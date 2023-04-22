What was Barry Humphries' net worth?

Barry Humphries was an Australian comedian, satirist, Dadaist, artist, author and character actor who had a net worth of $12 million at the time of his death. Barry Humphries died on April 22, 2023 at the age of 89. Humphries was best known for performing as alter ego Dame Edna Everage. Dame Edna is a fictional Melbourne housewife and a "gigastar". Barry also played the character Sir Les Patterson, a foul-mouthed cultural attaché to the Court of St. James. Humphries was a film producer and script writer, as well as a star at the London West End musical theatre. In 2010 Anne Pender described Humphries as the most significant theatrical figure of our time, and the most significant comedian to emerge since Charlie Chaplin. Humphries is the author of several books including two autobiographies, two novels and a treatise on Chinese drama in the goldfields. He was the author of many plays as well as dozens of recordings. The J. R. Ackerley Prize for autobiography in 1993 was won by Barry Humphries.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Richest Comedians Net Worth: $12 Million Date of Birth: Feb 17, 1934 - Apr 22, 2023 (89 years old) Place of Birth: Kew Vic Gender: Male Profession: Actor, Screenwriter, Satirist, Comedian, Artist, Author, Film Producer, Voice Actor, Visual Artist Nationality: Australia

Early Life and Education

Born John Barry Humphries, he grew up in the Melbourne suburb of Camberwell. He was the son of Eric Humphries, a construction manager, and his wife Louisa (née Darke), a housewife. From an early age, Barry showed a penchant for performing, indulging in creative pursuits and honing his skills as a pianist. He attended Camberwell Grammar School and later went on to study at Melbourne University, where he became involved in theatre and pursued his passion for performing.

Dame Edna

In the early 1950s, Humphries started making a name for himself in the Melbourne theatre scene, both as a performer and writer. He performed in several plays, including a notable role in a production of "Twelfth Night." However, it was his involvement with the Melbourne Theatre Company that allowed him to develop his comedic style and create some of his earliest characters, like Sandy Stone and Mrs. Norm Everage.

In 1955, Barry Humphries introduced the world to a character that would define his career and become a cultural icon: Dame Edna Everage. Initially conceived as a parody of the Australian suburban housewife, Dame Edna quickly evolved into an outrageous and larger-than-life personality. Over the years, Humphries has masterfully developed the character, endearing her to audiences worldwide through numerous stage performances, television appearances, and films.

Global Success

The 1960s saw Barry Humphries and Dame Edna Everage rise to international prominence. After a successful run in Australia, Humphries moved to London, where he continued to develop his act and gain notoriety. In 1968, he debuted the stage show "Just a Show," which introduced British audiences to his unique blend of satire and character comedy. The success of this show led to a series of television specials and appearances, solidifying Dame Edna's status as a household name in the UK and beyond.

In addition to his success as a comedian, Humphries has also enjoyed a fruitful career as an actor. He has appeared in numerous films and television shows, often in character as Dame Edna. Some of his most notable roles include parts in "The Adventures of Barry McKenzie" (1972), "Barry McKenzie Holds His Own" (1974), "The Hobbit" film series (2012–2014), and the Australian television series "Kath & Kim" (2002–2007). Onstage, Humphries has starred in several successful one-man shows, including "A Night with Dame Edna" and "Dame Edna: The Royal Tour," the latter of which earned him a Tony Award in 2000.

Personal Life

Barry Humphries was married four times and had four children. He has been honored with numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, including being named an Officer of the Order of Australia in 1982 and a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2007. In recognition of his contributions to the arts and entertainment industry, Humphries was awarded the prestigious J. R. Ackerley Prize for Autobiography in 1993 and the Special Olivier Award in 2012. Additionally, the University of Melbourne awarded him an honorary Doctor of Letters in 2003 for his exceptional achievements in the performing arts.