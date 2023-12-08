Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Richest Comedians Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: May 4, 1967 (56 years old) Place of Birth: Washington, D.C. Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.7 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Ana Gasteyer's Net Worth

What is Ana Gasteyer's Net Worth?

Ana Gasteyer is an American actress and comedian who has a net worth of $2 million. Ana Gasteyer rose to fame as a cast member on the sketch comedy television series "Saturday Night Live." Since leaving the show in 2002, she has appeared in such series as "Suburgatory," "The Goldbergs," "Lady Dynamite," "People of Earth," and "American Auto." Gasteyer has also acted in many films, including "Dick," "Mean Girls," and "Wine Country."

Early Life and Education

Ana Gasteyer was born on May 4, 1967 in Washington, DC to artist Mariana and lobbyist Phil. She is of Greek and Romanian descent on her mother's side. As a youth, Gasteyer attended Sidwell Friends School, a Quaker school. She went on to attend Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, graduating in 1989.

Career Beginnings

Gasteyer began her career with the Los Angeles-based improv and sketch comedy troupe the Groundlings. She first appeared on television in 1995 with a brief role in the famous "Soup Nazi" episode of "Seinfeld."

Saturday Night Live

In 1996, Gasteyer joined the cast of the NBC sketch comedy television series "Saturday Night Live." During her six seasons on the show through 2002, she played such characters as high school music teacher Bobbie Mohan-Culp, NPR host Margaret Jo McCullen, and feminist singer Cinder Calhoun. Gasteyer was also known for her numerous celebrity impressions, most notably of Martha Stewart and Céline Dion.

Further Television Career

During her time on "SNL," Gasteyer made guest appearances on such shows as "Party of Five," "Law & Order," "Just Shoot Me!," and "3rd Rock from the Sun," and appeared in the television film "Geppetto." After she left "SNL" in 2002, she mostly took a break from the small screen. Gasteyer returned in 2005 with a role in the Showtime television film "Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical." Later, in 2010, she appeared on "Chuck" and "Running Wilde," and started a recurring role on "The Good Wife." The following year, Gasteyer began playing Sheila Shay on the ABC sitcom "Suburgatory"; she continued in the role until the show's conclusion in 2014. She went on to appear on another ABC sitcom, "The Goldbergs," from 2014 to 2020.

Gasteyer played two roles that lasted from 2016 to 2017: Karen Grisham on Netflix's "Lady Dynamite" and Gina Morrison on the TBS science-fiction sitcom "People of Earth." Also in 2016, she played Principal McGee in the Fox special "Grease Live!" Meanwhile, Gasteyer lent her voice to various animated series, including "Harvey Beaks," "Dawn of the Croods," "The Lion Guard," and "Voltron: Legendary Defender." In 2020, she voiced a red panda called Nut on the adult animated sitcom "Magical Girl Friendship Squad." Returning to live-action fare, Gasteyer starred as Payne Motors CEO Katherine Hastings on the NBC sitcom "American Auto," which ran from 2021 to 2023.

Film Career

Gasteyer's first film was the acclaimed 1996 short film "A Small Domain." After that, she appeared in the feature films "Courting Courtney," "Meet the Deedles," and "Dick." In 2000, Gasteyer appeared in two fantasy romantic comedies: "Woman on Top" and "What Women Want." She followed those with the 2001 comedy "What's the Worst That Could Happen?," starring Martin Lawrence and Danny DeVito. Gasteyer's next big-screen role was as Betsy Heron, the mother of Lindsay Lohan's main character, in the 2004 teen comedy "Mean Girls." Later in the decade, she appeared in "Finn on the Fly," "The Women," and "Dare."

Gasteyer was in three films in 2012: "Robot & Frank," "That's My Boy," and "Fun Size." She was in three more films the following year: "Geography Club," "Peeples," and "Rapture-Palooza." After not appearing on the big screen in 2014, Gasteyer returned in 2015 to play Mrs. Gundermutt in the action comedy sequel film "Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2." Four years after that, she starred in the Netflix comedy "Wine Country" alongside her fellow former "SNL" cast mates Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, and Rachel Dratch. Gasteyer next appeared in the ensemble cast of the Hulu romantic dramedy "Happiest Season," which came out in 2020.

Stage Career

In 2000, Gasteyer made her Broadway debut in a revival of "The Rocky Horror Show." Two years after that, she starred as Fanny Brice in a revival of "Funny Girl." In 2005, Gasteyer originated the role of Elphaba in the Chicago sit-down production of "Wicked"; she later reprised the role on Broadway in late 2006. Her subsequent stage credits included "Writing Arthur" and a Chicago production of Stephen Sondheim's "Passion." In 2009, Gasteyer returned to Broadway to star as Kitty Dean in the play "The Royal Family."

Albums

Gasteyer has released some albums during her career, including "I'm Hip," an album of jazz standards. In 2019, she released the holiday album "Sugar & Booze," which was later accompanied by a comedy podcast featuring her, Maya Rudolph, Oscar Nunez, and Patti LuPone.

Personal Life & Real Esate

Gasteyer has been married to Charlie McKittrick since 1996. Together, they have two children and reside in Brooklyn.

In March 2004 Ana and Charlie paid $1.333 million for an apartment in Brooklyn.