What Was Bill Hicks' Net Worth?

Bill Hicks was an American stand-up comedian with an estimated net worth of $500 thousand. Known for his dark, satirical comedy, Hicks explored themes such as drugs, conspiracy theories, political correctness, religion, and his criticisms of mainstream society. Often referred to as an "angry" comic, his sharp and provocative style divided opinions—some in the industry criticized his approach, while others praised his boldness.

Early Years

William Melvin Hicks was born on December 16, 1961, in Valdosta, Georgia, the youngest of three children of James Hicks and his wife, Mary (Reese). Raised in a strict Southern Baptist household, his parents were determined to pass their religious beliefs on to their children.

The family moved frequently before settling in Houston, Texas, when Hicks was seven years old. He attended Stratford High School, where he gained a reputation as the class comedian. As a teenager, Hicks explored spirituality in ways his parents disapproved of—such as transcendental meditation—leading them to take him to a therapist for psychoanalysis. However, the therapist found no evidence of psychological issues.

Comedy, Addiction & Chemotherapy

In the mid-1980s, Hicks began performing at the Comedy Workshop in Houston, Texas. However, his increasing use of recreational drugs soon took a financial toll.

In 1987, he appeared on Rodney Dangerfield's Young Comedians Special, gaining national attention. Later that year, he moved to New York City, performing hundreds of stand-up gigs over the next five years. His material frequently touched on psychedelic drugs, religion, politics, and his aversion to political correctness. He also tackled controversial subjects such as the John F. Kennedy assassination, the Waco siege, and Hitler's intentions, making him a polarizing figure. Occasionally, he ended shows by pretending to be shot on stage, collapsing dramatically.

Hicks gained a large following in the United Kingdom, regularly performing at London's West End venues starting in 1990. That same year, he released the live album Dangerous, featuring nearly an hour of stand-up material. He claimed to have quit drugs and alcohol but admitted he couldn't kick his cigarette habit.

In 1993, Rolling Stone named him "Hot Stand-up Comic", and he was invited to open for the rock band Tool on tour. In 1996, Tool dedicated their album Ænima to him. That same year, Hicks severed ties with comedian Denis Leary, accusing him of stealing his material and recording it.

Battling Cancer

On October 1, 1993, Hicks taped his 12th appearance on Late Night with David Letterman. However, CBS producers deemed his jokes about abortion and religion too controversial, cutting his routine from the broadcast. At the time, very few people knew that Hicks was undergoing chemotherapy. He had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on June 16, 1993, which had already spread to his liver.

Despite his illness, Hicks continued performing. His final stand-up routine took place on January 6, 1994, at Caroline's on Broadway. His last taped performance aired posthumously on Late Night with David Letterman in 2009, with Letterman publicly expressing regret over censoring Hicks in 1993.

Comedy Albums

Bill Hicks' comedy albums include:

Dangerous (1990)

Relentless (1991)

Arizona Bay (1992)

Rant in E-Minor (1993)

Flying Saucer Tour Vol. 1 (1993)

Salvation (1993)

Shock and Awe (1993)

Additional releases include the compilation album Philosophy: The Best of Bill Hicks (2001), and Love, Laughter, and Truth (2022), featuring unreleased material from 1990 to 1993. In 2015, five of his recorded live shows were released, including Queen's Theater Late Show (1991).

Film

Hicks produced and starred in the low-budget comedy film Ninja Bachelor Party—a 30-minute parody of martial arts movies. The film, co-starring Kevin Booth and David Johndrow, was distributed by Sacred Cow Productions in 1991.

Books & Documentaries

A biography of Bill Hicks, American Scream: The Bill Hicks Story, was written by Cynthia True and published in 2005, detailing how Hicks brought his radical philosophies to comedy stages worldwide.

In 2004, Love All the People: Letters, Lyrics, Routines—a posthumously released chronological selection of Hicks' work—was published by Constable & Robinson.

A 2009 photo-animated documentary, American: The Bill Hicks Story, premiered on March 12, 2010, at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas. The film features archival footage and interviews with Hicks' family and friends. It was nominated for multiple awards, including a Grierson British Documentary Award for Most Entertaining Documentary in 2010 and a Cinema Eye Award for Best Graphics and Animation in 2011. It also won awards at the Dallas Film Festival and Downtown LA Film Festival.

Accolades

Hicks' work gained posthumous recognition, solidifying his legacy as one of the most influential stand-up comedians.

Comedy Central ranked him #19 on their list of The 100 Greatest Stand-ups of All Time (2004).

Channel 4 (UK) ranked him #6 on The 100 Greatest Stand-up Comics (2007). By 2010, he rose to #4 on the list.

Rolling Stone ranked him #13 on The 50 Best Stand-up Comics of All Time (2017).

Hicks' material has been sampled in various music tracks, including:

Super Furry Animals – The Man Don't Give a F**

Adam Freeland – We Want Your Soul

Tool – Third Eye

Additionally, his work appears on the albums Maim That Tune by Fila Brazillia and SPA's self-titled album, both dedicated to him.

Personal Life & Death

At one point, Hicks was engaged to his manager, Colleen McGarr.

On February 26, 1994, Bill Hicks passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 32 in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was laid to rest in his family's plot at Magnolia Cemetery in Leakesville, Mississippi.