Anders Holm Net Worth:

What is Anders Holm's Net Worth and Salary?

Anders Holm is an American comedy writer who has a net worth of $7 million dollars. Anders Holm is best known for creating and starring on the Comedy Central sitcom "Workaholics" alongside Blake Anderson and Adam DeVine. The series followed the lives of three college friends who are roommates and co-workers at a telemarketing firm, and the life of their drug dealer. The show premiered in 2011 and eventually aired 86 episodes over seven seasons. The show ended in March 2017. Additionally, he starred on the short-lived NBC series "Champions," and had a recurring role on "The Mindy Project." Holm has also been in many films, including "Top Five," "Inherent Vice," "The Intern," and "Game Over, Man!," which he also wrote.

Early Life and Education

Anders Holm was born on May 29, 1981 in Evanston, Illinois as the youngest of three brothers. His older siblings are Olen and Erik; they are all of Norwegian, Swedish, English, and Swiss-German ancestry. As a youth, Holm went to Evanston Township High School. He subsequently attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he was a member of the swim team. Holm graduated in 2003 with a bachelor's degree in history, and went on to study at the Second City Conservatory in Los Angeles, California.

Career Beginnings

Holm got his start on television in 2006, when he co-created, wrote, and executive produced the action comedy show "Crossbows & Mustaches," which ran until 2008. That year, he appeared in the television film "420 Special: Attack of the Snow! from Jamaica," and was also in multiple episodes of "The Dude's House" and "5th Year."

Breakthrough with "Workaholics"

Holm achieved widespread recognition in 2011, when he co-created, wrote, and executive produced the sitcom "Workaholics" for Comedy Central. He also starred on the show alongside Blake Anderson, Adam DeVine, Jillian Bell, Maribeth Monroe, Kyle Newacheck, and Erik Griffin. "Workaholics," which ran for seven seasons through 2017, focuses on a trio of college dropouts and friends who work at a telemarketing company in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Further Television Career

While still on "Workaholics," Holm appeared in episodes of the sketch comedy series "Key & Peele" and the sitcom "Modern Family." From 2013 to 2017, he played the recurring role of Casey Peerson, a progressive pastor who becomes the fiancé of the title character, on "The Mindy Project." Holm also appeared alongside his "Workaholics" cast mates Anderson, Griffin, and DeVine in the first episode of the fourth season of "Arrested Development." In 2015, he was in an episode of the police procedural comedy series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

Holm had his next main role on television in 2018, when he played Brooklyn gym owner Vince Cook on the NBC comedy "Champions." Joining him in the primary cast were Fortune Feimster, Andy Favreau, Josie Totah, and Mouzam Makkar. Ultimately, "Champions" was canceled after one season due to low ratings. Following this, Holm appeared in episodes of the sitcoms "Happy Together," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," and "Mixed-ish." In February of 2022, he began appearing in the Netflix miniseries "Inventing Anna," costarring Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Katie Lowes, Laverne Cox, and Arian Moayed, among others.

Film Career

Holm made his feature film debut in 2014 with a cameo appearance as Beer Pong Guy #3 in the comedy "Neighbors." He then appeared in three more movies throughout the year: Chris Rock's comedy "Top Five," Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's political satire "The Interview," and Paul Thomas Anderson's neo-noir crime film "Inherent Vice," based on the Thomas Pynchon novel. In 2015, Holm was in the drama "Unexpected," with Cobie Smulders and Gail Bean, as well as Nancy Meyers' buddy dramedy "The Intern," starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.

In 2016, Holm played a bartender in the romantic comedy "How to Be Single," starring Rebel Wilson, Dakota Johnson, Alison Brie, and Leslie Mann. He also lent his voice to the character of Troy in the adult animated comedy "Sausage Party." The following year, Holm appeared in the surrealist anthology film "Kuso," directed by musician Flying Lotus, and the dramedy "A Happening of Monumental Proportions," which was the directorial debut of actress Judy Greer. Next, in 2018, Holm starred in, wrote, and produced the Netflix action comedy "Game Over, Man!" The film reunited him with many of his former "Workaholics" collaborators, including Adam DeVine, Blake Anderson, and Kyle Newacheck, who directed the movie. Holm's other credits have included the comedies "Show Dogs" and "About My Father," the latter of which stars Sebastian Maniscalco and Robert De Niro.

Personal Life

In 2011, Holm wed his college sweetheart, Emma Nesper. Together, they have two children.

Real Estate

In 2013, Anders paid $1.4 million for a home in LA's Silver Lake neighborhood. He listed this home for sale in September 2020 for $2.1 million.

In July 2020 he paid $3.5 million for a home in South Pasadena.