What is Benito Skinner's Net Worth?

Benito Skinner is a comedian, actor, and social media personality who has a net worth of $3 million. Benito Skinner is known for his online persona Benny Drama and his various comedy videos on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. In 2018, he performed his debut show "Overcompensating" to a sold-out crowd at the New York Comedy Festival. Skinner has also acted in some television series and films, including "Search Party," "Bros," and "First Time Female Director."

Early Life and Education

Benito Skinner was born on November 3, 1993 in Boise, Idaho. He attended Bishop Kelly High School as a teenager. At the school, Skinner played as a wide receiver on the football team. In his senior year, he founded the nonprofit OATHS, or Organization Assisting the Homeless Student. For his work, Skinner was recognized at the 2011 National Philanthropy Day Idaho. He went on to attend Georgetown University in Washington, DC, where he co-created and hosted the weekly campus radio show "BEAT$."

Comedy Career

While in college, Skinner began making various lip-sync and comedy videos, and posted them to his Instagram account @BennyDrama7. He continued to create online videos after graduating; meanwhile, he earned money as a video editor. In 2016, Skinner made his social media accounts public, and gained followings on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. On these platforms, he became known for his impressions of such celebrities as Shawn Mendes, Lana Del Rey, and the Kardashian family, as well as for a number of original characters, including Jenni the Hairdresser. In 2018, Skinner performed his debut comedy show, "Overcompensating," to a sold-out audience at the New York Comedy Festival. He later co-hosted the pop culture podcast "Obsessed" with Mary Beth Barone, which ran for 50 episodes on Spotify.

Film and Television

On top of his comedy and social media careers, Skinner has acted in some television series and films. In 2021, he appeared in the series "Search Party" and made a guest appearance on the satirical late-night talk show "Ziwe," impersonating Kim Kardashian on the latter. The following year, Skinner made an appearance as himself on the reality series "The Kardashians," and played Jack Cole Jordan on Peacock's short-lived reboot of the series "Queer as Folk." Also in 2022, Skinner appeared in the gay romcom "Bros," starring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane. Among his other credits is the film "First Time Female Director," written and directed by, and starring, Chelsea Peretti. The film debuted at the 2023 Tribeca Festival and was released on Roku in 2024.

Personal Life

Skinner is openly gay, having come out during his senior year of college. He lives with his boyfriend Terrence O'Connor in Los Angeles, California. Together, the pair have gained attention online for their elaborate couples' Halloween costumes, including their 2021 costumes of Marilyn Monroe and Jackie Kennedy.