Blake Anderson Net Worth:

What is Blake Anderson's Net Worth and Salary?

Blake Anderson is an American comedian, writer, actor, fashion designer and producer who has a net worth of $5 million. After co-founding the sketch comedy troupe Mail Order Comedy in 2006, Blake Anderson had his breakthrough as a co-creator and star of the Comedy Central television sitcom "Workaholics," alongside Anders Holm, Adam DeVine, and Kyle Newacheck. Workaholics aired 86 episodes over seven seasons between 2011 and 2017. Anderson has also appeared on such shows as "Parks and Recreation" and "Woke," as well as in movies such as "Dope," "Game Over, Man!," and "Spy Intervention."

Early Life

Blake Anderson was born on March 2, 1984 in Sacramento County, California. As a teen, he went to Clayton Valley High School in Concord. Later, Anderson relocated to Los Angeles to perform with the improv comedy troupes the Upright Citizens Brigade and the Groundlings. For his higher education, he attended Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa; there, he met his future collaborator Adam DeVine.

Career Beginnings

In 2006, Anderson co-founded the sketch comedy troupe Mail Order Comedy with Adam DeVine, Kyle Newacheck, and Anders Holm. The group achieved recognition for its popular YouTube videos.

Start of Television Career

On television, Anderson first appeared on the action-comedy show "Crossbows & Mustaches," which ran from 2006 to 2008. He subsequently co-created the show "The Dude's House," and also appeared in three of its episodes. Anderson went on to appear in episodes of such other series as "5th Year," "Traffic Light," "Entourage," and "House."

Workaholics

In 2011, Anderson had his breakthrough with the Comedy Central sitcom "Workaholics," which he co-created, wrote, and executive produced. He also starred on the show alongside Adam DeVine, Anders Holm, Jillian Bell, Maribeth Monroe, Kyle Newacheck, and Erik Griffin. "Workaholics," which ran for seven seasons through 2017, focuses on a trio of college dropouts and friends who work at a telemarketing company in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Further Television Career

Anderson appeared on a number of other shows during the run of "Workaholics." He showed up in episodes of the sitcoms "Community," "Arrested Development," "Parks and Recreation," and "The Big Bang Theory." Anderson also appeared on the sketch comedy series "Loiter Squad" and "The Eric Andre Show," as well as the shows "Comedy Bang! Bang!" and "Drunk History." Among his other credits, he has lent his voice to several animated series for both adults and children. He has voiced characters on "Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero," "The Simpsons," "Voltron: Legendary Defender," "Uncle Grandpa," and "The Jellies!" Anderson also lent his voice to the 2016 animated television special "Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade."

Following the conclusion of "Workaholics," Anderson appeared in episodes of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Mixed-ish." He had his next main role in 2020 when he began starring on the Hulu series "Woke." On the show, Anderson plays Gunther, the roommate of a black cartoonist played by Lamorne Morris. Other cast members on "Woke" include Rose McIver, Sasheer Zamata, and T. Murph.

Film Career

In 2010, Anderson made his feature film debut in the direct-to-DVD teen comedy "Ratko: The Dictator's Son." He subsequently made his first appearance on the big screen in the 2011 comedy "The Legend of Awesomest Maximus," starring Will Sasso. After that, Anderson voiced the character of Dagda in the animated fantasy adventure film "Epic." He went on to appear in the comedies "Neighbors," "Dope," and "Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse." In 2018, Anderson reunited with his former "Workaholics" costars Adam DeVine, Anders Holm, and Kyle Newacheck for the action-comedy "Game Over, Man!," which was released on Netflix. The same year, Anderson voiced Pigeon 3 in the buddy cop animal comedy "Show Dogs," and played Redneck Reginald in the teen comedy "The Package." In 2020, he starred alongside Poppy Delevingne and Drew Van Acker in the action-comedy spy film "Spy Intervention." Anderson's subsequent credits have included the drama "North Hollywood," starring Ryder McLaughlin and Vince Vaughn, and the Netflix crime comedy "The Out-Laws," starring Adam DeVine, Pierce Brosnan, and Ellen Barkin, among others.

Personal Life

Anderson wed fashion designer Rachael Finley in 2012. The following year, they created a fashion line called Teenage. The couple had a daughter named Mars before divorcing in 2017.

Notably, Anderson is a passionate fan of the East Bay-area hip hop scene, and has a particular fondness for rapper Lil B. He is also an avid fan of the Oakland Athletics and the Golden State Warriors.