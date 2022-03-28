Andrew Schulz Net Worth:

What is Andrew Schulz's net worth?

Andrew Schulz is an American comedian, television personality, podcaster, writer, director, and producer who has a net worth of $4 million. Schulz is known for appearing on the television series "Guy Code" from 2011 to 2012 and for his work on the podcasts "The Brilliant Idiots" and "Flagrant 2." Andrew starred in the 2020 Netflix special "Schulz Saves America," and as an actor, he has appeared in the films "Victor" (2015), "Write When You Get Work" (2018), and "Feast of the Seven Fishes" (2019) and the television series "Benders" (2015), "Sneaky Pete" (2015; 2017), "There's… Johnny!" (2017), and "Crashing" (2018).

He directed and produced the 2018 miniseries "Flagrant 2: Greatest NFL Story Never Told," and he produced "Schulz Saves America" and wrote the 2019 TV special "Blowing the Light."

Patreon Earnings

As of this writing, Andrew has over 1.83 million subscribers on YouTube, where he hosts the majority of his content. He also has around two million (combined) followers across Twitter and Instagram. Schulz is considered one of (if not THE) most social media savvy comedians in the world today.

He reportedly earns $1 million per year off Patreon.

Early Life

Andrew Schulz was born Andrew Cameron Schulz on October 30, 1987, in New York City. His mother, Sandra Cameron, is a Scottish immigrant and professional ballroom dancer, and his father, Larry Schulz, is an American military veteran and former reporter. Sandra and Larry owned the Sandra Cameron Dance Center for more than thirty years. Andrew attended Lillie Devereaux Blake Primary School, Robert F. Wagner Middle School, and Baruch College Campus High School, then he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Career

Schulz started performing stand-up comedy when he was a college student, and in the early 2000s, he moved back to New York and did stand-up there. He was a regular performer at the Comedy Village, and in 2008, he performed at the Edinburgh Comedy Festival in Scotland. In 2017, Andrew released the comedy special "4:4:1" on YouTube, and he followed it with the comedy album, "5:5:1" in 2018. The album reached #1 on the "Billboard" Comedy Albums chart as well as the iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon, and Google Play comedy charts. In 2021, 800 Pound Gorilla Records released his streaming EPs "Brilliant Idiot" and "Views from the Cis." In 2014, Schulz began co-hosting the podcast "The Brilliant Idiots" with Charlamagne tha God, and he also co-hosts "Flagrant 2" with fellow comedians Mark Gagnon and Akaash Singh and video editor AlexxMedia.

Andrew made his acting debut in the 2009 web series "Rise of the Radio Show," and from 2011 to 2012, he starred on MTV2's "Guy Code." He appeared on the "Guy Code" spin-off "Guy Court" in 2013, and he hosted "Jobs That Don't Suck" in 2014. In 2015, Schulz played Paul Rosenberg on the IFC sitcom "Benders," and he guest-starred on Amazon Prime Video's "Sneaky Pete," which was co-created by Bryan Cranston, in 2015 and 2017. In 2017, he played Mitch, a "Tonight Show" writer, on the Hulu series "There's… Johnny!," appearing in six of the show's seven episodes, and he guest-starred on HBO's "Crashing" in 2018. In 2020, Netflix released the four-part special "Schulz Saves America," in which Andrew discussed "the year's most divisive topics."

Personal Life

In October 2020, Andrew announced his engagement to Pilates instructor Emma Turner. The couple married in December 2021, and shortly before the big day, Schulz bought himself a Porsche as a wedding present.