David's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," and he had a recurring role as Larry Middleman on "Arrested Development" from 2005 to 2006. He lent his voice to eight episodes of the Comedy Central series "Crank Yankers" from 2002 to 2003, and he guest-starred on "Roseanne" (1997), "The Norm Show" (1999), "Welcome to the Captain" (2008), and "Anger Management" (2013). Bob appeared in the films "Get to Know Your Rabbit" (1972), "Another Nice Mess" (1972), "Modern Romance" (1981), "Teddy Bears' Picnic" (2002), and "Shit Year" (2010), and he played the father of Matt Damon's Linus Caldwell in 2007's "Ocean's Thirteen," which grossed $311.7 million at the box office. Bob also appeared on Jerry Seinfeld's "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" twice, and he was featured in the documentaries "When Jews Were Funny" (2013), "I Am Evel Knievel" (2014), "Chasing Evel: The Robbie Knievel Story" (2017), and "The Mike Stand" (2018).

Personal Life

Bob married Cathy Maureen Kilpatrick on October 31, 1971, and they welcomed daughter Erin before divorcing in 1978. Einstein then wed Roberta Marie Smith on August 18, 1991, and they remained together until his death in 2019.

Death

On January 2, 2019, Bob passed away from cancer at the age of 76. The obituary on his official website states, "Donations can be made in Mr. Einstein's memory to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society Bob Einstein Memorial." After Bob's death, his younger brother, Albert, tweeted, "R.I.P. My dear brother Bob Einstein. A great brother, father and husband. A brilliantly funny man. You will be missed forever." "Curb Your Enthusiasm" creator Larry David spoke about working with Bob, stating, "Never have I seen an actor enjoy a role the way Bob did playing 'Marty Funkhouser' on 'Curb.' It was an amazing, unforgettable experience knowing and working with him. There was no one like him, as he told us again and again. We're all in a state of shock." Einstein was cremated, and his ashes were given to his family.

Awards and Nominations

Einstein earned six Primetime Emmy nominations, winning Outstanding Writing Achievement in Comedy, Variety or Music for "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" (1969) and Outstanding Comedy-Variety or Music Series for "Van Dyke and Company" (1977). He also received writing nominations for "Van Dyke and Company" in 1976 and 1977 and for "The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour" in 1972 and 1974. Bob won a CableACE Award for Actor in a Comedy Series for "Super Dave" in 1992, and he earned five nominations for "Bizarre," Program Series – General Entertainment or Variety: Comedy in 1982 and 1983 and Comedy Series in 1984, 1985, and 1987.

Real Estate

In 1984, Einstein paid $1.1 million for a 4,756 square foot home in Beverly Hills, California. In August 2018, he put the five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom home on the market for $5.795 million. The listing was removed shortly after Bob's death, then it was relisted for $3.95 million in July 2019. The home sold for $3.694 million in September 2019. Einstein also owned a 7,000+ square foot home in Palm Desert, California, which he purchased for $3 million in 2010.