What Is Ben Hoffman's Net Worth?

Ben Hoffman is an American comedian, actor, writer, producer, and country music singer who has a net worth of $2 million. Ben Hoffman is also known by the name Wheeler Walker Jr., his country musician alter ego. As Wheeler Walker Jr., he has released the albums "Redneck Shit" (2016), "Ol' Wheeler" (2017), "WW III" (2018), "Sex Drugs & Country Music" (2022), and "Ram" (2023), which have all reached #1 or #2 on the "Billboard" Comedy Chart. As an actor, Hoffman has appeared in episodes of the TV series "Arrested Development," "Moviemania," "Drunk History," and "New Girl." He served as a host and correspondent for Current TV's "InfoMania" from 2008 to 2011 and hosted Comedy Central's "The Ben Show" in 2013. He also served as a writer and producer on both shows. Ben has written for "Sports Show with Norm Macdonald" and "The Late Late Show with James Corden" as well, and he created the 2020 Netflix animated series "Hoops." Hoffman voiced Time Bomb on "Hoops," and he wrote for the show.

Early Life

Ben Hoffman was born Benjamin Isaac Hoffman on December 13, 1974, in Lexington, Kentucky. Ben is Jewish, and his younger brother, Scott Hoffman (aka Babydaddy), plays bass, keyboards, and rhythm guitar for the Grammy-nominated band Scissor Sisters. Ben studied at Tulane University before earning a degree from the University of Kentucky.

Comedy Career

Hoffman has guest-starred on "Arrested Development" (2005), "MovieMania" (2005), "Drunk History" (2008; 2013), and "New Girl" (2012). He has written for the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards, "Sports Show with Norm Macdonald" (2011), "The Jesse Miller Show" (2012), "Comedy Central Roast of James Franco" (2013), "Archer" (2014), "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (2015–2016), and "The Roast of Tom Brady" (2024). From 2008 to 2011, he wrote for the satirical news program "InfoMania," and he was a producer on the show from 2010 to 2011. In 2013, Hoffman created "The Ben Show," which aired eight episodes on Comedy Central, and in 2020, he created the animated series "Hoops" for Netflix. He was a writer and executive producer on both shows.

Wheeler Walker Jr.

During an episode of "The Ben Show," Hoffman debuted a satirical country singer character named Wheeler Walker Jr. As this character, he has released the albums "Redneck Shit" (2016), "Ol' Wheeler" (2017), "WW III" (2018), "Sex Drugs & Country Music" (2022), and "Ram" (2023). "Redneck Shit," "Ol' Wheeler," and "WW III" topped the "Billboard" Comedy Chart, and "Sex Drugs & Country Music" and "Ram" reached #2 on that chart. Ben's first three albums also made it onto the "Billboard" Top Country Albums chart and the "Billboard" Independent Albums chart. "Redneck Shit" reached #9 on the Top Country Albums chart and #6 on the Independent Albums chart, "Ol' Wheeler" peaked at #10 on the Top Country Albums chart and #5 on the Independent Albums chart, and "WW III" reached #20 and #3, respectively, on those charts. In 2021, he was the world's third most streamed country artist. As Wheeler Walker Jr., Hoffman as released numerous music videos, including "Drop 'Em Out," "Summers in Kentucky," "I Like Smoking Pot (A Lot)," and "Go Big or Go Home."

Personal Life

In a 2013 interview with "Esquire" in which Hoffman spoke about "The Ben Show," he stated, "I'm a glass-half-empty type. I see the negative in everything. I'm trying to learn how to deal now when good things happen to me. Like, 'Okay, I'm on the phone with Esquire. Okay, my name is on a show.' There's only so much complaining my friends can take."